The KROW Sports Bar & Grille

Restaurant info

"The KROW Sports Bar & Grill is a full-service bar and restaurant located in Cottonwood, Arizona. Our establishment is family-friendly and offers both a restaurant and sports bar. Our food menu is available until 1am. We have 16 big screen TVs, happy hour 10a-7p everyday, an arcade, two pool tables, darts, lottery, karaoke Thurs night, DJ Fri-Sat, and an outdoor patio. Our restaurant menu includes appetizers, salads and chili, sandwiches, a kids menu, burgers, our famous chimichanga dog, flatbread pizzas, desserts, and more. Our sports bar has seating for fifty patrons, 9 big screen TVs, and is open to our full restaurant menu. We have happy hour everyday from 10a-7pm, $10 lunch specials Mon-Fri 10a-2p, and daily appetizers specials."