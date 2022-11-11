The Juice Bar Norwood- 2.0

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Acai Bowl - Regular Size
Fruits & Oats
Wake-Up Smoothie

Smoothies

Classic

Classic

$8.41

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Flakes & Whole milk

Green Islander

Green Islander

$8.41

Pineapple, Kale, Spinach & coconut water

Dragon Power

Dragon Power

$8.41

Pitaya, Strawberry & Coconut water

Mocha Breakfast

Mocha Breakfast

$8.41

Blueberry, Banana, Oats, Honey & Whole milk.

Tropical

Tropical

$8.41

Pineapple, Mango, Coconut Flakes & Orange Juice.

Fruits & Oats

Fruits & Oats

$8.41

Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Oats, Peanut Butter & Almond Milk.

Traditional Acai

Traditional Acai

$8.41

Acai, Blueberry, Banana, Guarana & Orange Juice.

Pre-Workout

Pre-Workout

$8.41

Acai, Banana, Maca, Whey Protein & Almond Milk.

Post-Workout

Post-Workout

$8.41

Blueberry, Banana, Whey Protein & Coconut Milk.

Black Beet

Black Beet

$8.41

Beets, Blueberry, Blackberry, Agave & Orange Juice.

Paradise

Paradise

$8.41

Pineapple, MInt & Coconut Water.

Blue Peach

Blue Peach

$8.41

Blueberry, Peach, Ginger, Lemon, Honey & Orange juice.

Wake-Up Smoothie

Wake-Up Smoothie

$8.41

Banana, Peanut Butter, 100% Cacao, Espresso & Almond Milk.

Sunshine

Sunshine

$8.41

Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango & Orange Juice.

Pumpkin Smoothie

$8.41

Pumpkin, Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, All spice.

BYO Smoothie

BYO Smoothie

$9.00

Sandwiches

Mixto

Mixto

$7.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese on a roll.

Bauru

Bauru

$6.99

Ham, Cheese & Tomato on a roll

Brazilian

Brazilian

$7.99

Mortadella, Cheese & Tomato on a roll

American

American

$6.99

Grilled Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato on a roll

Portuguese

Portuguese

$9.99

House Favorite ** Brazilian Sausage, Mozzarella cheese & Spicy mayo on a roll

Veggie

Veggie

$8.99

Avocado, Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a roll

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken marinated in pesto, avocado, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.

WRAP Shredded Chicken

WRAP Shredded Chicken

$10.99

Shredded Chicken breast, carrots, parsley, tomato & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.

Wake-Up Wrap

Wake-Up Wrap

$10.59

2 Eggs, Bacon & Mozzarella Cheese on a whole wheat wrap.

QUESADILLA Shredded Chicken

QUESADILLA Shredded Chicken

$11.59

Shredded Chicken Breast with Carrots, Parsley, Tomato & Cheese on a whole wheat tortilla.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato on a whole wheat tortilla

Avocado Toast #1

Avocado Toast #1

$7.99
Avocado Toast #2

Avocado Toast #2

$9.59
Avocado Toast#3

Avocado Toast#3

$9.59
Toast #4

Toast #4

$5.59
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$5.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Juices

Citrus Carrot

Citrus Carrot

$8.32

Carrot, Orange,Lemon, Ginger.

Early Riser

Early Riser

$8.32

Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric.

Green Energy

Green Energy

$8.32

Kale, Apple, Celery, Lime, Ginger, Cucumber.

Beta Carotene Blast

Beta Carotene Blast

$8.32

Carrot, Apple, Turmeric, Ginger.

Detox Power

Detox Power

$8.32

Beet, Carrot, Celery, Apple, Cucumber, Turmeric, Ginger.

Spicy Pineapple Carrot

Spicy Pineapple Carrot

$8.32

Carrot, pineapple, Ginger, Apple.

Kale Carrot

Kale Carrot

$8.32

Carrot, Kale, Celery, Pineapple.

Orange Beat

Orange Beat

$8.32

Beet, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric

Zippy Pineapple

Zippy Pineapple

$8.32

Pineapple, Mint, Celery.

Kick Start

Kick Start

$8.32

Cucumber, Celery, Mint, Ginger, Parsley, Kale, Pineapple

Arise

Arise

$8.32

Orange, Pineapple, Parsley, Celery, Turmeric, Ginger.

