The Kosher Burger Joint 9407 West Pico Boulevard

The Kosher Burger Joint

review star

No reviews yet

9407 West Pico Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Order Again

Popular Items

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER
SINGLE SMASH BURGER
TRIPLE SMASH BURGER

BURGERS

SINGLE SMASH BURGER

SINGLE SMASH BURGER

$14.00

SINGLE SMASH + FRIES + DRINK (single patty + cheeze + pink sauce + lettuce + tomato + grilled onions)

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER

DOUBLE SMASH BURGER

$16.00

DOUBLE SMASH + FRIES + DRINK (double patty + cheeze + pink sauce + lettuce + tomato + grilled onions)

TRIPLE SMASH BURGER

TRIPLE SMASH BURGER

$18.00

TRIPLE SMASH + FRIES + DRINK (triple patty + cheeze + pink sauce + lettuce + tomato + grilled onions)

MAMMA'S BOY BURGER

MAMMA'S BOY BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

MAMMA'S BOY + FRIES + DRINK - (smashed beef patty + sloppy joe + fried egg + cheeze + pink sauce + lettuce + tomato + grilled onion)

WILD WILD WEST BURGER

WILD WILD WEST BURGER

$18.00

WILD WILD WEST + FRIES + DRINK (double patty + X2 cajun onion rings + cheeze + pink sauce + ranch + lettuce + tomato + grilled onions)

CHICKY LICKY

CHICKY LICKY

$18.00

CHICKY LICKY + FRIES + DRINK (cajun deep fried chicken + slaw + pickles + buffalo sauce + pink sauce)

HONEY BUNNY

HONEY BUNNY

$18.00Out of stock

HONEY BUNNY + FRIES + DRINK (honey mustard marinated chicken + mayo + pickles + lettuce + tomato + grilled onions)

MR. PRESIDENT

MR. PRESIDENT

$16.00Out of stock

MR. PRESIDENT + FRIES + DRINK [sloppy joe (ground beef cooked in BBQ sauce) + mayo + smoked onions]

GRILLED CHEEZE

GRILLED CHEEZE

$10.00

house made vegan cheese in a brioche bun + FRIES + DRINK

SIDES

Fried Chicken + Fries

$10.50Out of stock
Sloppy Fries

Sloppy Fries

$9.50Out of stock

French Fries + Sloppy Joe + Pink Sauce + Grilled Onions

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

Home made onion rings

Yam Fries

Yam Fries

$6.50
Corn on a Cob

Corn on a Cob

$6.50

Corn on the cob topped with ranch and cajun.

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.50Out of stock
Slaw

Slaw

$5.50

red & white cabbage + carrots + seasoned mayo + black sesame

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Pickles

Pickles

$2.00

SALADS

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Sunflower Seeds, Ranch, Lemon, Olive Oil and Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Breast.

Just Salad

Just Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Sunflower Seeds, Ranch, Lemon and Olive Oil

SAUCES

Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

2 oz

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50

2 oz

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2 oz

Chipotle Aioli

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2 oz

Buffalo

Buffalo

$0.50

2 oz

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce

$0.50

DRINKS

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.00
Canada Dry

Canada Dry

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
La Croix - Pure

La Croix - Pure

$2.00
La Croix - Lime

La Croix - Lime

$2.00
La Croix - Grapefruit

La Croix - Grapefruit

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The Smash Burger has gone Kosher. OK Kosher.

Location

9407 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

