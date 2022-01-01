American
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
Theismann's Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:55 am
Celebrating the professional football career of Joe Theismann and the American traditions surrounding professional sports, Joe Theismann’s Restaurant presents a menu of upscale bar and pub fare, plus a full bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria, VA 22314
