The Kennedy

973 Reviews

$$

221 E. Kennedy Street

Spartanburg, SC 29306

Popular Items

Chicken Parm
"Swangus" Smash Burger
Leaf Lettuce

Food

Built to Share

Colonial Milling Grits, Crispy Chi Chi's, cider gastrique, sunny up local , Gins Hen egg
Pimento Cheese

Pimento Cheese

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled Nosh Sourdough Bread, house pickles. Add Prosciutto for just $8!

Caprese Bruschetta

Caprese Bruschetta

$15.00

Grilled NOSH rosemary Focaccia, roasted tomatoes, whipped mozz and chevre, basil

Crawfish N Dumplings

Crawfish N Dumplings

$15.00
Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$22.00Out of stock

Yellowfin tuna, sticky rice, chili crisp, charred green onion salsa, Ponzu

Mussels

Mussels

$21.00

Provencal, Rouille Toast.

Octopus Yakatori

Octopus Yakatori

$22.00

Grilled Octopus, pickled vegetables, black garlic aioli

Oyster - Snake Island

$3.50

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with Pomme Gaufrettes. Prouldy serving Nosh sourdough and rosemary focaccia from Pauline, SC.
Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$19.00

Red shrimp, sweet and sour relish, hoagie

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$20.00

Cucumber, carrot, basil, jalapeno, pickled shallot, mint, Vietnamese style dressing, black garlic aioli, toasted hoagie

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Horseradish crema, Sweet onion jam, Pecorino, Au jus.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$19.00

Crispy cutlet, Red sauce, Pulled Mozz, Arugula, Basil.

"Swangus" Smash Burger

"Swangus" Smash Burger

$20.00

Double Smashed Patties, Mustard, House Pickles, Shaved Onion, Special Sauce, American Cheese.

The Reuben

$19.00Out of stock

Salads

Leaf Lettuce

Leaf Lettuce

$12.00

Tyger River lettuce, shaved local veggies, buttermilk vinagrette, pecorino, corn bread crumbs

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Local kale, cornbread croutons, pecorino.

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Roasted seasonal squash, tomatoes, farro verde, sunflower seed salsa, arugula, pecorino, green garbanzos, pickled shallot

Winter Harvest Salad

Winter Harvest Salad

$16.00

Local peaches & tomatoes, arugula, candied pecans, green goddess dressing, goat cheese, mint

Spring Salad

$15.00

Large Plates

Duck Breast

Duck Breast

$35.00Out of stock

Charred summer squash, Green garbanzos, Upstate greens

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$45.00

New York strip, peppercorn cream sauce, pomme frites.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Colonial Milling grits, red shrimp, local greens, shrimp butter, fried leek, dill.

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$25.00

Crispy cutlet, red sauce, pulled mozzarella, ricotta gnocchi, basil.

Pork Shank

Pork Shank

$37.00

Sticky hoisin, scallion, benne seed, pickles, Carolina Gold rice, Tyger River lettuce.

Salmon Picatta

Salmon Picatta

$32.00

Pan-seared, capers, basil, Carolina Gold rice, tarragon oil

Vegetarian Pasta

$22.00

Duroc Pork Tenderloin

$36.00Out of stock

Fresh Catch

$36.00

Soft Shell Crab

$28.00Out of stock

Veg & Co

Pomme Frites

Pomme Frites

$8.00
Grilled Carrots

Grilled Carrots

$11.00

Pistou, benne seeds, fennel honey

Pommes Gaufrettes

Pommes Gaufrettes

$8.00

Side Collards

$9.00

Farro Fried Rice

$14.00

Collard Kimchi, Yuzu Miso, Duck Egg

Sweets

Burnt' Chocolate Spoon Bread

Burnt' Chocolate Spoon Bread

$9.50

Cookie Butter Mousse, Bourbon Caramel

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Honey comb, spiced oat crumble, ginger cream cheese frosting

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$10.50

Lemon curd, shortbread crust, toasted mallow, coulis

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Kids

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Butter Pasta

$9.00

Kid's Burger

$11.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tender

$10.00

Extras

Half Winter Harvest Salad

$9.00

Half Caesar

$7.00

Half Grain

$9.00

Half Leaf

$7.00

Rice

$5.00

Side Carrots

$6.00

Side Grits

$6.00Out of stock

Side Ham

$8.00

Side Bistro Steak

$8.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

Side Gnocchi

$10.00

Side Grilled Focaccia

$5.50

Side Grilled Sourdough

$5.00

Half Spring Salad

$8.00

Retail Items

Shirts

Black TK T-Shirt

$26.00

Guest Hoodie

$48.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Directions

