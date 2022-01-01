Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges
The Grill Room and Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
The Grill Room & Bar features a rustic, open space with warm, rich colors and tall ceilings. This “urban steakhouse” also features an easy view of the kitchen and wood-fired grill & pizza oven. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Corner Room” and “The Front Room," The Grill Room features rich and tender entrees with a perfectly-paired wine list fit to compliment any menu selection.
Location
84 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101
