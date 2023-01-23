Restaurant header imageView gallery

kid Kakes LLC Keller, Texas

review star

No reviews yet

722 Bluebonnet Dr

B

Keller, TX 76248

Kid Kakes for ALL

Bunch O' Kakes (4)

Bunch O' Kakes (4)

$10.00
Half size happiness

Half size happiness

$15.00

Full size happiness

$25.00
IDGAF

IDGAF

$15.00

You may not GAF! But I do. This box contains what I choose. It could be a new flavor, it could be be your fav, hell it could be something you don't even like. One thing will be true 100%of the time, and that it they will be AMAZING!!!

TREAT CHO' SELF!!

Yellow Kake

$3.00

Chokolate Kake

$3.00

Austin Kream

$3.00

White Kake

$3.00

Vegan Chokolate

$6.00

Gluten Free Chokolate (other flavors avail in groups)

$6.00

Gluten Free/ Vegan

$7.00

"Specialty Kakes"

Gluten Free half dozen-Chokolate

Gluten Free half dozen-Chokolate

$25.00

These delightful, treats may be gluten-free, but I promise they are not taste free! Our gluten-free Kupkakes will make you forget, what missing gluten feels like!!!

Vegan half dozen

$25.00

It's hard finding a "good vegan cupcake"; in fact some would even say it's a myth. What's not a myth, is an amazing "vegan Kupkake".  Pick any flavor Kupkake and it will be dairy-free, and vegan (for now there is only one icing option and that is kream cheese, working on new flavors).

Gluten Free Vegan half dozen--Chokolate

$30.00

These delightful, treats may be gluten-free, but I promise they are not taste free! Our gluten-free Kupkakes will make you forget, what missing gluten feels like!!!

Gluten Free full dozen-- Chokolate

Gluten Free full dozen-- Chokolate

$50.00

Vegan full dozen

$52.20

Gluten Free/ Vegan full dozen- chokolate kream cheese

$55.00

Frostings

Chokolate

Kream Cheese

Lemon

Plain (no frosting)

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

The best KupKakes you've ever had, if not it will be number one of your top three

Location

722 Bluebonnet Dr, B, Keller, TX 76248

Directions

