Boba Tea Hive 104 Shore Cir

320 Missouri Highway 291

Liberty, MO 64068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tantalizing Tea

Vanilla Lemongrass Tea

$5.25

Mango Pear White Tea

$5.25

Jasmine Green Tea

$5.25

Chamomile Green Tea

$5.25

Assam Black Tea

$5.25

Chai Tea Tea

$5.25

Rose Tea

$5.25

Blueberry Tea

$5.25

Honey Tea

$5.25

Raspberry Tea

$5.25

Banana Tea

$5.25

Watermelon Tea

$5.25

Dragon Fruit Tea

$5.25

Brown Sugar Tea

$5.25

Strawberry Tea

$5.25

Mango Tea

$5.25

Passion Fruit Tea

$5.25

Peach Tea

$5.25

Lemon Tea

$5.25

Pomegranate Tea

$5.25

Lychee Tea

$5.25

Green Apple Tea

$5.25

Honeydew Tea

$5.25

Kiwi Tea

$5.25

Pineapple Tea

$5.25

Lavender Tea

$5.25

Cantaloupe Tea

$5.25

Milk Teas

Rose Milk Tea

$6.25

Taro Milk Tea

$6.25

Almond Milk Tea

$6.25

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.25

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.25

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.25

Mango Milk Tea

$6.25

Papaya Milk Tea

$6.25

Lychee Milk Tea

$6.25

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.25

Premium Matcha Milk Tea

$6.25

Banana Milk Tea

$6.25

Thai Tea

$6.25

Pineapple Milk Tea

$6.25

Watermelon Milk Tea

$6.25

Avocado Milk Tea

$6.25

Tiger Milk Tea

$6.25

Honey Milk Tea

$6.25

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.25

Cantaloupe Milk Tea

$6.25

Oreo Milk Tea

$6.25

Vanilla Milk Tea

$6.25

Green milk tea

$6.25

Black milk tea

$6.25

Slushies

Rose Slushie

$6.45

Blueberry Slushie

$6.45

Honey Slushie

$6.45

Raspberry Slushie

$6.45

Banana Slushie

$6.45

Watermelon Slushie

$6.45

Dragon Fruit Slushie

$6.45

Brown Sugar Slushie

$6.45

Strawberry Slushie

$6.45

Mango Slushie

$6.45

Passion Fruit Slushie

$6.45

Peach Slushie

$6.45

Lychee Slushie

$6.45

Green Apple Slushie

$6.45

Honeydew Slushie

$6.45

Kiwi Slushie

$6.45

Pineapple Slushie

$6.45

Lemon Slushie

$6.45

Pomegranate Slushie

$6.45

Lavender Slushie

$6.45

Cantaloupe Slushie

$6.45

Cream Blends

Horchata Cream Blend

$6.75

Thai Tea Cream Blend

$6.75

Tiger Cream Blend

$6.75

Rose Cream Blend

$6.75

Honey Cream Blend

$6.75

Brown Sugar Cream Blend

$6.75

Cantaloupe Cream Blend

$6.75

Oreo Cream Blend

$6.75

Vanilla Cream Blend

$6.75

Taro Cream Blend

$6.75

Almond Cream Blend

$6.75

Coconut Cream Blend

$6.75

Honeydew Cream Blend

$6.75

Strawberry Cream Blend

$6.75

Mango Cream Blend

$6.75

Papaya Cream Blend

$6.75

Lychee Cream Blend

$6.75

Lavender Cream Blend

$6.75

Premium Matcha Cream Blend

$6.75

Banana Cream Blend

$6.75

Pineapple Cream Blend

$6.75

Watermelon Cream Blend

$6.75

Avacado Cream Blend

$6.75

Blueberry cream blend

$6.75

Passion fruit cream blend

$6.75

Peach cream blend

$6.75

Caffeinated Creations

Black Coffee

$4.75

Latte

$4.75

Espresso

$4.75

Americano

$4.75

Mocha

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Frappe

$4.75

Thirst Quenchers

Lemonade

$5.95

Lychee Punch

$5.95

Rosehip Lemonade

$5.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Fruit Punch

$5.95

Rose Italian Soda

$5.95

Blueberry Italian Soda

$5.95

Honey Italian Soda

$5.95

Raspberry Italian Soda

$5.95

Banana Italian Soda

$5.95

Watermelon Italian Soda

$5.95

Dragon Fruit Italian Soda

$5.95

Brown Sugar Italian Soda

$5.95

Strawberry Italian Soda

$5.95

Mango Italian Soda

$5.95

Passion Fruit Italian Soda

$5.95

Peach Italian Soda

$5.95

Lychee Italian Soda

$5.95

Green Apple Italian Soda

$5.95

Honeydew Italian Soda

$5.95

Kiwi Italian Soda

$5.95

Pineapple Italian Soda

$5.95

Lemon Italian Soda

$5.95

Pomegranate Italian Soda

$5.95

Lavender Italian Soda

$5.95

Cantaloupe Italian Soda

$5.95

Extras

Cup of Boba (choice)

$5.00

Specials

Sunset on the beach tea

$5.50

Banana pudding milk tea

$6.50

Caramel apple slushie

$6.45

Blueberry coconut dream cream blend

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Step into Boba Tea Hive and experience a world of flavor like never before. Our bold and inventive drinks are sure to excite your taste buds and keep you coming back for more.

320 Missouri Highway 291, Liberty, MO 64068

