The Kitchen Table imageView gallery

The Kitchen Table

568 Reviews

$$

1574 4th st.

San Rafael, CA 94901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Pear + Blue Cheese Salad
Fried Chicken

Bites

Shishito Peppers

$6.00

Parmesan Chips

$6.00

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Fried Mozzarella

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Appetizers

Maitake + Polenta

$15.00

mushroom demi

Raviolo Uovo

$13.00

soft egg yolk, ricotta, spinach, truffle oil, brown butter, parmesan

Fritto Misto

$16.00

rock shrimp, calamari, castelvetrano olives, onion, zucchini, fennel

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

zucchini caponata

Pork Riblets

$17.00

hominy purée, poblano + new mexico peppers

Crudo

$17.00

spicy pepper salsa, cherry tomato, american cucumber, corn, mint, citrus juice

Salads

spring mix, fennel, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Pear + Blue Cheese Salad

$14.00

baby lettuce mix, point reyes blue, almonds, sherry vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.00

baby mustard greens, baby arugula, marble potato salad, dijon cream, lemon vinaigrette

Sweet Bread Salad

$15.00

romaine, mixed mushrooms, pine nuts, leeks, lemon vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$14.00

wild arugula, feta, fennel, cherry tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

italian lettuce mix, fennel, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

fontina, fava beans, shallot, arugula

Prosciutto Pizza

$19.00

fontina, fresh mozzarella, sage, chili oil

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

fennel, shishito pepper purée, red bell pepper coulis

Caprese Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil, aged balsamic

Anchovy Pizza

$18.00

sliced garlic, oregano, tomato sauce, niçoise olives

Beet Pizza

$19.00

blue cheese, fennel, aged balsamic

Pasta

Carbonara, Fettuccini

$22.00

egg yolk, parmesan, shallots, pancetta

Tagliatelle

$24.00

chanterelle mushrooms, pecorino, butter

Gnocchi

$23.00

summer squash, creamy pesto sauce

Fusilli

$23.00

sausage, creamy tomato sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$23.00

crimini mushroom, brown butter, peccorino, thyme

Spaghetti With Clams

$24.00

white wine, garlic, chili flakes, parsley

Pappardelle With Meat Ragu

$23.00

meat ragù: pork + beef + veal, english peas

Ricotta + Truffle Ravioli

$30.00

butter, parmesan

Risotto With Shrimp

$24.00

Pappardelle With Chanterelles

$30.00Out of stock

Broccoli Lasagna

$18.00Out of stock

Entrées

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

prosciutto, oyster mushroom, sage

Country Pork Chop

$30.00

orange demi, english peas, marble potatoes

Fried Chicken

$27.00

mash potato, chicken demi

Swordfish

$38.00

black rice + arugula, dijon mustard cream sauce

Catch of the Day

$35.00

scalloped potatoes, fennel + red bell pepper purée

Top Sirloin

$42.00

roasted cauliflower mushroom, crispy polenta, demi

Vegan Entrée

$24.00

Sides

Sautéed BEANS

$8.00

lemon, mint

Sautéed GREENS

$8.00

shallot

Sautéed BROCCOLI

$8.00

parmesan cheese

French Fries

$8.00

truffle oil, sea salt

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Dessert

Buttermilk Panna Cotta

$10.00

seasonal fruit puree

Lemon Tart

$10.00

seasonal fruit purée, whipped cream

TKT S'mores

$10.00

flourless chocolate cake, marshmallow, graham cracker, caramel sauce

Berries

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids' Pasta Alfredo

$9.00

Kids' Pasta Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Kids' Fried Chicken

$10.00

with broccoli

Drinks

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

7-Up

$4.50

Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$5.50

Panna Still Water

$9.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

A'Siciliana Lemon

$4.50

A'Siciliana Blood Orange

$4.50

Boylan Cane Cola

$6.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$6.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Wine

Corkage

$25.00

Cassis Blanc, Clos Ste. Magdeleine

$78.00

Champagne, Billecart-Salmon BTL

$98.00

Champagne, Louis Roederer BTL

$88.00

Chardonnay, Ancient Peaks BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay, Costa de Oro BTL

$48.00

Chardonnay, Lewis Cellars BTL

$92.00

Chardonnay, Ojai BTL

$64.00

Etna Bianco, Valenti BTL

$54.00

Falanghina, Terre Stregate BTL

$52.00

Fiano di Avellino, Clelio Romano BTL

$52.00

Gavi, La Doria

$48.00

Moscato d'Asti, Vietti BTL

$22.00

Pecornio, Scarponne BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio, Riff BTL

