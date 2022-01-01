- Home
- /
- Milwaukee
- /
- East Town
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
The Knick 1030 e juneau ave
2,487 Reviews
$$
1030 e juneau ave
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Ahi Tuna Tartare
Ahi Tuna, Cucumber, Carrots, Pears, Scallion, Crispy Wonton, Soy Wasabi Vinaigrette
Fried Calamari
Hijiki Seaweed Salad, Sweet Chili-Lime Dipping Sauce
Brussels Sprouts
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Applewood Bacon, Goat Cheese, Tomato-Basil Vinaigrette, Almonds
Burrata
Arugula, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Pine Nuts, Crostini, Pesto
Chicken Quesadilla
Black Bean and Chipolte Spread, Corn, Cheddar, Pepperjack, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo Add Avocado $1
Crab Dip
Blue Crab, Cream Cheese, Parmesan, Lavosh Crackers
Grilled Buffalo Wings
House Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Hummus
Diced Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Cornichons, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Pita, Cumin, Olive Oil, Pine Nuts
Sweet & Spicy Shrimp
Fried Gulf Shrimp, Sweet Chile-Siracha Aioli, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Scallions, Napa Cabbage
Tater Tots
House Made, Parmesan, Chipolte Aioli
Greens
Beet & Pear Salad
Baby Spinach & Arugula, Roasted Beets, Apples, Scallion, Crispy Prosciutto, Toasted Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Field Greens, Diced Tomatooes, Diced Mangos, Feta, Avocado, Green Onion Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan
Chicken Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Gorgonzola, Scallions, Bacon Bits, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crispy Wontons
Chinese Chicken Salad
Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette
Grilled Salmon Salad
Field Greens, Fresh Dill, Capers, Roma Tomatoes, Radishes, Cucumber, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
House Salad
Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Capers, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side Dinner Salad
Waldorf Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
Ahi Tuna BLT
Seared Ahi Tuna, Applewood Bacon, Toasted Cumin Aioli, Roma Tomato, Baby Arugula, Toasted Wheat Bread
Bacon Avocado Cheddar Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing
Bacon-Bleu Burger
Half Pound Burger, Gorgonzola, Pickled Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Balsamic-Watercress Aioli
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Grilled Chicken Pita
Toasted Pita, Marinated Chicken, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
Impossible Burger
Avocado, Roasted Corn Salsa, Toasted Cumin Aioli
Knick Burger
Knick Tacos- Blackened Tilapia
White Corn Tortilla, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Coriander-Lime, Crema, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Knick Tacos- Fried Shrimp
White Corn Tortilla, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Coriander-Lime, Crema, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Knick Tacos- Pulled Pork Carnitas
White Corn Tortilla, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Coriander-Lime, Crema, Avocado, Pico De Gallo
Reuben
Swiss, Sauerkraut, Louis Dressing, Marble Rye
Roasted Turkey & Avocado Sandwich
Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Swiss Cheese, Lemon-Herb Aioli
Sesame Salmon Sandwich
Sesame Seared Salmon, Asian Slaw, Soy-Ginger Aioli
Truffle Burger
Half Pound Burger, Caramelized Onions, Crispy Prosciutto, Black Truffle Cheddar, Truffle-Peppercorn Aioli, Parmesan & White Truffle Oil Frites
Turkey Burger
Grilled Turkey Burger, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack, Siracha Aioli
Vegtable Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap
Lunch Main
L- Entree Special
L- Salad Special
L- Sandwich Special
L-Ahi Tuna
SESAME CRUSTED TUNA, PEA SHOOTS, CABBAGE, CARROTS, ENOKI MUSHROOMS, EDAMAME, JAPANESE DRESSING
L-Cajun Tilapia
Blackened, Basmati Rice, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Bean and Corn Succotash
L-Herb Marinated Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breasts, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Tomatoes, Herb Chicken Jus
L-Lobster Ravioli
Roasted Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Kale, Lemon Zest, Parmesan Tuiele
L-Salmon
GRILLED SALMON, CURRIED COUSCOUS, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, LOBSTER BISQUE, LEMON-BASIL BUTTER
L-Swordfish
Grilled Swordfish, Polenta Cake, Haricot Verts, Roasted Artichoke & Tomato, Pesto
Dinner Main
*Appetizer Special*
*Entree Special*
*Seafood Special*
1/2 Rack Ribs
Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Hand Cut Frites
Ahi Tuna
Sesame Crusted Tuna, Pea Shoots, Cabbage, Cucumber, Scallions, Carrots, Edamame, Japanese Dressing
Airline Chicken
10 oz Bone in Chicken Breast, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Roasted Tomatoes, Herb Chicken Jus
Bone In Pork Chop
Grilled Bone In Pork Chop, German Potato Salad, Grilled Broccolini, Cabbage & Apple Slaw, Whole Grain Beer Mustard
Cajun Tilapia
Blackened, Basmati Rice, Kale, Brussels Sprouts, Bean and Corn Succotash
