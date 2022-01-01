The Hangry Fork
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come Hangry Leave Happy.
Location
2 North St., Wolcott, CT 06716
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
People's Choice Pizza - Bristol - Bristol
No Reviews
170 Riverside Avenue Bristol, CT 06010
View restaurant