$44.00

Prosecco, Sommariva BTL

$48.00

Riesling, Dönnhoff BTL

$56.00

Roero Arneis, Vietti BTL

$56.00

Sancerre, Dom. Reverdy BTL

$68.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Ancient Peaks BTL

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Taft Street BTL

$50.00

Soave Classico, Marta BTL

$52.00

Verdicchio. Marotti Campi BTL

$48.00

Vermentino, La Spinetta BTL

$52.00

White Burgundy, Dampt Frères BTL

$52.00

Rosé of Bandol, Terrebrune BTL

$74.00

Rosé, Gris De Gris BTL

$50.00

Rosé Txakolina BTL

$52.00

Aglianico, Terre Stregate BTL

$50.00

Amarone, Zenato BTL

$98.00

Barbaresco, Piazzo BTL

$88.00

Barbera d'Alba, Fillippo Galliano BTL

$48.00

Barolo, Vietti BTL

$92.00

Beaujolais, Dom. Dupeuble BTL

$52.00

Brunello, Fornacina BTL

$98.00

Cabernet Blend, The Paring BTL

$54.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Ancient Peaks BTL

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Rossi Walace BTL

$76.00

Chianti, Casa alle Vacche BTL

$50.00

Châteauneuf Du Pape, Tèlègramme BTL

$96.00

Cotes du Rhône, Pont de Nyons BTL

$50.00

Dolcetto, Il Palazzotto BTL

$48.00

Etna Rosso, Valenti BTL

$56.00

Malbec, Clos La Coutale BTL

$50.00

Minervois, Dom. Michelin BTL

$48.00

Montepulciano, Scarpone BTL

$50.00

Pinot Noir, Anthill Harmony BTL

$92.00

Pinot Noir, Anthill Sonoma BTL

$72.00

Pinot Noir, Costa de Oro BTL

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Husch BTL

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Melville BTL

$62.00

Pinot Noir, Radio Coteau BTL

$78.00

Sagrantino, Antonelli BTL

$68.00

Syrah, Ojai BTL

$88.00

Toascana IrRosso, Casanova di Neri BTL

$52.00

Zinfandel, Paydirt BTL

$52.00

Zinfandel, Ridge Lytton Springs BTL

$76.00

Porto, Sandeman BTL

$76.00

Champagne Grand Cru, H. Goutorbe BTL

$132.00

Champagne, Krug Grande Cuvée BTL

$298.00

Champagne, Louis Roederer Cristal BTL

$360.00

Chablis Grand Cru, Domaine Pinson BTL

$118.00

Barolo, Gaja BTL

$315.00

Barolo, Enzo Boglietti BTL

$116.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Forman BTL

$176.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Casanova di Neri BTL

$152.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Alexander and Nunzio Alioto, master sommelier, combine forces to create a fun, approachable dinner experience. We focus on high quality, country-style Italian food that is approachable for the entire family. The menu is highlighted by fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced from local purveyors, and the delicate, homemade pastas are a must try for any visit to The Kitchen Table. 

Website

Location

1574 4th st., San Rafael, CA 94901

Directions

Gallery
The Kitchen Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pond Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 199
1848 4th St. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Soul - San Rafael
orange star4.2 • 344
1408 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
State Room Brewery - 1132 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
1132 4th St San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Julie's Hummus Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1026 Court Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Shiro Kuma
orange starNo Reviews
1518 4th St San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Amici's San Rafael
orange starNo Reviews
1242 Fourth St. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Rafael

Cafe del Soul - San Rafael
orange star4.2 • 344
1408 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
LJ's Deli
orange star4.6 • 205
4380 Redwood Hwy B15 San Rafael, CA 94903
View restaurantnext
Pond Farm Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 199
1848 4th St. San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Petes 881 Club
orange star4.4 • 151
721 Lincoln Av San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000128 - Northgate
orange star4.1 • 126
266 Northgate One San Rafael, CA 94903
View restaurantnext
Lotus Cuisine of India - 812 4th Street
orange star4.5 • 109
812 4th Street San Rafael, CA 94901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Rafael
Ross
review star
No reviews yet
San Anselmo
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenbrae
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Larkspur
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Corte Madera
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Novato
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Mill Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston