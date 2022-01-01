Bars & Lounges
The Kickstand Bar & Grill
71 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
It's always kickin' at The Kickstand... Live music, karaoke, dancing, pool tables, dart boards, and America's favorite foods. Put your kickstand down here and have some fun.
81 N. Washington St, Danville, IN 46122
