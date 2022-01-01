The Grill Room and Bar imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

The Grill Room and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

84 Exchange Street

Portland, ME 04101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups and Salads

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

Grill Room Salad

$14.00

Steak & Cheese

$18.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Beet Salad

$14.00

Raw & Shellfish

Fried Shrimp Bang-Bang

$15.00

Oysters Half-Dozen

$21.00Out of stock

Oysters Dozen

$39.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Tuna Tartare

$23.00

Mussels

$21.00

Scallop App

$21.00

Beef Tartar

$21.00

Start

Calamari

$15.00

Escargot

$13.00

Roasted Olives

$8.00

Wood Oven Baked Brie

$9.00

Bone Marrow

$19.00

Cheese Plate

$23.00Out of stock

Proteins

Prime Top Sirloin

$35.00

Duck Breast

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$46.00

NY Sirloin

$44.00

Thick Cut Pork Chop

$27.00

Porterhouse

$125.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$55.00

Salmon

$25.00

Scallops

$38.00

Rainbow Trout

$23.00

Tuna Steak

$41.00

1\2 Bird

$25.00

Burger

$30.00

64 o.z. Tomahawk

$135.00Out of stock

48 o.z. Tomahawk

$125.00

46 Oz Tomahawk

$105.00Out of stock

Sides

Potato Aligot

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Spicy Broccolini

$8.00

Sprouts

$11.00

Local Carrots

$9.00

Famous Maine Sea Salt Fries

$11.00

Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$19.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$11.00

Roasted Beets

$8.00

Blanco Rizz

$15.00

Lobby Rizz

$25.00

Sauces

Beurre Blanc

$3.00

Bearnaise

$5.00

Bordelaise

$7.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Blue Cheese Fondue

$4.00

Horseradish Cream

$3.00

Red Wine Sauce

$5.00

Zippy

$3.00

Mushroom Brandy Cream

$5.00

Horseradish Cream

$3.00

Aioli

$1.00

Black Truffle Bearnaise

$9.00Out of stock

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla Gelato

$8.00

Sorbetto

$8.00

Carrot C.

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Plate Charge Per head

$5.00

Bourban Gelato

$10.00

Baked Apple

$14.00Out of stock

HOLD

HOLD HOLD HOLD

THEATER GUESTS

ADD ON

ADD ON

Allergy Alert

Shellfish Allergy

Nut Allergy

Allium Allergy

Fish Allergy

Soy Allergy

Citrus Allergy

Gluten Allergy

Egg Allergy

Seed Allergy

Dairy Allergy

Lrg. Party Sides & Sauce

Lrg Mashed Potato

$15.00

Lrg Potato Aligot

$20.00

Lrg Fries

$19.00

Lrg Lobby Mashed

$37.00

Lrg Horsey Mashed

$20.00

Lrg Mushrooms

$17.00

Lrg Spicy Broccolini

$15.00

Lrg Garlic Spinach

$14.00

Lrg Aspargus

$14.00

Lrg Carrots

$13.00

Lrg Beets

$12.00

Lrg Sprouts & Bacon

$17.00

Lrg Chimi

$5.00

Lrg Zippy

$5.00

Lrg Beurre Blanc

$5.00

Lrg Bleu Fondue

$6.00

Lrg Bearnaise

$9.00

Lrg Mushroom Brandy

$9.00

Lrg Horseradish Cream

$5.00

Lrg Bordelaise

$11.00

Lrg Red Wine

$8.00

Coffee & Tea

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Double Cappuccino

$7.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Soda & Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Large Sparkling Water

$9.00

Large Still Water

$9.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Small Sparkling Water

$4.00

Small Still Water

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Clothes

Hats

$40.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

MBC glass

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Grill Room & Bar features a rustic, open space with warm, rich colors and tall ceilings. This “urban steakhouse” also features an easy view of the kitchen and wood-fired grill & pizza oven. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Corner Room” and “The Front Room," The Grill Room features rich and tender entrees with a perfectly-paired wine list fit to compliment any menu selection.

Location

84 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
The Grill Room and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shays Grill Pub
orange starNo Reviews
18 Monument Square ME, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Bayside Bowl
orange star4.3 • 544
58 Alder Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Bayside American Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,774
98 Portland Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Terlingua
orange star4.7 • 768
40 washington avenue Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
orange star4.5 • 48
50 Wharf Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Thirsty Pig
orange star5.0 • 3
37 Exchange Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
orange star4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Gilberts Chowder House - Portland
orange star4.0 • 2,319
92 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Evo Kitchen + Bar - 443 Fore Street
orange star4.7 • 758
443 Fore Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Works Cafe - Portland
orange star4.0 • 340
15 Temple Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Rigby Yard -50 Wharf Street
orange star4.5 • 48
50 Wharf Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
East Bayside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
West Bayside
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston