Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

The Knick 1030 e juneau ave

2,487 Reviews

$$

1030 e juneau ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad
Brussels Sprouts
Roasted Turkey & Avocado Sandwich

Starters

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$15.00

Ahi Tuna, Cucumber, Carrots, Pears, Scallion, Crispy Wonton, Soy Wasabi Vinaigrette

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Hijiki Seaweed Salad, Sweet Chili-Lime Dipping Sauce

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato-Basil Vinaigrette, Almonds

Burrata

$14.00

Arugula, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Pine Nuts, Crostini, Pesto

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Black Bean and Chipolte Spread, Corn, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo Add Avocado $1

Crab Dip

$15.50

Blue Crab, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Lavosh Crackers

Grilled Buffalo Wings

$16.00

House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!

Hummus

$12.00

Diced Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Cornichons, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Pita, Cumin, Olive Oil, Pine Nuts

Sweet & Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Gulf Shrimp, Sweet Chile-Siracha Aioli, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Napa Cabbage

Tater Tots

$12.00

House Made, Parmesan, Chipolte Aioli

Greens

Beet & Pear Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach & Arugula, Roasted Beets, Apples, Scallion, Crispy Prosciutto, Toasted Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Field Greens, Diced Tomatooes, Diced Mangos, Feta, Avocado, Green Onion Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons

Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Field Greens, Fresh Dill, Capers, Roma Tomatoes, Radishes, Cucumber, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.00

Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Capers, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Dinner Salad

$4.00

Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Ahi Tuna BLT

$16.50

Seared Ahi Tuna, Applewood Bacon, Toasted Cumin Aioli, Roma Tomato, Baby Arugula, Toasted Wheat Bread

Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing

Bacon-Bleu Burger

$14.00

Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

Grilled Chicken Pita

$14.00

Toasted Pita, Marinated Chicken, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli

Knick Burger

$12.00

Knick Tacos- Blackened Tilapia

$14.00

White Corn Tortilla, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Coriander-Lime, Crema, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

Knick Tacos- Fried Shrimp

$15.00

White Corn Tortilla, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Coriander-Lime, Crema, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

Knick Tacos- Pulled Pork Carnitas

$14.00

White Corn Tortilla, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Coriander-Lime, Crema, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

Reuben

$14.00

Swiss, Sauerkraut, Louis Dressing, Marble Rye

Roasted Turkey & Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Lemon-Herb Aioli

Sesame Salmon Sandwich

$15.00

Sesame Seared Salmon, Asian Slaw, Soy-Ginger Aioli

Truffle Burger

$15.00

Half Pound Burger, Caramelized Onions, Crispy Prosciutto, Black Truffle Cheddar, Truffle-Peppercorn Aioli, Parmesan & White Truffle Oil Frites

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Grilled Turkey Burger, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack, Siracha Aioli

Vegtable Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Hummus, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap

Lunch Main

L- Entree Special

$20.00

L- Salad Special

$16.00

L- Sandwich Special

$15.00

L-Ahi Tuna

$22.00

SESAME CRUSTED TUNA, PEA SHOOTS, CABBAGE, CARROTS, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, EDAMAME, JAPANESE DRESSING

L-Cajun Tilapia

$16.00

Blackened, Basmati Rice, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Bean and Corn Succotash

L-Herb Marinated Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breasts, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Tomatoes, Herb Chicken Jus

L-Lobster Ravioli

$20.00

Roasted Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Kale, Lemon Zest, Parmesan Tuiele

L-Salmon

$18.00

GRILLED SALMON, CURRIED COUSCOUS, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, LOBSTER BISQUE, LEMON-BASIL BUTTER

L-Swordfish

$20.00

Grilled Swordfish, Polenta Cake, Haricot Verts, Roasted Artichoke & Tomato, Pesto

Dinner Main

*Appetizer Special*

$15.00

*Entree Special*

$25.00

*Seafood Special*

$25.00

1/2 Rack Ribs

$20.00

Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Hand Cut Frites

Ahi Tuna

$27.00

Sesame Crusted Tuna, Pea Shoots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Scallions, Carrots, Edamame, Japanese Dressing

Airline Chicken

$22.00

10 oz Bone in Chicken Breast, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Tomatoes, Herb Chicken Jus

Bone In Pork Chop

$25.00

Grilled Bone In Pork Chop, German Potato Salad, Grilled Broccolini, Cabbage & Apple Slaw, Whole Grain Beer Mustard

Cajun Tilapia

$21.00

Blackened, Basmati Rice, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Bean and Corn Succotash

Chana Masala

$21.00

(Vegan) Fried Chickpeas, Spiced Stewed Tomatoes, Basmati Rice, Lime, Toasted Naan, Cilantro Oil

