The Gyro Project
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern Greek. Opa your mouth!
Location
2151 Lemoine Ave, Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Glaze Donuts Fort Lee - Glaze Fort Lee
No Reviews
2151 Lemoine Avenue Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurant