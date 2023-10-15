Beverages

Coffee, Milk and Hot Chocolate

House Drip Coffee

$2.50

Small

Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Small

Milk Chocolate Cold

$3.50

TO GO House Drip Coffee large

$3.00

Large

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Stubborn Vanilla Cream

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

Italian Sodas

$3.50

Juices

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemon Ice

Small

$3.00

Large

$3.50

Teas

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Assorted tea flavors

Peach Tea

$4.25

Raspberry Tea

$4.25

Beverage Station

$30.00

Lunch

Appetizers

Personal Grazing Cup

$13.00

A variety of local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, crackers, olives, honey & dried meats

Green Bean Fries

$10.00

Deep fried with choice of dipping sauce

Crazy Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with sour crean, spicy chipotle aioli, jalapeno aioli, green onions

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Deep fried with choice of sauce

Bavarian Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$16.00

Served with beer cheese sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Salads

Hive Salad - Half

$8.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta

Hive Salad - Full

$15.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, Hivemade Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Lettuce mix, bacon, carrots, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, roasted chickpeas, gorgonzola crumbles

Taco Salad

$17.00

Hivemade shell, ground beef, whole beans, lettuce, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa

Taco Salad with Carnita Meat

$24.00

Hivemade shell, whole beans, slow cooked carnitas, lettuce, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa

Sandwiches

French Dip

$19.00

Tri-Tip, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, au jus, hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese Ham & Pesto

$16.00

Ham, Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, pesto, sourdough bread

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, sourdough bread

Hot Pastrami

$18.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Hivemade house dressing, marble rye bread

Hive Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast, (grilled or fried), bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise, ranch, brioche bun

Honey Bee Turkey Melt

$16.00

Turkey, mayonnaise, spinach, honey mustard, pesto, provolone cheese, sourdough bread

Roasted Veggie Sandwich or Wrap

$16.00

Pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, avocado, portobello mushroom, spinach, croissant or wrap

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, croissant

Vegan Lettuce Wrap

$16.00

Portobello mushrom, tomato, onion, aioli

Bowls

Tri-Tip Bowl

$20.00

Grilled tri-tip, broccoli, carrots, kidney beans, kale

Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms

Seafood Bowl

$22.00

Choice of salmon or prawns, broccoli, asparagus, zucchini

Ma-Ce-Mae Bowl Yes

$18.00

Vegan | Kale, mixed cabbage, chickpeas, avocado, cherry tonatoes, zucchini, pineapple, roasted corn, tofu

Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Cheddar cheese, bread crumbs, bacon, scallions, garlic bread

Burgers

Half Pound Angus Burger

$16.00

Choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun

Kona Burger

$18.00

Half pound angus burger, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, habanero honey sauce, brioche bun

Western Burger

$20.00

Half pound angus burger, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Sunnyside Burger

$18.00

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Cod or Shrimp, pand seared or fried, smashed avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortillas, fresh lemon

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Smoked pork, smashed avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn tortillas, fresh lemon

Kids Lunch Menu

Chicken Strips - Kids Lunch

$12.00

Served with Ranch dipping sauce, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples

Mozzarella Sticks - Kids Lunch

$9.00

Served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Grilled Cheese - Kids Lunch

$9.00

Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, sourdough bread and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples

Quesadilla - Kids Lunch

$9.00

Melted cheddar cheese on a grilled flour tortillas with a side of guacamole and sour cream, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples

Mac & Cheese - Kids Lunch

$10.00

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

8 oz Salad Dressing

$5.00

Apple Slices

$1.00

Bag of Chips - Side

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

Blue Cheese

Boiled Egg

$200.00

Chipotle Aioli

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal cut fruit

Fried Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Grilled Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Habanero Honey Sauce

Jalapeno Aioli

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Onion Rings

$7.00

Ranch

Regular Fries

$5.00

Salmon

$9.00

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$10.00

Served with choice of crackers or bread

Seasonal Soup Cup

$6.00

Served with choice of crackers or bread

Shrimp Grilled

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing

Side of Brown Rice

$3.50

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Spicy Chipotle Aioli

Spicy Honey Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tri Tip

$7.00

Dinner

Appetizers

Bavarian Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$16.00

Served with beer cheese sauce

Charcuterie Board

$120.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

A variety of local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, crackers, olives, honey & dried meats

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Deep fried with choice of sauce

Crazy Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with sour crean, spicy chipotle aioli, jalapeno aioli, green onions