Chana Masala
(Vegan) Fried Chickpeas, Spiced Stewed Tomatoes, Basmati Rice, Lime, Toasted Naan, Cilantro Oil
Full Rack Ribs
Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Hand Cut Frites
Lobster Ravioli
Roasted Tomato Cream Sauce, Asparagus, Kale, Lemon Zest, Parmesan Tuiele
New York Strip
10 Ounce Strip Steak, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini, Gorgonzola-Horseradish Butter, Demi Glace
Salmon
GRILLED SALMON, CURRIED COUSCOUS, GRILLED ASPARAGUS, LOBSTER BISQUE, LEMON-BASIL BUTTER
Seared Sea Scallops
Seared Scallops, Cauliflower Puree, Sun Dried Tomatoes & Kale, Yellow Pepper-Saffron Coulis
Short Rib
Braised Shortrib, Tomato Ragu, Bucatini, Parmesan, Mint & Basil
Swordfish
Grilled Swordfish, Polenta Cake, Haricot Verts, Roasted Artichoke & Tomato, Pesto
Soups/Sides
Mushroom Barley
Side Avocado
Side Basmati Rice
Side Celery & Carrots
Side Curried Couscous
Side Fingerling Potatoes
Side Frites
Side Lavosh Crackers
Side Parmesan Truffle Frites
Side Sauce
Side Specialty Butter
Side Steak Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Sweet Potato Risotto
Side Veggies
Side Waffle Fries
Soup of the Day
Dessert
Kids Menu
Extra Ingredient Protein
Brunch Entrees & Omelettes
**Blueberry Pancakes**
**Chorizo Biscuits & Gravy**
*Need Payment*
*Prepaid*
Andouille Sausage Omelette
Three Eggs, Andouille Sausage, Bell Peppers, Pico De Gallo, Pepper Jack, Breakfast Potatoes, Flour Tortilla
Bagel & Lox Plate
Capers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cream Cheese, Cucumber Slices, Fresh Dill
Banana Pecan Pancakes
Whiskey Butter, Maple Syrup
Biscuits And Gravy
Two Buttermilk Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast Pasta
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Fettuccini Pasta, Chipolte Cream Sauce, Parmesan
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled Egg, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Scallions, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack & Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Breakfast Potatoes. Add Avocado for $1
Corned Beef Hash
Traditional Hash, Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Toast
Crab Hash
Hashbrowns, Crab Meat, Onions, Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Toast
Denver Omelette
Three Eggs, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, Served on a Croissant
Eggs Any Style
Two Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast
French Toast
Vanilla Brioche, Butter, Maple Syrup. Gluten Free Bread $2
Fresh Fruit and Granola Bowl
Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Bananas, Seasonal Fruit
Heirloom Tomato & Mushroom Omelette
Three Eggs, Mushrooms, Heirloom Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Basil, Onion, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast
Huevos Rancheros
Black Bean- Pepper Jack Quesadilla, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Salsa Roja, Pico De Gallo, Cotija Cheese
Pancakes
Served With Butter and Maple Syrup. Add Bananas or Strawberries for $1
Polish Sausage and Eggs
Grilled Polish Sausage, Two Eggs Any Style, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast
Prosciutto Pesto & Goat Cheese Omelette
Three Eggs, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Crispy Prosciutto, Basil-Arugula Pesto, Breakfast Potatoes
Roasted Vegtable Omelette
Three Eggs, Roasted Vegtables, Feta, Romesco Sauce, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Toast
Salmon Omelette
Three Eggs, Smoked Salmon, Scallions, Herb Roasted Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes
Steak and Eggs
Strip Steak, Two Eggs any Style, Choice of Toast, Breakfast Potatoes, Shallot Butter
Lunch
Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar, Louis Dressing
Chicken Cobb
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Scallions, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Eggs, Wontons
Chinese Chicken Salad
Field Greens, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Wontons, Almonds, Fried Rice Noodles, Sesame Teriyaki Vinaigrette
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Grilled Buffalo Wings
House-Made Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola Dipping Sauce, Carrots, Celery. Ask for Knick Style!
Grilled Chicken Pita
Toasted Pita, Marinated Chicken, Field Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Salmon Salad
Field Greens, Fresh Dill, Capers, Roma Tomatoes, Radishses, Cucumber, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Sweet n Spicy Shrimp
Marinated, Ginger Dusted, Seaweed Salad, Chili Lime Sauce
Vegtable Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Baby Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap
On The Side
Applewood Smoked Bacon
Bagel
Breakfast Potatoes
Canadian Bacon
Choice of Toast
Wheat, White, Rye
Cream Cheese
English Muffin
One Banana Pecan Pancake
One Egg
One French Toast
One pancake
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side of Avocado
Side Sauce
Side Strawberries
Side Strawberries & Bananas
Sub Fruit for Potatoes
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Waffle Fries
One Biscuit
Side Gravy
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1030 e juneau ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202