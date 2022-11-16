A map showing the location of The Horseshoe CLTView gallery

The Horseshoe CLT

review star

No reviews yet

1515 South Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28203

Speed

Bud light

$4.00

Miller light

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Topo chico

$5.00

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Whisky

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Crown

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Green tea

$7.00

Lemon drop

$8.00

Jack

$9.00

White claw

$5.00

White tea

$8.00

Juicy Jay Draft

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Garnet Gatorade

$6.00

RBV

$8.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Fireball

$5.00

White Zombie Draft

$7.00

Big O Draft

$7.00

$3 u call it

$3.00

$5 u call it

$5.00

'Achos

Frochos

$12.00

Nachos

$10.00

Ovachos

$12.00

Totchos

$12.00

Entrees

Chicken Riggies

$18.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$16.00

Grilled Ribeye

$23.00

Ravioli Dinner

$16.00

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

$18.00

Veggie Kabobs

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$17.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Sliders w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Rigatoni w/Marinara

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Catalina Taco Salad

$12.00

Beef Taco Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$13.00

Shaved Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Thanksgiving Sub

$14.00

1/2 LB Cheeseburger

$14.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Sloppy Jose

$10.00

Horseshoe Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Shoe Starters

Chicken Tender Bread

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sausage Bread

$12.00

Dip Trio

$10.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Linguine

$4.00

Oven Roasted Potatoes

$4.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Spaghetti

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Specials

Veggie' Beef Soup

$6.00

Wisconsin beer cheese soup

$6.00

Soups

Vegetarian SOD Bowl

$8.00

Vegetarian SOD Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Soda

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Liquid Death

$4.00

Merch

Hat

$25.00

Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1515 South Mint St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

