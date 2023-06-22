- Home
The Hangout 13B SW Parkway
13B SW Parkway
Greensburg, IN 47240
HANGOUT Food Menu
Ala Cart Side
Appetizers
10 Piece Battered Shrimp
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled pork, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalepenos and bbq
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Breaded Mushrooms
Fried Green Tomatoes
Jalepeno Popper Bites
Loaded Side Winders
bacon, cheese, sour cream, jalepenos
Pickle Chips
Seasoned Fries
Spicy Mozzerella Sticks
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Salsa & Chips
Salsa & Chips WITH NACHO CHEESE
Nacho Cheese & Chips
Pretzel
Beef Jerky
Cheese Balls
Bag of chips
Pizza By the Slice
1lb Smoked Jumbo WIngs
6 Piece Boneless Chicken Wings
Desserts
Entrees
1lb Smoked Jumbo WIngs
Smoked and Fried whole jumbo wings
Pulled Pork Sandwich
5 oz Smoked Hand Cut In House Pork Chop
Add extra Pork Chop
23 Piece Breaded Shrimp Basket
8 oz Ribeye
Black Angus select hand cut in house steaks
12 oz Ribeye
Black Angus select hand cut in house steaks
Large House Salad with Grilled Chicken
Grilled & Smothered Chicken Breast
7oz chicken breast covered with grilled onions and mushrooms then topped off with grande cheese
Add extra chicken breast
Grilled Salmon Steak
Large CHEF salad
This beauty comes with lettuce, tomato, carrots, bacon, ham, boiled eggs, cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches & More
1/3 LB Hand Pattied Angus Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
1lb Triple Truth Cheeseburger
Three 1/3lb hamburger patties covered with your choice of 3 pieces of cheese, 1 egg and topped off with pulled pork all between a hamburger bun
Patty Melt
1/3lb burger patty covered with your choice of cheese, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions and covered with our special sauce all between texas toast.
Large Pulled Pork
B.L.T
Chicken Salad
Tenderloin
3 Chicken Tenders
Fish Sandwich
RIDE SPECIAL BURGER & CHIPS
Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Stromboli
Ham Cheese
Steak Hoagie
Build your own hoagie
Union Bowl
PIZZA Menu
SUNDAY ONLY WING SPECIAL DINE IN ONLY
HANGOUT Drink Menu
Beer Domestic
CHEAPER Domestic BUSCH LITE BUSCH NATTY PBR etc
Domestic Bucket
Beer Import
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud Light NEXT
Corona
Guinness
Leinenliugels Summer Shandy
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold
Modelo
Ranch Water
Red White Blues Smirnoff
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sam Adams Summer shandy
Sam Adams WInter Lager
Truly Lemonade
Twisted Tea
Voodo Ranger
Warsteiner Dunkel
White Claw
Worsteiner Dunkel
Yuengling
HIGH NOON
Import Bucket
Draft Beer
16oz Amber Bock
16oz Glass Angry Orchard
16oz Glass Blue Moon
16oz Glass Bud Light
16oz Glass Busch Light
16oz Glass Coors Light
16oz Glass Devils Backbone
16oz Glass Miller Lite
16oz Michelob Ultra
Pitcher Angry Orchard
Pitcher Blue Moon
Pitcher Bud Light
Pitcher Busch Light
Pitcher Coors Light
Pitcher Michelob Ultra
Pitcher Miller Lite
Pitcher DEVIL'S BACKBONE
Liquor
Shots
Soft Drinks
SPECIAL
Wine
NEW YEARS 1ST BEER INCLUDED
Carry Out
PARKING LOT PARTY BEER
CINCO DE MAYO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
