Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
The Hart and The Hunter
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Palihotel Seattle is home to The Hart and The Hunter, our laid-back Americana diner featuring elevated diner classics and easygoing cocktails. Established in Los Angeles in 2012, this family-friendly and cheerful Pike market adjacent neighborhood spot offers crave-worthy dishes such as Smoked Corned Beef Hash, Griddled Sandwiches, Pie à la Mode, Savory or Sweet Waffles, and other delights! Cocktails range from seasonal specialties to the classics done right.
Location
107 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101