Wholesome Harvest

Wholesome Harvest

$8.32

Carrots, Red Apple, Orange, Lime, Parsley, Turmeric.

Island Greens

Island Greens

$8.32

Cucumber, Apple, Kale, Mint, Parsley, Lime.

PLAIN CELERY JUICE

$8.32

Bowls

Choose your base, than choose your toppings. You are in control of creating your unique Bowl.
Acai Bowl - Regular Size

Acai Bowl - Regular Size

$12.00

All of our bowls are made to order. We don't have any pre-selected toppings. We believe each bowl should be unique like every person is. So you choose the toppings and we make it yummy for you.

LARGE ACAI BOWL

LARGE ACAI BOWL

$18.99
Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl

Pitaya-Dragon Fruit Bowl

$12.00
Mango-Pineapple Bowl

Mango-Pineapple Bowl

$12.00
Strawberry Bowl

Strawberry Bowl

$12.00
Avocado-Kale Bowl

Avocado-Kale Bowl

$12.00

Lots of avocado!! Only for Avocado lovers!

Blueberry Bowl

Blueberry Bowl

$12.00
1/2 Acai 1/2 Pittaya

1/2 Acai 1/2 Pittaya

$15.99

ACAI BOWL WITH ALL TOPPINGS

$17.99

Fruit Only

$11.00

Pumpkin Bowl

$12.00

Pumkin base topped with Granola, Almonds,Chocolate Chips, Chia, Almond butter.

LARGE STRAWBERRY BOWL

$18.99

LARGE MANGO PINEAPPLE BOWL

$18.99

LARGE PITAYA BOWL

$18.99

Shots

Classic Shot

$3.99

Tummy Soother Shot

$3.99

Energize Shot

$3.99

Anti-Inflammatory Shot

$3.99

Energy Balls

#1 Energy Ball

$3.00

#2 Energy Ball

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Hot Coffee

$1.50+

Cold Brew

$3.99

please tell us what kind of milk you'd like. Whole Milk Almond Milk Coconut Milk Cream

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.99

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Espresso Single Shot

$2.99

Espresso Double Shot

$5.99

Orange Juice

$5.50

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.99

Cappuccino Small Hot

$3.49

Cappuccinno Medium Hot

$3.99

Cappuccino Lg

$4.49

Caramel Latte Hot Small

$3.99

Caramel Latte Hot Md

$4.49

Caramel Latte Hot Lg

$4.99

Latte Hot Small

$2.99

Hot Latte Md

$3.49

Hot Latte Lg

$3.99

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$4.99

Cakes

Flourless Chocolate cake

$3.99

Peanut Butter explosion

$3.99

Gluten Free Glazed Donuts

$7.99

FLAX Blueberry Muffin GF

$2.99

GF, DF, Brownie

$2.99

Allskinny Granola

$9.99

GF CHCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.99

GLUTEN FREE MARSHMALLOW

$2.99

DRINKS FROM THE COOLER

Poland Spring bottle

$1.82

Soda Can

$1.25

Guarana can

$1.75

Fiji Water small

$2.50

Fiji water big

$3.99

Red Bull

$5.50

Poland Spring Water

$1.82

Essentia Lg

$3.50

Aloe Drink

$2.25

Poland Spring Large

$2.99

Pure Peaf Tea

$2.50

Extra Large Essentia Water

$4.50

Fair Life

$3.25

POWERADE

$2.50

BANG

$3.50

MONSTER

$3.50

KILL CLIFF

$3.50

COCONUT WATER 1Lt

$5.25

NESQUIK

$1.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$5.25

SALADS

Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Ceaser Dressing.

SWEET SALAD

$9.99

Romaine, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple Almonds, Poppy Seeds, Poppy Seed Dressing

PROTEIN

$10.99

Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Greek Dressing

ROOT SALAD

$11.99

Beets, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Onion, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette.

QUINOA SALAD

$12.99

Red Quinoa, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Raspberry Vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

$10.99

ROMAINE, BOILED EGGS, BACON, AVOCADO, ONION, FETA CHEESE, HONE MUSTARD DRESSING

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

20 broadway ave, norwood, MA 02062

Directions

