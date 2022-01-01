The Kosher Burger Joint 9407 West Pico Boulevard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
The Smash Burger has gone Kosher. OK Kosher.
Location
9407 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeff's Gourmet Sausage Factory - Pico Robertson
4.8 • 5,800
8930 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico - 8948 W Pico Blvd
No Reviews
8948 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurant
Full Proof Pizza- Beverly Hills - 371 south Doheny drive
No Reviews
371 South Doheny Drive Beverly Hills, CA 90211
View restaurant