Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Heights - Crestview

review star

No reviews yet

482 N Wilson St.

Crestview, FL 32536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom Deep Dish
Cheese Curds
Cheese Deep Dish

APPS

Bruschetta Al Pomodoro

$9.00

House made classic tomato bruschetta served on garlic toast.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded white cheddar cheese deep fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Ricotta Cheese Dip

$11.00

Warm cheese dip made with Ricotta cheese, herbs, and spices with toasted baguette slices.

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Crab Cake Biegnet

$13.00

Egg Plant Fries

$9.00

Pork Belly N Green Tom

$11.00

Okra

$9.00

Rotary Club

GRYO

$11.00

CHICAGO DOG

$8.00

MEATBALL

$11.00

CHICAGO FIRE

$13.00

SMASH

$13.00

SALADS

$12.00

SALADS

House Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, and carrots with choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and banana peppers with a creamy Italian dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, bruschetta with a house made Greek vinaigrette.

Southwest Cobb Salad

Southwest Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado , black bean salsa with a Honey Cumin Vinaigrette.

Chicken Fire Cobb Salad

Chicken Fire Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, fried Chicago Fire chicken breast, bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, bruschetta, and your choice of dressing.

SANDWICHES

Gyro

Gyro

$11.00

A classic Greek dish. Lamb and beef with tomato, cucumbers, onions, topped with tzatziki sauce served inside of a pita!

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken breast fried and dipped in our own hot oil blend. served on a brioche bun with coleslaw, mayonnaise, and pickles.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$14.00

Slow roasted, thinly shaved beef, drenched in an au jus, piled on a French bread. Topped with melted mozzarella, green peppers, and your choice of mild or hot giardiniera.

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$8.00

Premium all beef hot dog, topped with yellow mustard, homemade relish, onions, tomatoes, pickle spear, sports pepper and a dash of celery salt served on a poppy seed bun

SOUPS

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$8.00

A family favorite, this old Italian soup recipe is simple and delicious. Italian sausage, white beans, pasta, and veggies.

Cup Of Fagioli

$6.00

Bowl, Soup Of Day

$7.49

Cup, Soup Of Day

$6.49

SPECIALS

12oz Ribeye

$29.00

Catfish Cubin

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$17.00

Creole Shrimp

$18.00

Lunch Special

$13.00

Norcina

$17.00

Rotary Club

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Aged Ribeye

$29.00Out of stock

Skirt Steak Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Steak Alfredo

$17.00

Tri Tip Dinner

$21.00

Tri Tip Special

$21.00

Salmon Special

$17.00Out of stock

Fish Special

$23.00Out of stock

Choctaw Special

$18.00Out of stock

Squash Pasta

$15.00

Veal Sliders

$13.00

Boujee Boi

$18.00Out of stock

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY SPECIALS

Appetizer Special

$11.00

Burger Special

$16.00

Flat Bread Special

$11.00

Pizza Special

$22.00

Deep Dish

Chicago's legendary deep dish pan pizza is layered to perfection. They serve 2-3 people.

Cheese Deep Dish

$17.00

One pound of premium mozzarella cheese and handcrushed tomatoes. Topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Pepperoni Deep Dish

$19.00

One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, a full layer of pepperoni, hand crushed tomatoes, and topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Sausage Deep Dish

$19.00

One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, a hand pressed Italian sausage patty, hand crushed tomatoes, and topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Margherita Deep Dish

$17.00

One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, hand crushed tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves. topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Family Classic Deep Dish

$22.50

One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, a hand pressed Italian sausage patty, green bell peppers, onion, hand crushed tomatoes, and topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Custom Deep Dish

$16.00

Because of how thick the pizza is we limit our toppings to four toppings per pizza to ensure the pizza will bake perfectly all the way through. One pound of premium mozzarella cheese, your choice of toppings, and hand crushed tomatoes. Topped with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Thin Crust

Cheese Thin Crust

$14.00+

Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce and premium mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Thin Crust

$16.00+

Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

Sausage Thin Crust

$16.00+

Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, and Italian Sausage.

Family Classic Thin Crust

$18.00+

Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green bell peppers, and onions.

Margherita Thin Crust

$15.00+

Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves.

Small Custom Thin Crust

$13.65

To ensure our cracker thin crust cooks perfectly all the way through, we do limit toppings to four toppings per pizza. Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings.

Medium Custom Thin Crust

$16.75

To ensure our cracker thin crust cooks perfectly all the way through, we do limit toppings to four toppings per pizza. Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings.

Large Custom Thin Crust

$20.25

To ensure our cracker thin crust cooks perfectly all the way through, we do limit toppings to four toppings per pizza. Cracker thin crust with house made pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings.

Gluten Free

Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Gluten Free Cheese

$17.00

Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$19.00

Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Gluten Free Sausage

$19.00

Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Gluten Free Margherita

$18.00

Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Gluten Free Family Classic

$21.00

Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Custom Gluten Free

$17.00

To ensure our cauliflower crust cooks perfectly through we limit toppings to four toppings per pizza. Our gluten-free pizza crusts are prepared in a sterile environment, but are finished in our kitchen where wheat and wheat products are present. Cauliflower based crust, available in small size only.

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Kids Menu

6in Flatbread Pizza

$6.00

Chicken Tenders And Fries

$6.00

Butter Pasta

$6.00

Kids Sliders

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

482 N Wilson St., Crestview, FL 32536

Directions

Gallery
The Heights image
The Heights image
The Heights image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taco’s Way - 252 North Ferdon Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
252 North Ferdon Boulevard Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
The Wild Olive - 797 N Pearl St
orange starNo Reviews
797 N Pearl St Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
VooDoo BBQ & Grill - Crestview
orange star4.2 • 191
2493 S Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Pounders Hawaiian Grill - Crestview
orange star4.6 • 339
1338 N Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Pounders Hawaiian Grill - Niceville
orange starNo Reviews
142 Palm Blvd N Niceville, FL 32578
View restaurantnext
LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
290 Yacht Club Dr Niceville, FL 32578
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crestview

Pounders Hawaiian Grill - Crestview
orange star4.6 • 339
1338 N Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
VooDoo BBQ & Grill - Crestview
orange star4.2 • 191
2493 S Ferdon Blvd Crestview, FL 32536
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crestview
Niceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston