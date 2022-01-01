Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Hive Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

32475 Clinton Keith Rd

Wildomar, CA 92595

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hive Classic Burger
Mini Fish & Chips
Yorkshire Fish & Chips

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$12.25

Avocado Spread, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Onion, Salad Oil, Salt & Pepper

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Golden Brown Brussel + Soy & Sesame Glaze

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$18.50

Chicken Breast + Mozzarella + Buffalo Sauce + Ranch + Red Onion + Tempura Onions + Cilantro

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00

Teriyaki or Spicy Thai Peanut

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.50

Tempura Battered Cauliflower + Parmesan + Sriracha Aioli + Arugula + Shiso Micro Greens

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Tempura Battered Dill Pickle Slices

Hive House Disco Frittes

Hive House Disco Frittes

$14.50

Natural Cut French Fries + Fried Cheese Curds + Parmesan + Bacon Crumbles + Sriracha Aioli

Margarita Flatbread

$16.00

Mozzarella + Garlic Butter + Heirloom Tomato +Pesto +Balsamic Reduction

Mini Fish & Chips

Mini Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod + Natural Cut French Fries + House Malt Vinegar Sauce

Pulled Pork Fries

Pulled Pork Fries

$16.75

Natural Cut French Fries + Pulled Pork + Asiago, Jack & Cheddar Cheese Blend + Hatch Chili + Serrano Cream + BBQ Sauce

Smokehouse Flatbread

$18.50

Pulled Pork + Asiago Cheese + Serrano Cream + Hatch Chili + Crispy Onions + BBQ Sauce

Tri Tip Flatbread

$23.00

Truffle Flatbread

$16.00

Sauteed Mushrooms + Caramelized Onion + Cheddar, Jack & Asiago + Truffle Aioli + Garlic + Arugula

Wings

Wings

$14.50

Maple Bacon, BBQ, Hive House Honey & Chili, Teriyaki or Classic Buffalo

Salads

Hive House Salad

Hive House Salad

$11.00

Wild Rocket Arugula + Parmesan + Onion + Baby Heirloom Tomato + Your Choice of Dressing

Heirloom Salad

Heirloom Salad

$15.00

Heirloom Tomatoes + Wild Rocket Arugula + Basil Pesto + Marinated Mozzarella Cheese + Parmesan + Balsamic Glaze

Chopped Ring Ranch

Chopped Ring Ranch

$16.00

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce + Red Onion + Bacon Crumbles + Baby Heirloom Tomato + Jack Cheese + Ranch Dressing

Side Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romaine Heart + Garlic Croutons + Shaved Parmesan + Creamy Caesar Dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.00

Crisp Chopped Romaine + Chicken + Carrots + Kale + Cabbage + Cilantro + Almonds + Sesame Seeds + Asian Sesame Dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$15.50

Bacon + Truffle Aioli + Iceberg Lettuce Heirloom Tomato + Focaccia Bread

Chicken Basil Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Basil Pesto Sandwich

$18.50

Grilled Chicken Breast + Basil Pesto Fresh Mozzarella + Iceberg Lettuce Heirloom Tomato + Focaccia Bread

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast + Coleslaw + Sriracha Aioli + Havarti Cheese + Pickle + Spicy Peanut Sauce + Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$18.50

2 Kahlua Pork Sliders with Coleslaw + Tempura Onions + Smokey BBQ Sauce + Pretzel Buns

The Backyard BAR-B-Q

The Backyard BAR-B-Q

$21.00

1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + Aged White Cheddar + Bacon + Onion Ring + Wild Rocket Arugula + Heirloom Tomato + Pickle + BBQ Sauce + Amish Bun

The Cheezilla Burger

The Cheezilla Burger

$23.00

1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + Aged Cheddar + Jack + Asiago + Hatch Chili + Truffle Aioli + Iceberg Lettuce + Tempura Onions + Brioche Bun

The Hatch Valley Burger

The Hatch Valley Burger

$21.00

1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + Jack Cheese + Tomato + Roasted Hatch Chili + Wild Rocket Arugula + Hot Chili Peppers + Serrano Cream + Brioche Bun

The Hive Classic Burger

The Hive Classic Burger

$19.00

1/2LB Certified Angus Chuck + American Cheese + Wild Rocket Arugula + Heirloom Tomato + Caramelized Onion + Pickle + Truffle Mayo + Brioche Bun

Entrees

Charred Angus Tri-Tip

Charred Angus Tri-Tip

$26.00

1/2LB Certified Angus Tri Tip + Argentinian Chimichurri + Chevre + Roasted Garlic + Maldon Sea Salt

Yorkshire Fish & Chips

Yorkshire Fish & Chips

$23.50

12Oz Beer Battered Atlantic Cod Filet + Thick Cut Chips + Lemon + House Malt Vinegar Sauce + Malt Vinegar NOTE: If alternate side is selected, the chips will be replaced with selected side.

Red Pepper Pasta

$18.00

Fettuccine - Roasted Red Pepper Pesto - Cream sauce - Basil - Served with Garlic Focaccia

Chimichurri Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Chicken Breast + Argentinian Chimichurri + Chevre + Roasted Garlic + Maldon Sea Salt

Side Orders

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Frings

$10.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.50

Natural Cut Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$8.25

Coleslaw

$6.50

Desserts

Black Gold Chocolate Chunk Cake

Black Gold Chocolate Chunk Cake

$12.00

Six Layer Chocolate Cake + Gold Dust + Fresh Whipped Cream

Cast Iron Cookie

Cast Iron Cookie

$13.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie + Vanilla Bean or Chocolate Ice Cream + Chocolate & Caramel Drizzle

Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake

$10.00

Reese's Peanut Butter

Churro Tower

$13.50

Funnel Cake Basic

$8.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Hive Lil' Burgers

$11.50

Lil' Cheese Pizza

$11.00
Mini Fish & Chips - Kids

Mini Fish & Chips - Kids

$12.95

NOTE: SELECTING A SIDE OPTION OTHER THAN FRIES ON THIS DISH WILL RESULT IN CHIPS BEING REPLACED WITH THAT ALTERNATE SIDE SELECTION.

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.95

Juices

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pibb Xtra

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.25

Red Bull SF

$5.25

Root Beer

$4.50

Soda

Sprite

$4.50

Water

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The Hive Bar & Grill is a family friendly neighborhood restaurant serving classic American dishes presented with large portions. The Hive offers a full service bar featuring local craft beer and wines, along with outstanding specialty cocktails!

Website

Location

32475 Clinton Keith Rd, Wildomar, CA 92595

Directions

