Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hidden Gem

review star

No reviews yet

275 Broadhollow Rd.

Melville, NY 11747

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The New Yorker
The Cobb Salad
Greek Chicken Salad

Breakfast

The New Yorker

$4.50

Mr. Morningstar

$5.99

El Capitan

$6.99
The HardCORE

The HardCORE

$5.99

The Wright Wrap

$5.99
The Lisa Lisa Wrap

The Lisa Lisa Wrap

$6.99
Southwestern

Southwestern

$6.99

Skinny B

$7.99

Build Your Own Omelete

$7.99

Pancakes (3)

$7.99

Avocado Toast

$6.99
French Toast

French Toast

$7.99

Breakfast Platter

$6.99

2 Eggs On Toast

$3.49

Side of Bacon

$3.99

Side of Sausage (1 Patty)

$2.99

Roll

$1.09

Bagel

$1.39

Yogurt Parfait

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Hardboiled Egg (1)

$1.50

Go Green Salads

Chopped Salad

$7.99

Tuscan Caesar Salad

$7.99

The Sassy Salad

$8.99

The Spicy Deal

$10.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$10.99

Simply Italian Salad

$10.99

Sante Fe Salad

$10.99

Oriental Salad

$10.99

The Cobb Salad

$10.99

Fresh Pressed

Buffalo Blast

$8.99
Orchard Turkey Panini

Orchard Turkey Panini

$8.99

Caprese Panini

$7.99

Smoked Turkey

$8.99

Reuben

$9.99
Steak Gorgonzola

Steak Gorgonzola

$9.99
Mr. 305

Mr. 305

$9.99

Pressed Italian

$9.99
Chipotle Melt

Chipotle Melt

$8.99

Mega Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Average Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Brie Cheese

$6.99

Twisted Sister

$10.99

Beefy Cuban

$10.99

Eggplant Burrata

$10.99

That's a Wrap

Chicken Caesar

$8.99
Chicken Classic Wrap

Chicken Classic Wrap

$9.99

Oven Gold

$8.99

Mama Mia

$9.99

Beef Lovers

$9.99

The Pepper

$8.99
Athenian

Athenian

$8.99

Patriot

$9.99
Cee Cee

Cee Cee

$9.99

Blazin' Buffalo

$8.99

Honey Wrap

$8.99

Bang Bang

$10.99

Sandwich Central

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$8.99

Chicken Pesto

$8.99

Italian Stallion

$9.99

Chicken Classic Sandwich

$8.99
The Katz Meow

The Katz Meow

$9.99
The Boxer

The Boxer

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Egg Salad

$6.99

Tuna Salad

$6.99Out of stock

BLT

$5.99

Make a Sandwich

$6.99
Beefy Man

Beefy Man

$10.99

Truffle Shuffle

$10.99

The Knockout

$9.99

Parmwich

$9.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Grill n' Chill

Char Grilled Burger

$8.99

Chicken Fingers (5pcs)

$7.99

Chicken Wings (5pcs)

$7.99

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99
Western Cowboy

Western Cowboy

$10.99
Spicy Blue

Spicy Blue

$10.99

Tex Mex Burger

$11.99

Dr. Praeger's Veggie Burger

$7.99

Serious Sides

Home Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Regular Fries

$3.99

Battered Onion Rings

$3.99

Truffle Parmesan French Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Fresh Mozzarella Rounds (4 pcs)

$6.99

Lunch Specials

Hot Special Regular

$10.00Out of stock

Panini Special - Soppressata, Mozz, Arugula, Tom, S&P, Olive Oil & Balsamic Glaze On Ciabatta

$10.99Out of stock

Sandwich Special - Sliced Steak, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Provolone, Garlic Aioli On Toasted Garlic Hero

$10.99Out of stock

Salad Special

$10.99Out of stock

Wrap Special - Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99Out of stock

Hot Special Half Size 9/29 Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Creamy Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese (Add Bread And Cheese Choice In Special Request)

$10.99Out of stock

Soup

Large - Cream Of Asparagus

$6.99

Small - Cream Of Asparagus

$4.99

NA Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Iced Cold Brew

$3.49

Tropicana Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$3.25

Snapple

$2.50

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Canned Beverage

$1.75

Core Water Large

$3.00

Core Water Small

$2.25

Poland Spring (16.9 fl oz)

$1.75

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Smart Water (33.8 fl oz)

$3.00

Smart Water 24oz

$2.50

Yohoo

$2.50

Monster

$3.00

Fair Life

$2.25

Dunkin Iced Coffee

$3.19

Honest Tea

$2.49

Refill - coffee

$1.75

DRINKS

Strawberry Acai Refresher Small

$4.25

Strawberry Acai Refresher Large

$4.75

Pink Drink Small

$4.45

Pink Drink Large

$4.95

Passion Tea Lemonade - Small

$3.50

Passion Tea Lemonade - Large

$4.00

Mango Dragon Fruit - Small

$3.75

Mango Dragon Fruit - Large

$4.25

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade - Small

$4.25

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade - Large

$4.75

Dragon Drink - Small

$4.25

Dragon Drink - Large

$4.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and get tasty food that will leave your stomach and pockets satisfied!

Website

Location

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville, NY 11747

Directions

Gallery
The Hidden Gem Cafe image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The JHL Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7 Corporate Center Drive Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Estee Lauder 350 (290)
orange starNo Reviews
350 South Service Road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The Refuge Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400 Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
The RP Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
125 Pinelawn Road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Roast Sandwich House - Melville
orange star4.7 • 3,413
827 wall whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion-Melville - 873 Walt Whitman Road
orange starNo Reviews
873 Walt Whitman Road Melville, NY 11743
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Melville

Roast Sandwich House - Melville
orange star4.7 • 3,413
827 wall whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Gregorys Coffee - GC35 - Melville
orange star4.4 • 50
874 Walt Whitman road Melville, NY 11747
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Melville
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston