The Half Door: European Gastro-pub

review star

No reviews yet

270 Sisson Ave

Hartord, CT 06105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Shepherd's Pie

Soup and Salad

Soup du Jour Cup

$6.00

rotating specialty soup of the day

Soup du Jour Bowl

$8.00

rotating specialty soup of the day

Vegetarian Chili Cup

$6.00

with corn, beans, onion and tomato

Vegetarian Chili Bowl

$8.00

with corn, beans, onion and tomato

Caesar Salad

$10.00

fresh romaine, croutons, parmeasan cheese and caesar dressing

Pub Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, croutons and balsamic dressing

Fried Chicken

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

your choice of sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Chicken Wings (12)

$19.00

your choice of sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

your choice of sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Starters

Cobblestones

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried sprouts topped in crispy bacon, served with a hot honey sauce

Big Pretzel

$10.00

salted pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce and mustard

Spinach Dip

$12.00

parmesan, garlic, spinach & diced artichoke served with potato chips

Irish Nachos

$15.00

waffle fries with sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, pico de gallo and a Russian island aioli drizzle

Sampler

$15.00

onion rings, fried pickles, wings and mozzerella sticks served with marinara, ranch and sriracha aioli

$5 Fun Sized Nachos

$5.00

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.00

fresh corned beef topped with sauerkraut, Russian island aioli and Swiss cheese on toasted rye bread

Pub Burger

$15.00

beef patty topped with crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato topped with a Guinness beer cheese and Jameson BBQ sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy fried chicken topped with shredded lettuce and red onion with a Carolina reaper ranch sauce

Turkey Gobbler

$16.00

Irish Dip

$16.00

Entree

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

ground lamb, corn, peas, celery and onions topped with mashed potatoes

Guinness Lamb Stew

$16.00

tender pieces of lambs stewed with carrots, potatoes and celery in a rich mushroom and red onion Guinness broth

Fish and Chips

$18.00

beer battered cod on a mound of french fries served with cole slaw and tartar sauce

Bangers and Mash

$17.00

Half Chicken

$22.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Pub Salad

$6.00

Soup du Jour

$6.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

LATE NIGHT FOOD

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.00

your choice of sauce served with celery and blue cheese or ranch

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Fried sprouts topped in crispy bacon, served with a hot honey sauce

Big Pretzel

$10.00

salted pretzel served with house-made cheese sauce and mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken DIp

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hartford's Best Irish Pub. Great food, gourmet beer & good whiskey. It's magically delicious.

270 Sisson Ave, Hartord, CT 06105

