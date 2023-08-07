The Grove Coffee & Crafts 118 S Main
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Coffee shop with a touch of country comfy feel with instore shopping from local crafters and artisans.
118 S Main, Groveton, TX 75845
