The Ice Cream Barn 289 Locust Street

408 Reviews

$

289 Locust Street

Swansea, MA 02777

Order Again

Popular Items

4 pints deal
2 pints deal
Cookie Dough

ICE CREAM FLAVOR

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$6.50+
Banana Peanut Butter Cup

Banana Peanut Butter Cup

$6.50+
Black Raspberry Berry

Black Raspberry Berry

$6.50+
Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.50+
Chocolate Brownie Oreo

Chocolate Brownie Oreo

$6.50+
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$6.50+
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$6.50+
Cinnamon

Cinnamon

$6.50+
Coffee

Coffee

$6.50+
Coffee Milk

Coffee Milk

$6.50+
Coffee Oreo

Coffee Oreo

$6.50+
Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

$6.50+
Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$6.50+
Grape Nut

Grape Nut

$6.50+
Kahlua Brownie

Kahlua Brownie

$6.50+
Maple Walnut

Maple Walnut

$6.50+
Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$6.50+
Mocha Chip

Mocha Chip

$6.50+
Pistachio

Pistachio

$6.50+
S'Mores

S'Mores

$6.50+
Vanilla

Vanilla

$6.50+

LIMITED EDITION FLAVOR

Halloween Candy

Halloween Candy

$6.50+
Peanut Butter Heath Cup

Peanut Butter Heath Cup

$6.50+
Pumpkin Patch

Pumpkin Patch

$6.50+
Rumchata & Toasted Coconut

Rumchata & Toasted Coconut

$6.50+

FROZEN YOGURT FLAVORS

4 Berry Vanilla

4 Berry Vanilla

$6.50+
Black Raspberry Chunk

Black Raspberry Chunk

$6.50+
Coffee Heath

Coffee Heath

$6.50+
Green Tea & Honeycomb

Green Tea & Honeycomb

$6.50+
Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

$6.50+

NO SUGAR ADDED FLAVOR

NSA Chocolate

NSA Chocolate

$6.50+
NSA Cinnamon

NSA Cinnamon

$6.50+
NSA Coffee

NSA Coffee

$6.50+
NSA Vanilla

NSA Vanilla

$6.50+

NONDAIRY FLAVORS

NONDAIRY PEPPERMINT OREO

NONDAIRY PEPPERMINT OREO

$6.50+

PINT DISCOUNT

2 pints deal

$12.00

4 pints deal

$24.00

6 pints deal

$36.00

8 pints deal

$48.00

10 pints deal

$60.00

WAFFLE CONES AND BOWLS

Waffle Cone

Waffle Cone

$1.15
Waffle Bowl

Waffle Bowl

$1.15
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

289 Locust Street, Swansea, MA 02777

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

