Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses

Theismann's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1800A Diagonal Road

Alexandria, VA 22314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Joe's All-American Burger
Greens & Feta Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Take-Out Utensils

Include Take-Out Utensils

Starters

Giant Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

Giant Cheesy Garlic Pull-Apart Bread

$13.00

Mozzarella, garlic butter, san marzano marinara sauce. Vegetarian

Chicken Fried Pickles

Chicken Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with blackened ranch. Vegetarian

Cuban Sliders

$14.00

Capicola, salami, braised pork, swiss cheese, mojo sauce, dijonaise, pickles

DC Chili-Cheese Fries

DC Chili-Cheese Fries

$13.00

DC-style chili, half smoke sausage, beer cheese, pickled onions, blackened ranch

Hot Beer Cheese

Hot Beer Cheese

$11.00

Made with golden lager beer, served with warm, soft pretzels. Vegetarian

House Made Onion Rings

House Made Onion Rings

$9.00

Panko bread crumbs, blackened ranch. Vegetarian

Reuben Fries

$15.00

Skin-on fries, house-corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, scallions, toasted caraway seeds

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$11.00

House made hummus, smoked paprika, served with warm pita bread. Vegetarian

Spicy P.E.I. Mussels

Spicy P.E.I. Mussels

$17.00

Tomatoes, garlic, crushed chiles, white wine, herbs, garlic toast

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$9.00

Hot honey, bacon, pecans, green onions

8 Chicken Wings-Fried Naked

$16.00

8 Chicken Wings-Breaded

$16.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped romaine, creamy garlic dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese. Dressing served on the side.

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

Iceberg & romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, red onions, hard boiled egg, honey mustard, ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side

Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shaved red onions, garlic croutons, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, lemon-oregano dressing. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Greens & Feta Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

Romaine, creamy garlic dressing, garlic croutons, grana padano cheese. Dressing served on the side.

Garden Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shaved red onions, garlic croutons, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian

Greek Side Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, lemon-oregano dressing. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Greens & Feta Side Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans, champagne vinaigrette. Dressing served on the side. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Fresh shucked clams, bacon, corn, potatoes, onions, celery, cream, herbs

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Braised short rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, garlic toast

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Black & Blue Burger

Bacon Black & Blue Burger

$19.00

Blackened house-ground prime chuck, thick cut bacon, gorgonzola cheese, caramelized onions, grain mustard, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries

Bacon-Cheddar Burger

Bacon-Cheddar Burger

$19.00

House-ground prime chuck, apple wood smoked bacon, sharp white cheddar, pickled red onions, a.1. aioli, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries

Blackened Fish Sandwich

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Pan-seared blackened white fish fillet, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato bun, served with skin-on fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Crispy breaded chicken thigh, joe's buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, blue cheese-ranch dressing, potato roll, served with skin-on fries

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

Corned Beef Reuben Sandwich

$19.00

House made corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing, marble rye bread, served with skin-on fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, potato roll, served with skin-on fries

Joe's All-American Burger

Joe's All-American Burger

$18.00

House-ground prime double smashed beef patties, american cheese, shredded iceberg lettuce, pickles, russian dressing, onion-brioche bun, served with skin-on fries. Burger served medium

Joe's Turkey & Ham Club Sandwich

$17.50

Roasted turkey breast, pit ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, thick cut toast

Louisiana Oyster Sandwich

Louisiana Oyster Sandwich

$18.00

Fried oysters, spicy remoulade, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, thick cut toast

Patty Melt Burger

$19.00

Double smashed house-ground prime chuck patties, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, russian dressing, thick cut marble rye bread, served with skin-on fries

Vegan Chorizo Tacos

$16.00

Impossible beef substitute chorizo, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, corn tortillas. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Entrees

45 Day Aged Filet Mignon

45 Day Aged Filet Mignon

$44.00

Served with crispy smashed garlic-parmesan potatoes, aparagus, red wine shallot demi-glace

60 Day Aged Prime NY Strip

60 Day Aged Prime NY Strip

$44.00

12 oz steak, garlic-buttermilk mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, béarnaise butter. Gluten Free

Baby Back Ribs-full rack

Baby Back Ribs-full rack

$34.00

Spice rubbed, slow cooked & char grilled, basted with old no. 7 bbq sauce, served with skin-on fries

Baby Back Ribs-half rack

Baby Back Ribs-half rack

$23.00

Spice rubbed, slow cooked & char grilled, basted with old no. 7 bbq sauce, served with skin-on fries

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$22.00

Atlantic cod, skin-on fries, creole slaw, lemon, tarter sauce

Chicken Louisiana

$25.00

Old Time Favorite! Shrimp, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, cajun cream sauce, basmati rice. Gluten Free

Joe's Favorite Spirale & Chicken

Joe's Favorite Spirale & Chicken

$21.00

Pan-seared chicken breast, house made spirale pasta, baby spinach, sun dried tomatoes, parmesan cream

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$26.00

Served with crispy smashed garlic-parmesan potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato-dill butter with fresh herbs

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Oreo crumble crust, topped with chocolate sauce & roasted peanuts. Vegetarian

Warm Apple Crumble

$8.00

Granny smith apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla ice cream. Vegetarian

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, house made hot fudge, cherries, whipped cream, chocolate pearls & rolled cookies. Vegetarian

10 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Dark chocolate pearls, chantilly cream. Vegetarian

Boston Cream Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon William Hill

$18.70

Chianti Piccini

$12.00

Malbec Nieto Senetiner

$21.45

Merlot Chateau Souverain

$16.50

Pinot Noir Erath

$25.30

Zinfandel Edmeades

$21.45

Chardonnay La Crema

$21.00

Pinot Grigio Lunardi

$15.95

Riesling Saint M

$15.95

Sauvignon Blanc Whitehaven

$22.00

Rosato Fantini

$12.00

Brut Rose Wycliff

$13.00

Prosecco La Marca

$18.70

Beer

Draft Beer Growler

Draft Beer Growler

$18.00

64 oz Growler filled with your choice of draft beer!

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:55 am
Restaurant info

Celebrating the professional football career of Joe Theismann and the American traditions surrounding professional sports, Joe Theismann’s Restaurant presents a menu of upscale bar and pub fare, plus a full bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Website

Location

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
Theismann's Restaurant image
Theismann's Restaurant image
Theismann's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ada's on the River
orange starNo Reviews
3 Pioneer Mill Way Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Theismann's Collection By ARP
orange starNo Reviews
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Grape + Bean
orange star4.7 • 408
2 E Walnut St Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Mason Social
orange star4.4 • 1,459
728 North Henry Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
orange star4.7 • 463
722 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Peoples Drug
orange star4.4 • 301
103 N. Alfred St. Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Alexandria

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
orange star4.3 • 7,118
106 South Union St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Los Toltecos - Duke St
orange star4.4 • 5,878
4111 Duke St Alexandria, VA 22304
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse
orange star4.5 • 5,177
214 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 4,359
119 King Street Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
orange star4.3 • 3,828
401 E. Braddock Road Alexandria, VA 22301
View restaurantnext
Redrocks - Old Town
orange star4.3 • 3,703
904 King St Alexandria, VA 22314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Alexandria
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
District Heights
review star
Avg 2.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston