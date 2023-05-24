The Grove Tavern 204 N 4th St

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

The Grove Burger

$13.00

Two 4 oz house blend in duck fat, american cheese, pickle, onion, garlic aioli, brioche

Wings

$15.00

marinated wings tossed in dry rub or buffalo sauce, choose 2 styles

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

FOOD

For The Table

Charcuterie

$21.00

house selected meats and cheese,fruit,nuts,jam,crostini

Baked Brie

$16.00

melted brie, orange blossom,pistacio, dried cranberry, crostini

Champagne Papi Shrimp

$18.00

sauteed gulf shrimp, champagne sage butter, capers, garlic, parsley, toast points

Hummus

$14.00

lemon hummus, pomegranate, micro basil, naan, veggie

Burrata and Peach

$16.00

fresh peach, prosciutto, candied pecans, balsamic reduction, arugula, cracked pepper, toast points

Ahi Poke

$18.00

ahi poke, avacado, cucmber, heirloom tomato, green onion, ponzu, siracha aioli, crispy wonton, sesame seed

Wings

$15.00

marinated wings tossed in dry rub or buffalo sauce, choose 2 styles

Flatbreads

Salmon Flatbread

$20.00

smoked salmon, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, whipped goat cheese, arugula, chili oil, avacado, balsamic reduction

Pancetta Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

pancetta, chef shrooms, spinach, fontina, truffle oil, garlic

Peach Flatbread

$15.00

peach, arugula, shallot, whipped goat, balsamic reduction, micro greens

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$16.00

shredded pork, house bbq, white cheddar, pickled onion, jalopeno, pinneapple, micro greens

Greens From The Grove

Grove Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, feta, balsamic vin, crouton

Spinach Salad

$13.00

spinach sping mix, salmon, bacon, walnuts, goat cheese, strawberry, balsamic vin

The Caesar

$12.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, heirloom tomato, caesar dressing, crouton,cracked pepper

Southwest Cobb

$15.00

romaine spring mix, bacon, cotija ,black bean, avocado, tomato, hard egg, pepitas, avocado poblano ranch

Sesame Crusted Tuna Salad

$20.00

arugula spring mix, ahi seared tuna, cucumber, avocado, wonton strips, ginger lime vin

Sammies

The Grove Burger

$13.00

Two 4 oz house blend in duck fat, american cheese, pickle, onion, garlic aioli, brioche

Chicago Beef Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Slow cooked sirloin tip/top round beef, pan jus, smoked provolone, artisan italian, giardiniera aioli

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Fried or grilled shrimp, cabbage, tomato, cajun remoulade, french roll, cajun dust

Pork Shoulder

$13.00

marinated slow cooked pork, root beer, bbq drizzle, crispy onion straw, creamy coleslaw,triple play cheddar, pretzel bun

Honey Hot Chicken

$12.00

buttermilk brined chicken thigh, chili infused honey, cayenne compound butter, pickle, cabbage slaw, brioche

Katsu Sammie

$12.00

fried panko pork cutlet, tonkatsu,red cabbage, white bread

Chicken CO

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bbq, pork belly, cheddar, brioche

Specials/Features

Skirt steak, chimichurri, fries, demi glace

Skirt Steak Frites Chimi

$28.00

prime marinated skirt, chimichurri, curds, demi, over bed of fries

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Lightly breaded chicken, lemon herb jus, sauteed spinach, orzo pesto

Mojo Pork

$22.00

mojo marinated, pork, cilantro lime, black bean pepper medley, micro cilantro, lime

Salmon Succotash

$26.00

Seared salmon, corn, peppers, edamame, onion, creme' fresh sauce, cajun dust

Bruschetta

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Parmesan Herb Crusted Walleye

$24.00

It's All About The Youth

Waffle Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Little Ones Burger

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Served with fries,sweet potato fry, or fresh fruit

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Nightcaps

Cake Pop & Gelato

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Rotational Cheesecake

Manbot Coffee For 2

$8.00

Manbot Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Manbot x Affogato

$8.00

Ooey Gooey Brownie a la Mode

$9.00

Name proceeds itself

Side Piece

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Tots w/ Jalapeno Ketchup

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Grove Kettle Chips

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Grove Side Salad

$5.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00

Extras

Toast

$2.00

Au Jus

$1.00

GF Buns

$3.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Jalopeno Ketchup

$1.00

Naan

$3.00

Crostini

$2.00

NA BEVERAGES

Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$4.00

Kids Pinneapple

$4.00

Kids Soft Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern American tavern featuring creative cuisine and trendy cocktails that is matched by its ambiance.

Website

Location

204 N 4th St, DeKalb, IL 60115

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

