A map showing the location of The Grotto Bar & Restaurant 60 Niagara StreetView gallery

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant 60 Niagara Street

No reviews yet

60 Niagara Street

Buffalo, NY 14202

Popular Items

Haddock Dinner
Soup And Sandwich (Ham,provolone,honey Mustard On Rye)
Pork Caesar Sandwich (Cutlet ,caesar Salad Mix And Bacon On Hard Roll)

Appetizers

Cheese Sampler - Serves 3-4

$14.95Out of stock

Assortment of fine cheeses, olives amd crostini

Cheese Sampler - Serves 1-2

$10.95Out of stock

Assortment of fine cheeses, olives amd crostini

Soup- Cup

$4.50

Soup - Bowl

$5.75

Chicken Finger Basket with Fries

$10.95

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$9.99

Clam Basket with Fries

$8.50

Side Salad

$3.75

Chili Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Chili Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Sour Cream

$0.50

Mozzarlla Sticks (6)

$8.99

Basket Of Onion Rings

$7.99

Bowl Of Seafood Chowder

$6.99

Cup Of Seafood Chowder

$5.99

Seafood

Haddock Dinner

$16.99

Boneless/Skinless Haddock Filets

Haddock Casino - (A Grotto original!!)

$18.99

Our haddock filet topped with seasoned breadcrumbs, butter, bacon, herbs and spices, and baked to perfection

Jumbo Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.50

Italian Broiled

$15.99

Italian

Spaghetti

$9.99

Topped with Homemade Sauce

Ziti

$10.99

Topped with Homemade Sauce

Eggplant Parm with Pasta

$15.99

Chicken Parm with Pasta

$15.99

Broccoli Ziti

$12.50

Fresh broccoli crowns, roasted garlic, and pecorino romano cheese

Homemade Manicotti (Specialty of the House!)

$15.50

Delicate house made crepes filled with 3 cheeses, topped with the best toamato sauce in town and baked to perfection!

1 Mb

$1.75

Add Chicken

$2.99

Salads

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken

$13.75

Tomato, cucumber, red onion, strawberries with house balsamic on the side

Chicken Milanese

$14.99

Our chicken cutlet over mixed greens with cucumber, mandarin orange slices, fennel & red onion, tossed in a citrus vinaigrette

Classic Caesar with Chicken

$13.75

With our house made dressing and croutons

Caesar No Chicken

$10.75

Mixed Greens. No Chicken

$10.99

Cheese On Salad

$0.50

Crumbly Blue On Salad

$0.75

Sandwiches/Burgers/Wraps

Battered Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.95

Our chicken cutlet topped with sauce and cheese then oven baked

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$9.75

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh eggplant, breaded, fried then baked on a roll with sauce and cheese

Fried Boloney and grilled onion

$9.75

Thic cut bologna on a Costanzo's roll- a Buffalo Classic!

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.75

Piled high on a hardroll with lettuce, tomato & onion

The Key West - another Grotto Original

$11.45

A blackened haddock filet over cole slaw on a fresh Costanzo's roll and topped with a spicy aoili

The Basic Burger (Anything but basic!)

$10.99

1/2 pound fresh angus beef cooked to order

Falafel Wrap

$10.95

with lettuce, tomato, cucumber tzatziki & tahini in a sun-dried tomato wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

In a spinach wrap

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.99Out of stock

Baked to order

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99Out of stock

Cup and Char!!

Personal White Pizza

$7.75Out of stock

Second to None and packed with flavor!

Dessert

Mini Cannoli (Single)

$1.99

Just enough

Mini Cannoli to share (Three)

$5.25

A Sicilian Treat!

Lemon Marscapone Cake

$5.50

Light and Delicious

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Green Tea Cheese Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Cookies

$4.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Choose a flavor if you like

Cappuccino

$3.50

Choose a flavor if you like

Soda (Pepsi Products)

$2.99

Free Refills!

Coffee

$2.99

Free Refills!

Tea

$2.99

Latte

$3.50

Togo Pop

$1.50

Chips

$1.25

Chip And Pop Combo

$2.25

N/A BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.99

Bracelet

$30.00

Specials

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.50

Soup And Sandwich (Ham,provolone,honey Mustard On Rye)

$10.50

Pork Caesar Sandwich (Cutlet ,caesar Salad Mix And Bacon On Hard Roll)

$11.20

Bagel

$1.99

Grilled Cheese(american On Rye)

$9.99

Spicy Fish Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken Marsalav

$15.99Out of stock

Parade

3 for 10

$10.00

3 For 12 Green Tea

$12.00

3 for 12 Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

5 for 15

$15.00

Baskets

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Call Drinks

$6.00

Call Shot

$6.00

Domestic

$4.00

Draft

$7.00

Green Tea Shots

$6.00

Import

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Top Shelf

$7.00

Well drinks

$4.00

Well Shot

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

60 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