Deep Fried Calamari

$16.00

Honey sambal dipping sauce, fresh herbs

Green Bean Fries

$10.00

Deep fried with choice of dipping sauce

Grilled Flatbread

$16.00

Brie cheese, pear, arugula, honey balsamic drizzle

Jumbo Italian Meatball

$16.00

Ground beef, parmesan cheese, onions, marinara sauce, crostini

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara or ranch dipping sauce

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Salads

Hive Salad - Half

$9.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta

Hive Salad - Full

$16.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta

Grilled Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, Hivemade Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Lettuce mix, bacon, carrots, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, roasted chickpeas, gorgonzola crumbles

Loaded Wedge Salad

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola or feta crumbles, crispy bacon bits, grape tomatoes

Side House Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Burgers

Half Pound Angus Burger

$16.00

Choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun

Kona Burger

$18.00

Half pound angus burger, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, habanero honey sauce, brioche bun

Western Burger

$20.00

Half pound angus burger, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Dinner Entrees

Mushroom Chicken

$28.00

8oz Chicken breast, mushroom cream sauce, parmesan cheese, seasonal vegetables

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$28.00

Bone-in/skin on chicken, corn on the cobb, choice of starch

Walnut-Almond Crusted Salmon

$33.00

Walnuts, almonds, panko bread crumbs, herbs, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables

Blackened Salmon

$33.00

Blend of spices, pan-seared, butter, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables

14oz Ribeye Steak

$48.00

Fire grilled, garlic glaze with Montana Honey, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables

12oz New York Steak

$40.00

Fire grilled, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

1/2 rack, corn on the cobb, Hivemade honey BBQ sauce, choice of starch, seasonal vegetables

Sweet Hoisin Beef Stir Fry

$24.00

NY Steak, onions, broccoli, carrots, spinach, tomatoes, jasmine rice, hoisin sauce

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Beer battered lingcod, fries, Hivemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$25.00

Choice of Pasta, Sauce and options to add protein

Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Cheddar cheese, bread crumbs, bacon, scallions, garlic bread

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

Baked Potato - Side

$5.00

Baked Sweet Potato - Side

$6.00

Bee Hot Sauce

Blue Cheese

Boiled Egg

$2.00

Brown Rice - Side

$3.50

Caesar

Champagne Vinaigrette

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal cut fruit

Fried Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Grilled Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Honey Balsamic

Jalapeno Aioli

Jasmine Rice - Side

$3.50

Ketchup

Lemon Vinaigrette

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mayonnaise

Mustard

Onion Rings

$7.00

Ranch

Regular Fries

$5.00

Salmon

$9.00

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$10.00

Served with choice of crackers or bread

Seasonal Soup Cup

$6.00

Served with choice of crackers or bread

Seasonal Vegetables - Side

$6.00

Shrimp Grilled

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing

Spicy Chipotle Aioli

Spicy Honey Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tri Tip

$7.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Thursday Tacos

Fish Tacos

$19.00

Cod or Shrimp, pand seared or fried, smashed avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortillas, fresh lemon

Meat Tacos

$19.00

Kids Dinner Menu

Chicken Strips - Kids Dinner

$13.00

Served with ranch dipping sauce, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples

Mac & Cheese - Kids Dinner

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, bread crumbs, bacon

Fish & Chips - Kids Dinner

$15.00

Beer battered lingcod, fries, Hivemade tartar sauce, fresh lemon

Spaghetti - Kids Dinner

$9.00

Spaghetti pasta, Hivemade marinara, parmesan cheese, garlic bread

Quesadilla - Kids - Dinner

$9.00

Melted cheddar cheese on a grilled flour tortillas with a side of guacamole and sour cream, and choice of fries, bag of chips, or sliced apples

Dinner Specials

Schnitzel Chicken

$30.00

Beer Bratwurst

$30.00

Honey's

Creamery

Banana Split

$32.00

CA Honey Orange

$32.00

Cookies & Cream

$32.00

Grasshopper Mint

$32.00

S'More

$32.00

Turtle

$32.00

Banana

$9.00

CA Honey Orange

$9.00

Chocolate

$9.00

Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Montana Honeycomb

$9.00

Peaches & Cream

$9.00

Rocky Road

$9.00

Salted Caramel

$9.00

Vanilla

$9.00

Cup

Cone

$1.00

Waffle Cone

$3.00

Banana Split

$12.00+

Cookies & Cream

$12.00+

Caramel

$12.00+

Salted Caramel

$12.00+

S'More

$12.00+

Strawberry

$12.00+

Turtle

$12.00+

Fudge

$12.00+

Variable

$12.00+

Pastry Case

Bars

$5.50

Cake

$55.00+

Cookie

$3.00

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cupcake

$1.50+

Pie

$11.00+

Pudding

$8.50

Puff Pastry

$4.50

Roll

$4.50

Scone

$3.50

Tart

$11.00

Trifle

$11.00

Brownie and Ice Cream

$12.00

Pantry

Granola

$15.00

Granola Bar

$1.00

Nuts

$7.50

Peanut Butter

$8.50

Rice Krispy Treats

$1.00

Saturday Brunch/Lunch

Brunch Mains

Bee Simple

$14.50

2 Buttermilk pancakes or rosemary potatoes, 2 eggs, choice of 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links

Beehive Breakfast Sandwich

$20.00

2 Eggs, Hivemade biscuit, bacon, sausage patty, spinach cheddar cheese, honey butter, with rosemary potatoes, and fresh fruit

