117 Langhorne Ave

Johnstown, PA 15905

Popular Items

FRIES
DOZEN BUFFALO WINGS
LARGE 12 CUT PIZZA

WEEKLY SPECIAL

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$12.00+

Pineapple, Ham, Onion

SPICY HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$12.00+

Pineapple, Peperoni, Jalepenos

APPETIZERS

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$6.99

Fried mushrooms served w/ a side of ranch dressing. (Unless otherwise requested)

BREADED ZUCCHINI

$6.99

5 deep fried zucchini planks served w/ your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$6.99

Spicy battered cauliflower bites served w/ a side of ranch dressing. (Unless otherwise requested) Top w/ blue cheese crumbles. .75

BUFFALO DIP

$7.49

Our own recipe served w/ tortilla chips.

BUFFALO TENDERS

$7.49

5 Chicken Tenders tossed in any of our wing sauces.

CHEESE STICKS

$6.99

5 Breaded mozzarella sticks served w/ a side of marinara sauce. (Unless otherwise requested)

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

5 Chicken Tenders

COLESLAW

$0.75+

FRIES

$3.99+

Fresh cut, Beer battered, or Crinkle Cut fries.

HOMEMADE CHIPS

$4.49

LOADED FRIES

$5.99+

Your choice of fries topped w/ cheese & bacon.

HAVEN NACHOS

$7.49

Tortilla chips topped w/ chili, cheese, salsa, onions, green peppers, jalapenos.

NACHOS & CHEESE

$5.99

ONION RINGS

$6.99

Battered onion rings served w/ Texas petal sauce.(Unless otherwise requested)

SHRIMP N' FRIES

$8.99

Beer battered shrimp served w/ a side of cocktail sauce. (Unless otherwise requested)

SLIDER BURGERS

$8.99

3 Mini burgers topped w/ American cheese, pickles, onions, and yellow mustard.

SOFT PRETZEL STICKS

$5.99

3 Soft pretzel sticks served w/ your choice of nacho cheese or mustard.

SPICY CHEESE BITES

$6.99

Fried pepper jack cheese bites served w/ marinara sauce OR ranch dressing. (Unless otherwise requested)

VEGETABLE PLATTER

$6.99

Celery, carrots, cucumbers, & green peppers, served w/ ranch dressing and blue cheese dressing.

SOUPS & SALADS

SOUP OF DAY

$2.99+

HOMEMADE CHILI

$2.99+

HOUSE SALAD

$4.49

Iceberg & Romaine blend w/ tomatoes, green peppers, onions, and cucumbers.

HAVEN SALAD

$7.99+

Our salad blend topped with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a pickled egg.

CHEF SALAD

$7.99+

Salad blend topped w/ ham, American & Swiss cheese, and a pickled egg.

CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99+

Salad blend, your choice of grilled or fried chicken topped w/ provolone cheese, and french fries.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$7.99+

Salad blend, your choice of grilled or fried chicken tossed in any of our wing sauces, topped w/ provolone cheese, and french fries.

STEAK SALAD

$10.99+

Salad blend, grilled strip steak topped w/ provolone cheese, and french fries.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Chopped romaine tossed w/ tomato, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$8.99

Chopped romaine topped w/ tomatoes, black olives, red onion, feta cheese, and pepperoncinis.

TACO SALAD

$9.49

Iceberg lettuce, your choice of ground beef or grilled chicken, topped w/ cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and tortilla chips.

SANDWICHES

HAVEN FISH SANDWICH

$10.49

A huge fillet of haddock fried or broiled, served on a hoagie roll, with a side of cocktail or tartar sauce.

HOT MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$10.99

Our homemade meatloaf served on white bread, covered in gravy serve with french fries and coleslaw.

HOT ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef served on white bread covered in gravy served with french fries and coleslaw.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast topped w/ lettuce tomato, & mayo.

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast topped w/ marinara sauce, provolone cheese on a garlic kaiser bun.

HAVEN HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.99

Nashville style hot fried chicken brushed with spicy oil topped with pickles on a Kaiser bun.

