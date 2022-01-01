Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hangry Fork

2 North St.

Wolcott, CT 06716

Breakfast Entree

1 egg any style

$3.99

2 Eggs Any Style

$4.25

3 Eggs Any Style

$4.99

3 eggs, homefries, Toast

1 egg W/ Meat

$3.99

2 egg w/meat

$4.25

3 eggs w/meat

$4.99

Meat Sides

Side bacon

$4.15

Side Sausage

$4.15

Side Ham

$4.15

Side Andouille

$4.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Side Italian Sausage

$4.50

Side Keilbasa

$4.50

Side Homemade corned beef hash

$5.50

Side Hot Headed Home Fries

$5.55

Breakfast Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.50

3 egg omelet with homefries & toast choice of cheese

Ragin Cajun Omelet

$11.25

Andouille, chicken, onions, peppers, spice cheese

Hot Headed Italian Omelet

$11.25

Hot Italian sausage, onions, Roasted red Peppers,Provolone

Crazy Greek Omelet

$11.25

Spinach, Tomato, Feta Grilled Chicken

Veggie Omelet

$10.95

Spinach, broccoli, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms

Western Omelet

$10.95

Ham, Onion, Peppers, Cheese

Meat Lovers Omelet

$11.75

Bacon, Sausage, Ham cheese

Hash Omelet

$12.50

homemade corned beef hash with cheese

Build Omelet

$5.75

Daily specials

Sp. Keilbasa Melt

$10.95

Sp Grilled Chicken Florentine

$10.25

SP

SP

Kids breakfast

Kids 1 egg meal

$3.95

Kids 2 egg cheese omelet

$5.75

Micky cake

$3.75

Kids 1 French toast

$2.95

Kids bacon

$2.00

Kids sausage

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.35

Sausage Egg Cheese

$5.35

Ham Egg Cheese

$5.35

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

EGG Sandwich

$3.75

Western Sandwich

$6.95

Egg & Cheese & Meat

$4.50

Egg & Meat No Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.35

Benedicts

Canadian Bacon

$10.25

Spinach tomato

$10.25

Canadian Bacon, Tomato, Spinach

$12.25

Corned Beef Hash Benny

$13.50

House Specialties

The Hangry Plate

$12.75

On the Edge

$10.75

Undecided

$9.75

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Chicken And Waffles

$12.95

Messy Waffle

$12.95

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$12.25

French Toast, Pancakes, Waffles

French Toast

$5.95

Pancakes

$5.75

Belgian Waffle

$6.95

Sides breakfast

Oatmeal cup

$3.25

Gritz cup

$3.50

Gritz Bowl

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$3.95

House made muffins

$3.25

House made Banana Bread

$2.95

Toast

$1.25

Side Homemade corned beef hash

$5.50

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

English muffin

$1.75

bagel

$2.00

Homefries

$2.95

Hash browns

$3.95

Potato Tots

$3.95

Side Eggs

$1.00

Hot Headed Home fries

$5.55

Spicy home fries with onions, peppers, and Andouille Sausage

Oatmeal bowl

$4.25

Side Biscuit & Gravy

$6.95

side of sausage Gravy

$4.95

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

hot Coco

$2.25

Milk small

$2.50

Milk Large

$2.75

Chocolate Milk Small

$2.75

Chocolate Milk Large

$2.95

Juice Small

$2.25

Juice Medium

$2.75

Juice Large

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.75

Soda Can

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Kids drink

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

kids Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

chocolate Milk

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come Hangry Leave Happy.

Location

2 North St., Wolcott, CT 06716

Directions

