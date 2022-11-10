The Healthy Bar
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Healthy Bar is a juice, smoothie, salad, and power foods restaurant with grab-and-go service, delivery, and fast-casual dining options. Locally owned, proceeds from The Healthy Bar go towards developing entrepreneurship in the community. The Healthy Bar is adding recipes, offerings, and features regularly. Follow us on social media and come back often to see what's new!
202 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ 86401
