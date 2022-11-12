The Iron Oaks The Iron Oaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located in Sojourn Glenwood south of Crabtree. Enjoy over 36 drafts, 40 wines, and locally inspired drinks & tapas. Come play the back 9 & unwind!
Location
3800 GLENWOOD RD SUITE 120, Raleigh, NC 27612
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh