The Healthy Bar

review star

No reviews yet

202 E Beale St

Kingman, AZ 86401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

PB&J (Power Berry)
Monkey Business
Açai Bowl

Energy Bites

Oat-based snack balls that are too delicious to share, while also being healthy enough not to feel guilty about it.

Peanut Butter Powerball

$3.00

Rolled oats, chia seeds, peanut butter, and honey • Boosts cardiovascular health • Strengthens immune system

Blueberry Muffin Ball

$4.00Out of stock

Rolled oats, almond butter, honey, dried blueberries, salt, cinnamon • Aids cardiovascular health • Promotes immune system

Overnight Oats

A delicious and nutritious breakfast option that is sure to last you through the morning.
Blueberry Crumble

Blueberry Crumble

$5.50

Overnight oats (oats, chia, and almond milk) topped with fresh blueberries and granola.

Peanut Butter Cinnamon

Peanut Butter Cinnamon

$6.00

Overnight oats (oats, chia, and almond milk) topped with an all-natural peanut butter drizzle and a puff of cinnamon.

Blueberry Morning

$6.50

Overnight oats (oats, chia, and almond milk) topped with fresh blueberries and lemon zest.

Apple Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Overnight oats (oats, chia, and almond milk) topped with fresh Granny Smith apples and artisan chocolate chips.

Build Your Own Overnight Oats

$4.00Out of stock

Take free reign of our toppings on top of a delicious dairy-free overnight oats base (oats, chia, and almond milk).

Wellness Shots

Walk On Grass

Walk On Grass

$4.00Out of stock

Wheatgrass, lemon, apple • Detoxifies • Aids muscular health • Supports immune system

Flu Fighter

Flu Fighter

$4.00

Turmeric Powder, Lemon, and Ginger • Boosts immune system • Reduces inflammation • Detoxifies • Aids digestion

Wake Up

$4.00

Lemon, ginger, apple cider vinegar, and cayenne powder *Promotes hydratation • Supports immune system • Detoxifies • Promotes weight loss

Detoxer

$4.00

Coconut water, lemon, and activated charcoal • Boosts energy • Brightens skin • Promotes hydration • Replenishes electrolytes

Beet-Youtiful

$3.00

Pure Wheatgrass

$5.00+Out of stock

100% fresh-pressed wheatgrass, made to order. Be prepared to wait a few minutes--packing this much goodness into an ounce or two takes some time! No additives whatsoever.

Juices/Drinks

Cold-pressed juices made daily in-house in small batches. Best consumed within 2 days, or on the spot!
Sweet Beach

Sweet Beach

$5.00

Pineapple, Apple, and Orange • Aids digestion • Promotes Immune system

Good Glow

Good Glow

$7.00Out of stock

Beetroot, kale, lemon, carrot, and apple • Promotes cardiovascular • Anti-inflammation

The Daily

The Daily

$7.00Out of stock

Apple, spinach, celery, ginger, kale, lemon.

The Healer

The Healer

$5.00

Ginger, turmeric, lemon, pineapple, and carrot • Improves immune system • Protects DNA • Stimulates metabolism • Aids digestion

The Works

The Works

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon, parsley, carrot, celery, apple • Promotes overall health • Aids digestion • Reduces inflammation

Tropi-Green

Tropi-Green

$9.00

Pineapple, lime, parsley, spinach, mint. - Regulates Digestion - Promotes Brain Health - Protects DNA

Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon, ginger, and apple • Aids digestion • Detoxifying • Anti-aging

UpBeet

$6.00

Beetroot, ginger, lemon, orange, carro • Promotes Cardiovascular health • Detoxifying • Promotes overall health

Blue Sky Lemonade

$5.00

Classic light lemonade with a colorful twist! Spirulina extract is a superfood that not only turns this lemonade blue, but packs it with benefits from blood sugar regulation to reducing blood pressure.

Night Sky Lemonade

$5.00

Classic light lemonade with a colorful twist! Activated charcoal not only turns this lemonade black, but detoxifies and aids in digestion while promoting skin health.

