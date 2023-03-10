Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Kenney Fort

No reviews yet

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400

Round Rock, TX 78665

BEER

CANS & Bottles

Bud Light 16oz Can

$4.00

MONTUCKY

$4.00Out of stock

Corona Extra

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00Out of stock

Heineken Zero

$3.50Out of stock

Modelo

$4.00

Kitchen Hopadillo

$1.05Out of stock

Speckled Hen Nitro Can

$7.00

Karbach Fest

$4.00Out of stock

Speckled Hen

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cider

$5.00Out of stock

Crack Berry Cider

$5.00Out of stock

PINTS & FLIGHT

#1 MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

#2 Celis White

$6.00

#3 Stella Artois

$7.00

#4 MILLER LITE

$4.00Out of stock

#5 Blueberry Violet

$6.00

#6Training Bines

$6.50

#7 Fort For 4

$7.00

#8 Joes Magical Pils

$6.00

#9 The S.O.N.

$7.00

#10 Juicy Haze

$6.50

#11 Stash Ipa

$6.50

#12 Flash Blend

$7.00

#13 Hefe Barking Armadillo

$7.00

#14 Medical Grade

$7.00

#15 Austin East Cider

$6.00

#16 Estrella

$7.50

#17 Bearded Seal

$7.00

#18 Phantom Bride

$7.00

#19 Lasso Pils

$7.00

#20 Fire Eagle ABW

$7.00

#21 Yuengling

$5.00

#22 Altstadt Hefe

$6.50

#23 Westerest IPA

$7.00

#24 Houston Haze

$7.00

#25 Broken Skull

$7.50

#26 Somoa Joes

$7.00

#27 512 Juicy

$6.50

#28 Sputnik

$7.50

#29 Fullers London Pride

$7.50

#30 Crackberry Cider

$7.50

#31 GUINESS 20 Oz

$7.50

Black & Blue

$7.50

Snake Bite

$7.50

Black & Tan

$7.50

BEER FLIGHT

$13.00

8oz

#1 8oz MICHELOB ULTRA

$2.25

#2 8oz Celis White

$3.25

#3 8oz DOS EQUIS

$2.75

#4 8oz MILLER LITE

$2.25

#5 8oz Juicy Hazy

$3.25

#6 8oz Training Bines

$3.50

#7 8oz Fort For 4

$3.50

#8 8oz Joes Magical Pils

$3.50

#9 8oz The SON Redhorn

$3.75

#10 8oz Juicy Haze

$3.50

#11 8oz Stash

$3.50

#12 8oz Flash Blend

$3.75

#13 8oz Hefe Barking Armadillo

$3.75

#14 8oz Medical Grade

$3.75

#15 8oz Austin East Cider

$3.25

#16 8oz Estralla

$3.75

#17 8oz Bearded Seal

$3.75

#18 8oz Phantom Bride

$3.75

#19 8oz Lasso Pils

$9.00

#20 8oz Fire Eagle

$3.75

#21 8oz Yuengling

$2.75

#22 8oz Alstadt Hefe

$3.00

#23 8oz Western

$3.50

#24 Phantom Bride

$3.50

#25 8oz Dutchess

$3.50

#26 8oz Twisred X Kolsh

$3.50

#27 8 Oz Crispy Buisness

$3.25

#28 8oz Sputnik

$3.75

#29 8oz Esb

$3.50

#30 8oz Zilker Sour

$4.00

#31 8oz GUINESS

$3.75

MERCH

Branded Caps

BB Grey Cap

$40.00Out of stock

BB Navy Hat

$35.00Out of stock

T Shirt mens

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XL

$30.00

3XL

$30.00

Large Black

$30.00Out of stock

Large Red

$30.00Out of stock

T Shirt ladies

XS Grey

$30.00

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XS Red

$30.00

XS Black

$30.00Out of stock

Hoodies Mens

Men's Hoody XL

$45.00

Men's L

$45.00

Hoodies Ladies

Ladies SM

$45.00

Ladies M

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Traditional British Pub Grub!

3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd, Suite 1400, Round Rock, TX 78665

