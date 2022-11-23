Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hills Local Pub

review star

No reviews yet

8758 La Mesa Blvd

La Mesa, CA 91942

Popular Items

The Hills Burger
Diablo Burger
Garlic Parm Burger

Appetizers

Ginger Wings

Ginger Wings

$11.95

*NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 1PM ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY* Ginger-soy marinated wings - fresh cilantro - dojo sauce for dipping

Chipotle Carne Fries

Chipotle Carne Fries

$11.95

Carne asada - melted cheddar jack - chipotle sauce - french fries

Queso & Pretzels

Queso & Pretzels

$11.95

Spicy house made beer cheese - pretzel bites

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.95Out of stock

House breaded crispy pickle chips - ranch

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Four crispy chicken fingers - fries - ranch for dipping

Bahn Mi Nachos

Bahn Mi Nachos

$11.95

Wonton chips - kewpie aioli - bahn mi style shredded pork - jalapeños - cilantro pickled radish - Sriracha drizzle

Amy's Buffalo Chicken Fries

Amy's Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.95

Crispy chicken - melted cheddar jack - buffalo sauce - ranch - chipotle sauce - green onions - french fries

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$8.95

Spicy house made queso - fresh tortilla chips - salsa roja

Chips Refill for Queso Dip

BBQ Brisket Fries

$11.95

Burgers

The Hills Burger

The Hills Burger

$11.95

1/2lb patty - grilled onions - lettuce - tomato - pickles - chipotle sauce - brioche bun

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$13.95

1/2lb patty - serrano onion jam - bacon - iceberg - serrano aioli - pepper jack - brioche bun - charred jalapeño

Bouffant Burger

Bouffant Burger

$13.95

1/2lb patty - bacon - avocado - chipotle sauce - sunny side egg - american - croissant bun

Pepperjack Mac Burger

Pepperjack Mac Burger

$13.95

1/2lb patty - bacon crumbles - pepper jack - elbow noodles - spicy house queso - brioche bun

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$13.95

1/2lb patty - bacon - bleu cheese - onion ring - whiskey BBQ - brioche bun

Garlic Parm Burger

Garlic Parm Burger

$13.95

1/2lb patty - candied jalapeño bacon - swiss - garlic aioli - arugula - tomato - brioche bun - parmesan crisp

Burritos

All Day Breakfast Burrito

All Day Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Flour tortilla - scrambled egg - bacon - guac - fries - cheddar jack - chipotle sauce - salsa

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$11.95

Flour tortilla - carne asada - garlic fries - cheddar jack - chipotle sauce - pico - sour cream - salsa

Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito

Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Flour tortilla - scrambled egg - vegetarian soy chorizo - fries - cheddar jack - chipotle sauce - salsa

Beach Body Burrito

Beach Body Burrito

$11.95

Egg whites - black beans - spinach - tomato - potato - avocado - cheddar jack - chipotle sauce

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.95

Two mini beef patties - american - hawaiian rolls - fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled sourdough - american - fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.95

Two chicken tenders - fries - ranch for dipping

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Spring mix - bacon - cheddar jack - tomato - green onion - crispy chicken - ranch dressing - buffalo drizzle

Side Salad

$3.95

Spring mix - mozzarella - tomato - croutons

House Salad

$8.95

Spring mix - mozzarella - tomato - croutons

1/2 Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$8.95

Spring mix - bacon - cheddar jack - tomato - green onion - crispy chicken - ranch dressing - buffalo drizzle - wrapped in one spinach tortilla

California Dreamin' Salad

California Dreamin' Salad

$13.95

Spring mix - bacon - mozzarella - tomato - grilled chicken - red wine vinaigrette - spring onion & garlic aioli drizzle - fresh basil

1/2 Wrap Cali Dreamin'

$8.95

Spring mix - bacon - mozzarella - tomato - grilled chicken - red wine vinaigrette - spring onion & garlic aioli drizzle - fresh basil - wrapped in one spinach tortilla

BBB Salad

BBB Salad

$10.95

Spring mix - crispy brussels - bleu crumbles - beets - cherry tomato - red onion - dijon vinaigrette - balsamic drizzle

1/2 Wrap BBB

$8.95

Spring mix - crispy brussels - bleu crumbles - beets - cherry tomato - red onion - dijon vinaigrette - balsamic drizzle - spinach wrap

Sandwiches

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.95

Roasted turkey - jalapeno candied bacon - pepper jack - garlic aioli - grilled brioche

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled sourdough - american

Cheesy Does It

Cheesy Does It

$13.95

Diced marinated steak - queso beer cheese - jalapeños - grilled onions - hoagie roll

The Guilty Veggie

The Guilty Veggie

$12.95

House made sweet potato patty - crispy honey chipotle brussels - bleu cheese crumbles - garlic aioli - arugula - toasted brioche

Sliders

Lakesliders

Lakesliders

$9.95

Beef patties - grilled onions - american - chipotle sauce - Hawaiian rolls

Bahn Mi Sliders

Bahn Mi Sliders

$9.95

Bahn Mi style pulled pork - house picked radish - kewpie mayo - Hawaiian rolls

Tacos

Mahi Taco

Mahi Taco

$5.95

Corn tortilla - grilled mahi - shredded cabbage - avo crema - pico

Spicy Pork Taco

Spicy Pork Taco

$4.95

Corn tortilla - spicy shredded pork - cabbage - pickled radish - serrano aioli - cilantro

Crispy Brussel Sprout Taco

Crispy Brussel Sprout Taco

$4.95

Corn tortilla - honey chipotle brussels - cabbage - shredded carrots - pickled radish - avo crema

Sides

Side 1/2lb Patty

$5.95

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.95

Side Beer Cheese

$2.95

Side Beyond Patty

$5.95

Side Boat Fried Pickles

$5.95

Side Boat Frings

$3.95

Side Boat Garlic Fries

$3.95

Side Boat of Fries

$1.95

Side Boat Onion rings

$3.95

Side Boat Queso and Pretzels

$5.95

Side Boat Sweet Fries

$3.95

Side Brussels

$4.95

Side Carne Asada

$5.95

Side Charred Jalapeno

$0.95

Side Chicken Breast

$4.95

Side Corn Tortillas

$2.95

Side Croissant

$2.95

Side Flour Tortilla

$2.95

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Frings

$5.95

Side Garlic Fries

$5.95

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Jalapeño Candied Bacon

$2.95

Side Lg Guac

$3.95

Side Mac n Cheese

$4.95

Side Onion Rings

$5.95

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.95

Side Sliced Tomato

$0.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Sweet Fries

$5.95

Side Sweet Potato Patty

$4.95

Side Tortilla Chips w/ Guacamole

$4.95

Side Tortilla Chips w/ Salsa

$3.95

Side Turkey Patty

$4.95

Side Wonton Chips

$1.95

Two Eggs

$2.95

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Espresso

$5.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sunny D

$3.25

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Water

Yoo Hoo

$3.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

La Mesa's Local Pub

Website

Location

8758 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