Full Rack Ribs

$26.00

Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Hand Cut Frites

Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Roasted Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Kale, Lemon Zest, Parmesan Tuiele

New York Strip

$30.00

10 Ounce Strip Steak, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Gorgonzola-Horseradish Butter, Demi Glace

Salmon

$26.00

GRILLED SALMON, CURRIED COUSCOUS, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, LOBSTER BISQUE, LEMON-BASIL BUTTER

Seared Sea Scallops

$35.00

Seared Scallops, Cauliflower Puree, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Kale, Yellow Pepper-Saffron Coulis

Short Rib

$26.00

Braised Shortrib, Tomato Ragu, Bucatini, Parmesan, Mint & Basil

Swordfish

$27.00

Grilled Swordfish, Polenta Cake, Haricot Verts, Roasted Artichoke & Tomato, Pesto

Soups/Sides

Mushroom Barley

$6.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Basmati Rice

$3.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$3.00

Side Curried Couscous

$5.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Side Frites

$5.50

Side Lavosh Crackers

$1.00

Side Parmesan Truffle Frites

$6.50

Side Sauce

Side Specialty Butter

$1.00

Side Steak Fries

$5.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Risotto

$8.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$5.50

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Extra Ingredient Protein

(1) Scallop

$7.00

(1) Tiger Shrimp

$2.50

Blackened Chicken Breast

$4.00

Blackened Salmon Filet

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Grilled Salmon Filet

$8.00

Brunch Entrees & Omelettes

**Blueberry Pancakes**

$13.00

**Chorizo Biscuits & Gravy**

$13.00

*Need Payment*

*Prepaid*

Andouille Sausage Omelette

$13.00

Three Eggs, Andouille Sausage, Bell Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack, Breakfast Potatoes, Flour Tortilla

Bagel & Lox Plate

$15.00

Capers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cream Cheese, Cucumber Slices, Fresh Dill

Banana Pecan Pancakes

$13.00

Whiskey Butter, Maple Syrup

Biscuits And Gravy

$14.00

Two Buttermilk Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Pasta

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fettuccini Pasta, Chipolte Cream Sauce, Parmesan

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Scallions, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack & Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Breakfast Potatoes. Add Avocado for $1

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Traditional Hash, Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Toast

Crab Hash

$15.00

Hashbrowns, Crab Meat, Onions, Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Toast

Denver Omelette

$13.00

Three Eggs, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, Served on a Croissant

Eggs Any Style

$10.00

Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast

French Toast

$11.00

Vanilla Brioche, Butter, Maple Syrup. Gluten Free Bread $2

Fresh Fruit and Granola Bowl

$10.00

Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Seasonal Fruit

Heirloom Tomato & Mushroom Omelette

$13.00

Three Eggs, Mushrooms, Heirloom Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Basil, Onion, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Black Bean- Pepper Jack Quesadilla, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Salsa Roja, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese

Pancakes

$11.00

Served With Butter and Maple Syrup. Add Bananas or Strawberries for $1

Polish Sausage and Eggs

$14.00

Grilled Polish Sausage, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast

Prosciutto Pesto & Goat Cheese Omelette

$13.00

Three Eggs, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Crispy Prosciutto, Basil-Arugula Pesto, Breakfast Potatoes

Roasted Vegtable Omelette

$13.00

Three Eggs, Roasted Vegtables, Feta, Romesco Sauce, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast

Salmon Omelette

$15.00

Three Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Scallions, Herb Roasted Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes

Steak and Eggs

$24.00

Strip Steak, Two Eggs any Style, Choice of Toast, Breakfast Potatoes, Shallot Butter

Lunch

Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing

Chicken Cobb

$14.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Scallions, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Eggs, Wontons

Chinese Chicken Salad

$14.00

Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli

Grilled Buffalo Wings

$16.00

House-Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!

Grilled Chicken Pita

$13.00

Toasted Pita, Marinated Chicken, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Field Greens, Fresh Dill, Capers, Roma Tomatoes, Radishses, Cucumber, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Sweet n Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

Marinated, Ginger Dusted, Seaweed Salad, Chili Lime Sauce

Vegtable Hummus Wrap

$13.00

Hummus, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap

On The Side

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Bagel

$2.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Choice of Toast

$1.50

Wheat, White, Rye

Cream Cheese

$1.00

English Muffin

$2.00

One Banana Pecan Pancake

$4.50

One Egg

$2.00

One French Toast

$4.00

One pancake

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Strawberries

$4.00

Side Strawberries & Bananas

$4.00

Sub Fruit for Potatoes

$2.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Waffle Fries

$4.00

One Biscuit

$2.00

Side Gravy

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

