The Lakehouse 5317 S. Hwy 189

American

The Lakehouse

review star

No reviews yet

5317 S. Hwy 189

Heber City, UT 84032

Popular Items

Dessert Pie #2
Dessert Pie #1

Dessert Pies

Dessert Pie #1

$40.00

Amaretto Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie with whipped cream, shaved chocolate, and toasted pepita.

Dessert Pie #2

$40.00

Mountain Berry Custard Pie with sweet marscarpone cream

Dessert Pie #3

$40.00

Barley Custard pie with blueberry compote

Dessert Pie #4

$40.00

Chocolate S'mores Chess Pie with toasted marshmallow and graham milk crumb

Savory Dinner Pies

Savory Thanksgiving Dinner Pie

$50.00

Ham, Potato, Green Beans + Mormon Gravy -- ** DOES NOT COME COOKED. WILL COME WITH INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO PREPARE IN OVEN. **

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Locally focused Utah Heritage Cuisine on the shores of Deer Creek Reservoir

5317 S. Hwy 189, Heber City, UT 84032

The Lakehouse image

