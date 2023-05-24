The Grove Tavern 204 N 4th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modern American tavern featuring creative cuisine and trendy cocktails that is matched by its ambiance.
Location
204 N 4th St, DeKalb, IL 60115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sam's Fish, Chicken, & Sandwiches - 850 Pappas Drive
No Reviews
850 Pappas Drive De Kalb, IL 60115
View restaurant
Ellwood Steak And Fish House - 2219 Sycamore Rd
No Reviews
2219 Sycamore Rd De Kalb, IL 60115
View restaurant
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
No Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurant