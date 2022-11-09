Restaurant header imageView gallery

The KROW Sports Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

321 South Main Street

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Sampler
Wings
Belt Buster BLT

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Sliders

$10.50

Nachos

$10.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.50

Pretzel

$8.50

Frito Chili Pie

$7.50

Sampler

$13.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Chicken Strips

$9.50

Onion Rings App

$7.50

Poppers

$8.50

Pickle Fries

$8.50

Fried Zuchinni

$7.50

Chips N Salsa

$5.95

HH Zuchinni

$5.00

Chili Fries

$7.50

Mirandas Curds

$9.50

Fries

$4.00

Cheesey Bacon Fries

$8.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.50

House Salad

$7.50

Chicken Caesar

$10.50

Taco Salad

$12.50

Bowl Of Chili

$7.50

Southwest Caesar

$10.50

Burgers, Sandwiches, & Dogs

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

Belt Buster BLT

$11.50

Grilled Cheese Ultimate

$8.50

Ghost Pepp Chxn Sandwich

$11.50

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.50

Beef & Cheddar

$12.00

CFS Sandwich

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Chili Cheeseburger

$12.00

Loaded Burger

$13.50

BBQ Burger

$12.50

Flame Thrower

$12.00

The Finisher

$19.75

Classic Dog

$9.50

Chili Dog

$10.50

Chimichanga Dog

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.50

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$8.50

Nacho Pizza

$9.50

BBQ Chicken Bacon Pizza

$9.50

Meatlovers Pizza

$9.00

Shrimp Basket

$12.75

Fish N Chips

$13.50

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Side Pretzel Roll

$1.25

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Kids

Kid's Club

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.50

KidscCheese Pizza

$5.50

$10 Lunch

$10 Chicken Sandwich

$9.10

$10 Caesar Salad

$9.10

$10 Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.10

$10 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.10

$10 Cheeseburger

$9.10

$10 House Salad with Chicken

$9.10

Desserts

Nates Bread Pudding

$6.50

Pnut Buttr Choc Mousse Cake

$7.50

Seasonal Cheese Cake

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Specials

Krunch Wrap

$12.00

Shrimp Caesar

$13.50

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$10.50

Shrimp Basket

$12.75

Mirandas Curds

$9.50

French Dip

$14.00

Mac' N Queso

$9.50

NA Bevs

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Fountain Sodas

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Juice

$2.75

Kids Soda

$1.00

Brunch

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Breakfast Flatbread

$9.50

Deep Fried French Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Burro

$9.50

Bucket Champagne

$23.00

Single bottle Chamagne

$16.00

CFS Breakfast

$11.00

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.00

1 Pc Bacon

$1.25

Side Bacon (4 pieces)

$5.00

1 Biscuit

$1.25

Retail

Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$20.00

Tshirt

$18.00

Single Cigarette

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"The KROW Sports Bar & Grill is a full-service bar and restaurant located in Cottonwood, Arizona. Our establishment is family-friendly and offers both a restaurant and sports bar. Our food menu is available until 1am. We have 16 big screen TVs, happy hour 10a-7p everyday, an arcade, two pool tables, darts, lottery, karaoke Thurs night, DJ Fri-Sat, and an outdoor patio. Our restaurant menu includes appetizers, salads and chili, sandwiches, a kids menu, burgers, our famous chimichanga dog, flatbread pizzas, desserts, and more. Our sports bar has seating for fifty patrons, 9 big screen TVs, and is open to our full restaurant menu. We have happy hour everyday from 10a-7pm, $10 lunch specials Mon-Fri 10a-2p, and daily appetizers specials."

Location

321 South Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Directions