TURKEY MELT

$7.99

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a Kaiser bun.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$8.99

Your choice of steak or chicken topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese toasted on a hoagie roll.

THE STRIP STEAK SANDWICH

$12.99

I grilled marinated strip steak topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and blue cheese dressing. Or having Philly style with grilled onions peppers and mushrooms.

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.49

B.L.T

$5.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and mayo on your choice of bread.

THE HAVEN CLUB

$8.99

Play your choice of ham or turkey on three slices of toast with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, and a fried egg.

THE REUBEN

$8.99+

Shaved corn beef topped with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on our homemade rye.

THE RACHEL

$8.99+

Sliced turkey breast topped with coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on our homemade rye.

THE FRENCH DIP

$8.99

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with Swiss cheese on our grilled homemade white bread, served with a side of au jus.

THE HOT ITALIAN

$9.49

WRAPS

CHICKEN WRAP

$8.49

Grilled or fried chicken served with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.49

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$8.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing and put in a wrap.

TURKEY WRAP

$7.99

Sliced turkey breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

PHILLY WRAP

$8.99

BURGERS

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.49

Haven Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb Burger topped w/ American cheese, bacon, & a fried egg.

Cajun Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, grilled onions & peppers, and Cajun seasoning.

Southwest Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.49

1/2 lb burger topped w/ Swiss cheese & grilled mushrooms.

Bacon Blue Swiss Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb burger topped w/ Swiss cheese, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles.

Carolina Burger

$8.99

1/2 lb burger topped w/ pepperjack cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and coleslaw.

Old Diner Melt

$8.99

1/2 lb burger on our homemade rye bread topped w/ American cheese and grilled onions.

SOUTH OF BORDER

BEEF TACO

$8.49

Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a Punky's shell.

CHICKEN TACO

$8.99

Seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a Punky's shell.

STEAK TACO

$12.49

Grilled strip steak with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a Punky's shell.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

Cheddar and provolone cheese melted on a flour tortilla.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Equation cheddar and provolone cheese melted on a flour tortilla with seasoned chicken.

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.99

Cheddar and provolone cheese melted on a flour tortilla with grilled strip steak.

CBR QUESADILLA

$9.49

Cheddar and provolone cheese melted on a flour tortilla topped with grilled chicken, bacon, and ranch dressing.

WINGS

ORIGINAL WHOLE HAVEN WINGS

$2.25

DOZEN BUFFALO WINGS

$15.99

UNBREADED split wings, choose any flavor!

1/2 DOZEN BUFFALO WINGS

$8.49

DOZEN HAVEN DINGS

$15.99

Breaded split wings, the smaller version of our originals. (These do not come tossed in sauce)

1/2 DOZEN HAVEN DINGS

$8.49

DOZEN HAVEN ZINGS

$15.99

Breaded split wings, tossed in any of our wing sauces.

1/2 DOZEN ZINGS

$8.49

BONELESS WINGS

$7.99+

Deep fried chicken bites, tossed in any of our sauces.

PIZZA & BOLIS

SMALL 6 CUT PIZZA

$7.49

MEDIUM 8 CUT PIZZA

$9.99

LARGE 12 CUT PIZZA

$11.99

THIN CRUST PIZZA

$11.99

WHITE PIZZA

$8.99+

Diced tomatoes, garlic, provolone, and oregano.

STROMBOLI

$10.99

Fresh dough baked with your choice of three toppings, and a side of pizza sauce. *** .75 per topping after your third*** ***Ground Beef will always have a $3.99 upcharge***

SUBOLI

$11.49

Fresh dough baked with ham, salami, and provolone cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions.

KID'S MENU

For our guests under the age of 12, all served with a side of crinkle cut fries.

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$4.99

KIDS SHRIMP

$4.99

KIDS PIZZA BOAT

$4.99

TO GO BEVS

20 oz. Bottle

$2.50

2 Liters

$3.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A Johnstown tradition for over 60 years!

Location

117 Langhorne Ave, Johnstown, PA 15905

The Haven image

