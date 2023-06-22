A map showing the location of The Hangout 13B SW ParkwayView gallery

The Hangout 13B SW Parkway

13B SW Parkway

Greensburg, IN 47240

HANGOUT Food Menu

Ala Cart Side

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Double order of the SAME SIDE

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Mac and Cheese

$2.50

Onion Rings

$2.50

Seasoned Fries

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Sweet Corn

$2.50

Bowl of Salsa

$4.99

Bowl of Nacho Cheese

$4.99

Appetizers

10 Piece Battered Shrimp

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Pulled pork, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalepenos and bbq

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Jalepeno Popper Bites

$8.00

Loaded Side Winders

$9.00

bacon, cheese, sour cream, jalepenos

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Spicy Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Salsa & Chips

$8.00

Salsa & Chips WITH NACHO CHEESE

$13.00

Nacho Cheese & Chips

$8.00

Pretzel

$8.00

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Cheese Balls

$8.00

Bag of chips

$2.00

Pizza By the Slice

$5.00

1lb Smoked Jumbo WIngs

$11.00

6 Piece Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.00

Desserts

Apple Cobbler

$4.99

Blackberry cobbler

$4.99

Blueberry Cheesecake

$4.99

Cherry Delight

$4.99

German chocolate

$4.99

Lemon pie

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Peanut butter cake

$4.99

Pumpkin roll by the slice

$4.99

Entrees

1lb Smoked Jumbo WIngs

$14.00

Smoked and Fried whole jumbo wings

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

5 oz Smoked Hand Cut In House Pork Chop

$14.00

Add extra Pork Chop

$6.00

23 Piece Breaded Shrimp Basket

$14.00

8 oz Ribeye

$20.00

Black Angus select hand cut in house steaks

12 oz Ribeye

$24.00

Black Angus select hand cut in house steaks

Large House Salad with Grilled Chicken

$13.00

Grilled & Smothered Chicken Breast

$14.00

7oz chicken breast covered with grilled onions and mushrooms then topped off with grande cheese

Add extra chicken breast

$6.00

Grilled Salmon Steak

$18.99

Large CHEF salad

$13.00

This beauty comes with lettuce, tomato, carrots, bacon, ham, boiled eggs, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.

Kids Menu

4 Chicken Bites

$8.00

Mini Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

2 kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Lunch Menu

BURGER AND BEER $12 1/3 LB Hand Pattied Angus Cheeseburger

$11.21

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Tenderloin

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Sandwiches & More

1/3 LB Hand Pattied Angus Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$15.00

1lb Triple Truth Cheeseburger

$20.00

Three 1/3lb hamburger patties covered with your choice of 3 pieces of cheese, 1 egg and topped off with pulled pork all between a hamburger bun

Patty Melt

$12.00

1/3lb burger patty covered with your choice of cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions and covered with our special sauce all between texas toast.

