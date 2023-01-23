kid Kakes LLC Keller, Texas
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:59 pm
The best KupKakes you've ever had, if not it will be number one of your top three
Location
722 Bluebonnet Dr, B, Keller, TX 76248
