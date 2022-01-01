American
Bars & Lounges
The Hive Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
The Hive Bar & Grill is a family friendly neighborhood restaurant serving classic American dishes presented with large portions. The Hive offers a full service bar featuring local craft beer and wines, along with outstanding specialty cocktails!
Location
32475 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar, CA 92595
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Trattoria Toscana - 41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1
No Reviews
41789 Nicole Lane Ste B1 Temecula, CA 92591
View restaurant