BLT Benedict

$17.50

2 Poached eggs, English muffin, bacon, tomatoes, fresh spinach, hollandaise sauce, with rosemary potatoes

Brioche Stuffed French Toast

$18.00

Strawberries, powdered sugar, orange zest, honey, choice of 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links

Busy Bee Benedict

$17.50

2 Poached eggs, Canadian bacon or portabella mushroom, hollandaise sauce, English muffin with rosemary potatoes

Classic French Toast

$17.00

Powdered sugar, honey, choice of 2 slices of bacon or 2 sausage links

Denver Omelette

$18.00

3 Eggs, country ham, red bell peppers, onions, avocado, jack & cheddar cheese, with rosemary potatoes, fresh fruit, and toast

Grande Carnitas Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, smoked pork, pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, spinach, potatoes, sour cream, salsa, caramelized onions, flour tortilla

Grande Chorizo Burrito

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, spinach, potatoes, sour cream, salsa, caramelized onions, cheese, flour tortilla

Grande Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, spinach, potatoes, sour cream, salsa, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, cheese, flour tortilla

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

3 Eggs, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, salsa, rosemary potatoes, corn or flour tortilla

Brunch Kids Menu

Busy Bee Scrambled Eggs-K

$10.00

Choice of bacon or sausage link, and toast

Hive Pancake-K

$10.00

Pure maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar, choice of bacon or sausage link

Chocolate Chip Pancake-K

$12.00

Butter, whipped topping, chocolate chips, choice of bacon or sausage link

Seasonal Fruit Bowl -K

$9.00

Berries, pineapple, mango, bananas, and OHB California honey

Lunch

Bratwurst Hoagie

$18.00

Bavarian Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$16.00

Served with beer cheese sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Deep fried with choice of sauce

Crazy Fries

$10.00

Fries topped with sour crean, spicy chipotle aioli, jalapeno aioli, green onions

Green Bean Fries

$10.00

Deep fried with choice of dipping sauce

Personal Grazing Cup

$13.00

A variety of local vegetables, fruits, cheeses, crackers, olives, honey & dried meats

Pickle Fries

$10.00

Hive Salad - Half

$8.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta

Hive Salad - Full

$15.00

Baby spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, apples, feta

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, Hivemade Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Lettuce mix, bacon, carrots, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, roasted chickpeas, gorgonzola crumbles

Taco Salad

$17.00

Hivemade shell, ground beef, whole beans, lettuce, cheese, corn, pico de gallo, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, salsa

French Dip

$19.00

Tri-Tip, Swiss cheese, mayonnaise, au jus, hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Swiss, cheddar, provolone cheeses, sourdough bread

Hive Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken breast, (grilled or fried), bacon, tomato, onion, lettuce, mayonnaise, ranch, brioche bun

Roasted Veggie Sandwich or Wrap

$16.00

Pesto, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, onions, avocado, portobello mushroom, spinach, croissant or wrap

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, croissant

Honey Bee Turkey Melt

$16.00

Turkey, mayonnaise, spinach, honey mustard, pesto, provolone cheese, sourdough bread

Half Pound Angus Burger

$16.00

Choice of Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, brioche bun

Kona Burger

$18.00

Half pound angus burger, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled pineapple, habanero honey sauce, brioche bun

Western Burger

$20.00

Half pound angus burger, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun

Tri-Tip Bowl

$20.00

Grilled tri-tip, broccoli, carrots, kidney beans, kale

Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, roasted bell peppers, mushrooms

Seafood Bowl

$22.00

Choice of salmon or prawns, broccoli, asparagus, zucchini

Ma-Ce-Mae Bowl Yes

$18.00

Vegan | Kale, mixed cabbage, chickpeas, avocado, cherry tonatoes, zucchini, pineapple, roasted corn, tofu

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Cod or Shrimp, pand seared or fried, smashed avocado, sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortillas, fresh lemon

