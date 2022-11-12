Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Iron Oaks The Iron Oaks

3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120

Raleigh, NC 27612

Popular Items

IO Grilled Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Burger Slider & Frites

Shareables & Bar BItes

Cheese Ball Trio

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Pimiento Cheese

$8.00

Olives

$7.00

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Rosemary Spiced Nuts

$5.00

IO Nachos

$13.00

Wings

$9.00+

Fries

$7.00

Burgers & More

The Iron Oaks Burger

$15.00

Classic Burger

$13.00

Black & Blue

$15.00

Western

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Black Bean

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

IO Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Salads

Apple Gorgonzola

$10.00

Southwest Cobb

$10.00

Cesar

$9.00

Weekend Specials

Buffalo Mac

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$13.00

Flame Thrower

$13.00

Greek Burger

$14.00

Kids Menu

Burger Slider & Frites

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Frites

$6.00

3 Pc Tender & Frites

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Sojourn Glenwood south of Crabtree. Enjoy over 36 drafts, 40 wines, and locally inspired drinks & tapas. Come play the back 9 & unwind!

Location

3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120, Raleigh, NC 27612

Directions

