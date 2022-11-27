Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Habit Coffee Company

No reviews yet

100 Millstead Dr

Mebane, NC 27302

Popular Items

Scarecrow
Morning Call
Latte

Traditional Coffee

House Roast Coffee (Hot)

$2.00

House roasted, freshly brewed.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Freshly roasted, long steeped coffee.

Espresso Crafts

Americano

$2.75

Single shot of espresso, brewed with water.

Single Espresso

$2.00

Single, fresh pulled shot of house roasted espresso.

Double Espresso

$2.75

Double, fresh pulled shot of house roasted espresso.

Cappuccino

$4.00

We serve our cappuccinos hot with a base layer of house roasted espresso, steamed milk and topped with perfectly crafted foam.

Cortado 8oz

$3.75

This cup o'delight is crafted with equal parts of house roasted espresso and steamed milk with a touch of foam.

Latte

Latte

$4.25

Who doesn't love a good Latte? Serving up espresso, steamed milk, and a light foam. You can thank us later!

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Milk topped with espresso and the perfect amount of caramel drizzle.

Shaken Espresso

$4.25

Frappe

$4.25

Cultivated Creations

Morning Call

$4.75

Your new Habit awaits with our house favorite. This is the perfect blend of honey, vanilla and cinnamon.

Full Throttle

Full Throttle

$4.75

We're throwing everything at this crafted blend with milk chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut, topped with house made whip and chocolate drizzle.

Hawaiian Rolo

$4.75

Milk chocolate, caramel, and coconut topped with house made whip and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

Fixation

$4.75

This double dose of chocolate will be sure to get you through the day with a blend of white and dark chocolate, topped with house made whip and chocolate drizzle.

Hangup

$4.75

Vanilla Bean and Caramel latte, topped with house made whip and caramel drizzle.

Purple Haze

$4.75

Enjoy the calming taste of a lavender latte infused with blackberry syrup.

Withdrawal

$4.75

Classic white mocha latte topped with housemade whip and white chocolate drizzle.

Cinnamon Roll in a Cup

Cinnamon Roll in a Cup

$4.75

Brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla, topped with house made whip.

Maple Creme

$4.75

Creamy maple latte with house made whip.

Outside The Grounds

Frozen Creme

Frozen Creme

$4.00

For those non-coffee drinkers, we got you! Choose your flavor and we'll blend it to perfection and top it with house made whip.

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.75

Slight hint of vanilla creme, can be served unsweet or sweetened.

Chai Tea

Chai Tea

$3.75

Your traditional Chai with a light hint of chocolate. Served unsweet or sweetened.

Dirty Chai

$4.25

Original Chai Tea with a shot of house roasted espresso.

Golden Monkey

Golden Monkey

$3.75

Black tea with a smooth, full-bodied infusion wityh sweet and savory notes.

Cinnamon Plum Tea

Cinnamon Plum Tea

$3.75

Daily Defense Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Creamy chocolate bliss steamed to the perfect temperature.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.50
Refresher

Refresher

$4.50

Seasonals

Peppermint Crunch

$4.75

Peppermint Mocha at it's Finest!

Caramel Brulee

$4.50

This latte is a perfect balance of sweetness with our house roasted espresso.

Gingerbread Latte

$4.75

Who doesn't love Gingerbread this time of year?!

Banana Bread Latte

$4.50

Subtle blend of Banana Syrup and house spices. The perfect start to the Holiday Season. AVAILABLE ONLY HOT

Dirty Berry

$4.50

Caramel infused with Blackberry syrup.

Heath Bar

$4.75

This blend of chocolate, nuts and butter provide a rich, bold flavor perfect for any sweet craving!

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.75

Creamy coconut and hazelnut are the best combination!

Blueberry Crisp

$4.50

Vanilla infused with Blueberry Syrup and cinnamon

Carolina Sunrise

$4.50

White chocolate and blackberry syrup.

Candy Corn

$4.50

Scarecrow

$4.75

White chocolate, hazelnut and cinnamon.

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.50

Baked Goods

M&M Cookie Sandwich

$3.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$3.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Creme Sandwich

$3.25Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffin

$3.50

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Chip Scones

$3.00

Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Sweet & Spicy donut holes

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$3.25

Chocolate Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Crumble Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate And Peanut Butter Granola Bar

$3.25

Banana Pudding Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Sugar Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

White Choc Macadamia Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Brownie

$2.50

Red Velvet Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Childs Milk 16oz cup

$1.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

12oz Bagged Coffee

$14.99

20oz Tumbler

$25.00

Ceramic Mugs

$12.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crafted coffee and tea, just the way you want!

Website

Location

100 Millstead Dr, Mebane, NC 27302

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Habit Coffee Company image

Map
