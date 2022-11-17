  • Home
The Independent Ice Co. 52 Wharf Street Portland, Maine 04101 207-956-7150 www.independentice.com

52 Wharf Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries
Veggie Burger with Kennebec Fries
Caesar salad

Appetizers

The Cutting Board Charcuterie Board

The Cutting Board Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Artisanal These, Cured Meats on a shareable platter. Serves 2-4 Assorted Artisanal Cheeses, Cured Meats, Maine Smoked Cheddar, Moody Blue, Manchego, Mustard from Reyes Maine, House Made tomato jams, Fresh Baked Baguette Slices Sweet & Sour Mustard, Tomato Jam, Seedless Grapes

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$15.00

Slow Roasted St. Louis Pork Rib Tossed with Fresh Hoisin Sauce serving 4 Ribs

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Fresh Made Cream Brie, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Spinach, served with Freshly Baked Baguettes

Traditional Fresh-Cut Kennebec Fries

$9.00
Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Fresh Cauliflower, Roasted, Lightly Fried and Tossed in Buffalo Style Sauce, served with House Blue Cheese

Lobster Arancini Special 2 per

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Kale and Argula Salad

$12.00
Spinach & Strawberry Salad

Spinach & Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Spinach and Strawberry Salad Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, House made Basil Vinaigrette, Pickled Onions

Caesar salad

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00Out of stock

Entrees

STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries

Beef Burgundy Special

$30.00Out of stock

BEEF BURGUNDY 30 Silced Filet seared in lardon fats, then slowed cooked with carrots, mushrooms, thyme, and lardon red wine, served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini

Cheese Tortellini with Lobster- Special

$35.00

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll with Saffron & Warm Butter & Kennebec Fries

$33.00

Fresh Maine Lobster Roll with Kennebec Fries

$29.00
Center Cut Filet with Broccolini & Garlic Mash

Center Cut Filet with Broccolini & Garlic Mash

$40.00

6oz Chargrilled Filet served over Garlic Mashed with Wildflower Honey Bourbon Demi accompanied by Brussels Sprouts tossed oil white wine and Sea Salt

Pan Seared Halibut

$39.00

Served over Stone Ground Yellow Grits Arugula with Campagne Lemon Vinaigrette, Crispy Quinoa and a House-Made Aioli

Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries

Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries

$19.00

Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots, House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries

Steak Frites

$29.00
Cheese Tortellini with Chicken

Cheese Tortellini with Chicken

$21.00

CHICKEN 19 Cheese Tortellini, All Natural Chicken Breast, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison

Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$15.00

TORTELLINI 13 Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries

$19.00

All Natural Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Batter, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Caramelized Shallots

Rooster Chicken Sandwich with Kennebec Fries

$19.00
Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries

Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries

$19.00

Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll

Veggie Burger with Kennebec Fries

$18.00

Black Beans, Yellow Corn, Red Quinoa, Red & Green Peppers, Local Tomatoes, Red Onion, Lettuce, Gouda, Spicy Mayo on Toasted Brioche

Bowl Chili- House Made Angus Beef and Bean

Bowl Chili- House Made Angus Beef and Bean

$10.00

House Made Chili Served with Fresh Baguettes and Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream - Gluten Free

Desserts

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$11.00

House Made Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

NA Beverages (Soda, Water, Coffee, Tea)

Cafe Latte

$4.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee Brewed Decaf

$3.50

Coffee Drip - Maine Local Regular

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$5.00

Milk Glass

$3.50

Mocktail

$7.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino- Sparkling Water 16.9 OZ

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 1:00 am
THE INDEPENDENT ICE CO. In the heydey of ice harvesting from 1870-1890, 25,000 men would converge on the frozen Kennebec River each winter to cut and store ice. Maine’s deep lakes, broad rivers, and cold winters created the perfect conditions for pure, crystal-clear ice. During these decades, Maine’s cold harvest brought in more wealth than California gold. The Independent Ice Co. was born out of the hardworking spirit of those ice harvesters—and the idea that something so pure and simple can provide such a rich bounty.

52 Wharf Street, Portland, ME 04101