Large Pulled Pork

$10.00

B.L.T

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tenderloin

$10.00

3 Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

RIDE SPECIAL BURGER & CHIPS

$7.00

Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.00

Stromboli

$12.00

Ham Cheese

$12.00

Steak Hoagie

$12.00

Build your own hoagie

$12.00

WINGS

1lb Smoked Jumbo WIngs

$11.00

6 Piece Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.00

Union Bowl

Union bowl options

$11.00

PIZZA Menu

PIZZA

SUNDAY ONLY WING SPECIAL DINE IN ONLY

6 Piece Boneless Wings

$8.00

12 Piece Boneless Wings

$16.00

18 Piece Boneless Wings

$24.00

1lb Jumbo Wings

$10.00

RIDE SPECIAL

BURGER AND BEER $12 1/3 LB Hand Pattied Angus Cheeseburger

$11.21

Hot Dog and beer

$9.34

HANGOUT Drink Menu

Beer Domestic

Bud

$2.80

Bud Light

$2.80

Busch Light

$2.80

Busch Light NA

$2.80

Coors Banquet

$2.80

Coors Light

$2.80

Miller High Life

$2.80

Miller Lite

$2.80

CHEAPER Domestic BUSCH LITE BUSCH NATTY PBR etc

Busch Apple

$2.34

Busch Light

$2.34

Busch NA

$2.34

Natty Lite

$2.34

PBR

$2.34

Domestic Bucket

Bud Light

$14.02

Busch Light

$14.02

Bud

$14.02

Miller Lite

$14.02

Miller High Life

$14.02

Coors Light

$14.02

Coors Banquet

$14.02

Beer Import

Angry Orchard

$3.24

Blue Moon

$3.74

Bud Light NEXT

$3.74

Corona

$3.74

Guinness

$3.74

Leinenliugels Summer Shandy

$3.74

Michelob Ultra

$3.27

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

$3.27

Modelo

$3.74

Ranch Water

$3.74

Red White Blues Smirnoff

$3.74

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$3.74

Sam Adams Summer shandy

$3.74

Sam Adams WInter Lager

$3.74

Truly Lemonade

$3.74

Twisted Tea

$3.74

Voodo Ranger

$3.74

Warsteiner Dunkel

$5.00

White Claw

$3.50

Worsteiner Dunkel

$3.74

Yuengling

$3.50

HIGH NOON

$5.00

Import Bucket

Michelob Ultra

$18.69

Michelob

$18.69

White Claw

$18.69

Twisted Tea

$18.69

Blue Moon

$18.69

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$18.69

Corona

$18.69

Yuengling

$18.69

Smirnoff Red White & Blue

$18.69

Dunkel

$18.69

Guinness

$18.69

Sam Adams Summer shandy

$18.69

Draft Beer

16oz Amber Bock

$3.27

16oz Glass Angry Orchard

$3.27

16oz Glass Blue Moon

$3.27

16oz Glass Bud Light

$2.80

16oz Glass Busch Light

$2.80

16oz Glass Coors Light

$2.80

16oz Glass Devils Backbone

$3.27

16oz Glass Miller Lite

$2.80

16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.27

Pitcher Angry Orchard

$10.28

Pitcher Blue Moon

$10.28

Pitcher Bud Light

$8.42

Pitcher Busch Light

$8.42

Pitcher Coors Light

$8.42

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$10.28

Pitcher Miller Lite

$8.42

Pitcher DEVIL'S BACKBONE

$10.28

Liquor

Union Bucket

$10.00

SPECIAL BUBBLE GUM

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Bullit

$6.00

FMH

$5.00

Gin & Tonic Premium

$6.00

Gin & Tonic Well

$4.50

Knob Creek

$6.00

Long Island

$8.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Premium Drinks Short

$5.00

Premium Drinks Tall

$7.00

Well Drinks Short

$4.00

Well Drinks Tall

$6.00

Proper #12

$6.00

Shots

Chocolate Covered Cherry

$4.50

High Ball Shots

$6.00

Jagger Bomb

$6.00

Jello Shots

$2.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$6.00

Patron

$6.00

Premium Shots

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Well Shots

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Barq's Root Beer

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Kids Drink

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Mello Yello

$2.25

Mr. Pibb

$2.25

Red Creme Soda

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Water

SPECIAL

Domestic bucket

$15.00

Domestic pitcher

$4.71

FIREBALL SPECIAL SHOTS

$2.00

JELLO/PUDDING SHOTS

$2.00

Wine

Ertels Blackberry Wine

$5.00

Rasberry

$5.00

Vidal Blanc

$5.00

Catawba

$5.00

All Southern Distributors WINE

$6.50

NEW YEARS 1ST BEER INCLUDED

Bud Light

BUD

BUSCH LIGHT

COORS BANQUET

COORS LIGHT

MILLER HIGH LIFE

MILLER LITE

PBR

NATTY LIGHT

ULTRA

TRULY LEMONADE

RANCH WATER

ULTRA GOLD

WHITE CLAW

CORONA

YUENGLING

HEINEKEN

SAM ADAMS WINTER LAGER

BLUE MOON

COKE

DIET COKE

BARQS ROOT BEER

UNSWEET TEA

SWEAT TEA

LEMONADE

BARQS CREAM SODA

MR PIBB

Carry Out

6 pack Domestic

$9.00

6 pack Busch Light Natty Light etc

$8.00

6 pack import

$12.00

Case domestic

$32.00

Case cheaper domestic

$29.00

Case import including ultra

$40.00

PARKING LOT PARTY BEER

Bud light

$2.80

Busch light

$2.80

Ultra

$3.74

Seltzers

$3.74

MUG CLUB

MUG

$9.34

Domestic refill MUGS ONLY

$1.87

Well drink refill MUGS ONLY

$2.80

CINCO DE MAYO

Margarita

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
13B SW Parkway, Greensburg, IN 47240

