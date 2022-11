The Homeport Restaurant and Oyster Bar

Restaurant info

SINCE 1930, THE HOME PORT RESTAURANT AND OYSTER BAR HAS SERVED TRADITIONAL AND INSPIRED SEAFOOD FARE IN THE 300-YEAR-OLD FISHING PORT OF MENEMSHA ON THE ISLAND OF MARTHA'S VINEYARD. THE HOMEPORT IS KNOWN FOR ITS WORLD-CLASS SUNSETS, LOBSTER DINNERS SERVED IN THE SEMI-ROUGH, CLAM CHOWDER, THE ORIGINAL FRIED OYSTER, AND FRESH FROM MENEMSHA SEAFOOD AND SHELLFISH. OUR WATERFRONT RESTAURANT IS AN ISLAND ICON.

Website