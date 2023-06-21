Main picView gallery

The Krispy Cow

775 Woodruff Road

J2

Greenville, SC 29607

Burgers

All burgers use beef from Revival Butchery. Cheese comes directly from the Happy Cow Creamery Farm.

The Classic

$11.00

Smashburger with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles

Dylan the Kid

$11.00

Smashburger with Cheese, Griddled Onions, Pickles, House Sauce

Fries

Crispy, golden brown French Fries fried in beef fat.

Fries

$5.00

Taters fried in beef fat until golden brown.

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Cane Sugar Coke in a glass bottle.

Water

Water

$1.00

Kirkland Signature 16.9 fl oz bottled water.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

775 Woodruff Road, J2, Greenville, SC 29607

