The Kickstand Bar & Grill

71 Reviews

81 N. Washington St

Danville, IN 46122

DRINKS

We serve Pepsi Co beverages!
PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.00
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$2.00
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$2.00
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$2.00
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00
DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

DIET MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.00
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00
PINK LEMONADE

PINK LEMONADE

$2.00
ALERT

ALERT

$4.00
PINEAPPLE JUICE

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00
ORANGE JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

GINGER BEER

$2.00
WATER

WATER

$1.00
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
It's always kickin' at The Kickstand... Live music, karaoke, dancing, pool tables, dart boards, and America's favorite foods. Put your kickstand down here and have some fun.

81 N. Washington St, Danville, IN 46122

