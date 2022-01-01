Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

The Hart and The Hunter

No reviews yet

107 Pine Street

Seattle, WA 98101

Popular Items

Paliclub
Banana Pancakes
Side French Fries

Breakfast

H&H Breakfast

$16.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

poached eggs, butter biscuit, ham, hollandaise

Biscuits and Gravy

$14.00

butter biscuits, house gravy, two eggs

Smoked Salmon Omelet

$18.00

pickled veg, toast or biscuit

Mushroom Omelet

$18.00

foraged mushrooms, smoked ricotta salata, soft herbs, toast or biscuit

Smoked Corned Beef Hash

$17.00

poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit

Banana Pancakes

$14.00

strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries

Waffle

$15.00

Burgers

Garibaldi Burger

$21.00

bacon, tillamook cheddar, lettuce, pickled onions, burger sauce

Shoreview Burger

$20.00

sauteed mushrooms, beechers flagship, fried shllots, mayo

Rosenberg Burger

$22.00

melted brie, poached pears, arugula, mayo

Puget Burger

$22.00

king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce

Dessert

Pie of the Day

$10.00

Banana Split

$12.00

vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice cream, candied nuts, whipped cream, maraschino cherry

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00+

Salads

Palicobb Salad

$18.00

chopped romaine, chicken, tillamook cheddar, avocado, boiled egg, shery vinaigrette

Shrimp Louie

$20.00

romaine heart, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola blue cheese, ranch

Beet Salad

$16.00

arugula, laura chanel goat cheese, candied hazelnuts, pickled fennel, sherry vinaigrette

Deli Salad

$15.00+

choice of egg salad or chicken salad, dressed greens

Sandwiches

Paliclub

$18.00

turkey, tomato, bacon, mayo

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

tillamook cheddar, beechers flagship

Turkey Melt

$17.00

beechers flagship, tomato, honey dijon

Reuben

$18.00

corned beef, beechers flagship, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Egg Salad Sandwich

$15.00

celery, mayo, mustard, pickled red onions, mixed greens

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

herb roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo, mixed greens

Sides

Side Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Butter Biscuit

$4.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

cup of the soup of the day

Side Ham

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Specials

Blue Plate Special

$22.00

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Soup and Half Sandwich Combo

$18.00

Butter Biscuits

$12.00

with chile butter

Roasted King Salmon

$22.00

Fried Chicken

$21.00

comes with fries, veggie pickles, and a house-made butter biscuit

Prime Rib and Fries

$27.00

Biscuit Special

$10.00

Biscuits and Jams Cocktail

$12.00

Classic Lunch Specials

Grilled Cheese and Soup of the day

$17.00

Desk for the Day

$20.00

Light Fair

Carrot Griddle Cakes

$15.00

Frittata

$15.00

Egg White Chalupa

$15.00

Oatmeal

$16.00

NA Beverages

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bedford's Ginger Beer

Root Beer

$5.00

Bedford's Root Beer

Topo Chico

$4.00

Mt. Valley Sparkling

$8.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Toasted Marshmallow Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$5.00

Pot of Coffee

$9.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocha

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Palihotel Seattle is home to The Hart and The Hunter, our laid-back Americana diner featuring elevated diner classics and easygoing cocktails. Established in Los Angeles in 2012, this family-friendly and cheerful Pike market adjacent neighborhood spot offers crave-worthy dishes such as Smoked Corned Beef Hash, Griddled Sandwiches, Pie à la Mode, Savory or Sweet Waffles, and other delights! Cocktails range from seasonal specialties to the classics done right.

107 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