Celery

$4.00

Cold-pressed celery: pure, undiluted, unsweetened.

Watermelon

$4.00

Cold-pressed watermelon: pure, undiluted, unsweetened.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cold, filtered water in a 16oz bottle. Pairs well with our soft, chewable, nugget ice in a cup.

Smoothies

Available in a flash from our Grab-n-Go, or made-to-order for prime texture!
PB&J (Power Berry)

PB&J (Power Berry)

$6.50

Banana, blueberries, almond milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, and Himalayan salt • Promotes immune system • Improves well-being • Anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal

Monkey Business

Monkey Business

$6.50

Almond milk, banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder and agave syrup • Promotes muscles relaxation, • Promotes Cardiovasular health • Reduces inflammation

Golden Glow

Golden Glow

$6.50

Banana, almond milk, turmeric powder, dates, vanilla extract, flax seeds, cinnamon powder, and ginger juice • Supports immune system • Reduces inflammation • Pain reliever

Focus Fuel

Focus Fuel

$6.50

Banana, ginger juice, spinach, lemon, chia seeds, agave syrup, and almond milk • Supports cardiovascular health • Anti-aging • Boosts energy and mood

Dr. Green

Dr. Green

$6.50

Coconut water, frozen mango, frozen pineapple, kale, spinach, parsley and lemon • Promotes cardiovasular health • Aids bone health • Boosts immune system • Hydrating

Strawberry Mint

Strawberry Mint

$6.50

Banana, frozen strawberries, flax seeds, agave syrup, mint, lime, vanilla extract, and almond milk • Improves skin tone • Aids Immune system • Boosts metabolism • Flushes toxins • Boosts immune system • Reduce inflammation

The Getaway

The Getaway

$6.50

Mango, pineapple, and passionfruit in a coconut milk base.

Berry Açai

Berry Açai

$6.50

Blueberry, strawberry, acai, banana, and chia in a coconut water base.

Smoothie Bowls

Turn a smoothie into a meal, garnished with all-natural toppings.
Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$9.00

Banana, strawberries, acai, dates, orange, and himalayan salt. • Protects DNA health • Boosts immune system

Dragon Bowl

Dragon Bowl

$9.00

Banana, dragon fruit, strawberries, almond milk, and dates. • Aids immune system • Supports digestion

PB Cup Bowl

PB Cup Bowl

$9.00

Base made from banana, peanut butter, cacao powder, maca powder, dates, and almond milk. • Promotes cell health • Supports metabolism • Aids hormone balance

Build Your Own Smoothie Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Power Bowls

Give your body complete nutrition in one bowl. You'll be full of energy from these combinations of fresh ingredients! Pairs perfectly with a drink and some Energy Bites for a hearty meal.
Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$8.00

Black rice, red beans, crunchy romaine lettuce, corn and tomato salsa, avocado, with cilantro lime dressing. • Supports immune system • Aids muscle health • Promotes cardiovascular health

Salads

Who said salads have to be boring? How about delicious? Our salads pair perfectly with a drink and some Energy Bites for a nutritious and filling meal.

Cold Fusion Salad

$7.00

The Cold Fusion Salad is a robust cabbage/spinach based salad with Asian influences. From home-pickled carrots to our signature Almond Ginger dressing. Topped with edamame, peanuts, and juicy mandarin slices, this salad makes a hearty meal, and pairs well with apple-based juices like Refresher or The Daily.

Vitality Salad

Vitality Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Mixed greens, cabbage, peppers, red onion, smoky sunflower seeds, with a maple dijon hemp seed-based dressing. • Supports cardiovascular health • Aids digestion • Boosts immune system

Southwest Salad

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Healthy Bar is a juice, smoothie, salad, and power foods restaurant with grab-and-go service, delivery, and fast-casual dining options. Locally owned, proceeds from The Healthy Bar go towards developing entrepreneurship in the community. The Healthy Bar is adding recipes, offerings, and features regularly. Follow us on social media and come back often to see what's new!

Website

Location

202 E Beale St, Kingman, AZ 86401

Directions