1/2 Avocado

$2.00

8 oz Salad Dressing

$5.00

Apple Slices

$1.00

Bag of Chips - Side

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

Blue Cheese

Boiled Egg

$200.00

Chipotle Aioli

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal cut fruit

Fried Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Grilled Chicken 6oz

$6.00

Habanero Honey Sauce

Jalapeno Aioli

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Onion Rings

$7.00

Ranch

Regular Fries

$5.00

Salmon

$9.00

Seasonal Soup Bowl

$10.00

Served with choice of crackers or bread

Seasonal Soup Cup

$6.00

Served with choice of crackers or bread

Shrimp Grilled

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Garden Salad

$6.00

Lettuce mix, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and choice of Hivemade dressing

Side of Brown Rice

$3.50

Side of Jasmine Rice

$3.50

Spicy Chipotle Aioli

Spicy Honey Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tri Tip

$7.00

Brunch Sides

Avocado - 1/2

$2.00

Bacon (4 slices)

$6.00

Brioche French Toast

$6.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

with preserves

Eggs - 2

$5.00

English Muffin

$4.00

Pancake

$6.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Plain French Toast

$6.00

Rosemary Potatoes

$5.50

Salsa - 4oz

$2.00

Sesonal Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Toast

$4.00

Brunch Dessert

Beignets

$8.00+

Retail

Apparel

Xs

$59.50

Small

$59.50

Medium

$59.50

Large

$59.50

Xl

$59.50

2Xl

$59.50

3Xl

$59.50

Green Leather Hat

$30.00

Gray Leather Hat

$30.00

Black OHB Leather Hat

$30.00

Blue Hawaii Leather Hat

$30.00

Brown OHB Leather Hat

$30.00

Dark Green OHB Camo

$30.00

Green Montana Leather Hat

$30.00

The Hive Market Bag

$17.00

Chico Honey Co. Small Market Bag

$25.00

Gifts

Beeswax Block

$12.00

1 Lb Block Pure Beeswax

Beeswax Block

$2.00

1 Oz Block Pure Beeswax

Beeswax Block

$2.00

2 Lb Block Pure Beeswax

Hexagon Beeswax Candle

$14.00

Short Hexagon Candle

Hexagon Beeswax Candle

$20.00

Tall Hexagon Candle

OHB Beeswax Candles

$4.00

Twisted Taper

Bee Spoon

$7.50

Brass Spoon with Bee

Bear Honey Jar

$35.00

Ceramic Bear Honey Jar

Stoneware Honey Jar

$17.50

Cream Ceramic Stoneware Honey Jar W/Wood Honey Dipper

Bee Shaped Dish

$18.75

Decorative Gold Cast Iron Bee Shaped Dish

Gold Resin Bee

$33.00

Resin Bee, Gold Finish

Greeting Cards

$7.00

Happy BeeDay

Hobnail Honey Jar

$19.00

Hobnail Honey Jar With Wood Dipper

Honey Dippers

$15.95

Ebony Teak Honey Dipper

Honey Jar with Glass Bee Adorned Lid

$25.00

Honey Jar with Glass Bee Adorned Lid

OHB Campfire Coffee Mug

$16.00

OHB Campfire Coffee Mug

OHB Leather Patch

$5.00

OHB Leather Patch

OHB Logo Black Thermos

$39.95

OHB Logo Black Thermos

OHB Logo Stickers

$2.00

Save the Bees

OHB Signature Tumblers

$19.99

OHB Black Signature Tumbler 8 Oz.

OHB Signature Tumblers

$27.99

OHB Black Signature Tumbler 16 Oz.

Stainless Steel Honey Dipper

$15.50

Stainless Steel Honey Dipper

Teakwood Honey Jar

$36.50

Teakwood Honey Jar

Yellow Ceramic Honey Jar

$18.50

Yellow Ceramic Honey Jar

OHB Shine

$38.00

Honey

Honey Sticks

$6.99

Honey Stick (Packaged)

Creamed Honey

$13.00

12 Oz. Creamed Honey

4 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey

$6.00

12 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey

$10.00

\

30 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey

$17.00

\

25 oz. Hawaiian Wildflower Honey

$16.00

\

4 oz. California Wildflower Honey

$6.00

12 oz. California Wildflower Honey

$10.00

20 oz. California Wildflower Honey

$14.00

25 oz. California Wildflower Honey

$16.00

30 oz. California Wildflower Honey

$17.00

4 oz. Montana Sweet Clover Honey

$6.00

12 oz. Montana Sweet Clover Honey

$10.00

20 oz. Montana Sweet Clover Honey

$14.00

25 oz. Montana Sweet Clover Honey

$16.00

30 oz. Montana Sweet Clover Honey

$17.00

Lavender

$10.00

Chai Spice

$10.00

Orange Cardamom

$10.00

Ghost Pepper

$10.00

Meyer Lemon

$10.00

Lemon Mint

$10.00

5.5 oz.

$11.00

11 oz.

$24.00