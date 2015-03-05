Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Landing Restaurant

596 Reviews

$$

10231 Ferry Rd

Charlevoix, MI 49720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beach Fries
Nachos
Pulled Pork

Appetizers

Nachos

Nachos

$14.99

Pulled pork, Fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, cotija cheese, lime sour cream, enchilada sauce, green onion, stone ground corn tortilla chips

Beach Fries

Beach Fries

$7.49

Old Bay seasoned, malt vinegar fry sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$16.99

With warm Beer Cheese & Old bay mustard aioli (serves 6-8) (it's big)

Fries

Fries

$6.49

Skin-on Idaho russets

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.49

Waffle-cut sweet potatoes, Thai peanut sauce, smoked strawberry jam

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.99

Product of USA, Key West cocktail sauce, Roasted Tomato mustard, served chilled or grilled

Crab cake

Poke Taco

$3.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine, toasted ciabatta croutons, creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, asiago, & romano cheese

Summer Greens

Summer Greens

$10.99

Organic greens, roasted beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, goat cheese, radish, crispy quinoa, hemp hearts, green goddess dressing

Asian Chicken Cashew Bowl

Asian Chicken Cashew Bowl

$14.99

Chilled rice noodles, teriyaki chicken breast, cucumber, carrots, radish, mixed greens, pad thai dressing, toasted cashews, green onion, toasted sesame seeds

Salad Sides

Add-Ons: Chicken - 6.99 / Crab Cake - 7.99 / Shrimp - 9.99 / Salmon - 9.99 / Scallops - 16.99 / Lobster - 17.99

Sandwiches

Chili mayo/ sweet & sour carrots/ cucumber/ cilantro/ Japanese BBQ/ toasted baguette
Dockmaster Burger

Dockmaster Burger

$11.99

Griddled custom blend of chuck, brisket, & short rib, toasted bun, LTO

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Pulled pork shoulder, gold bbq sauce, toasted potato bun, pickles, cole slaw

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded Michigan yellow lake perch, toasted bun, tartar sauce, lemon, LTO

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$14.99

Baked wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, toasted ciabatta bun, tartar sauce, lemon, LTO

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$13.99

Oregano & garlic spiced, lamb and beef blend, pickled red onion, feta cheese, curry mayo, bibb lettuce, toasted ciabatta bun

Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$11.99

Fresh cilantro, cucumber, chili mayo, cilantro-lime slaw, buttered and toasted split-top bun.

Sweet Potato Burger

Sweet Potato Burger

$11.99

Made w/ red & white quinoa, whole grain rice, cannellini beans, fresh sweet potatoes, carrots, and roasted garlic, toasted bun, LTO, and homemade tzatziki sauce on the side

Crew Burger

$13.99

Entrees

Perch Basket

Perch Basket

$16.99

Breaded and fried Michigan yellow lake perch, cole slaw, french fries, tarter sauce, lemon

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$29.99

Chilled fresh Maine lobster meat, lemon and herb mayo, bibb lettuce, buttered and toasted split-top bun, kettle chips

Mahi Mahi Basket

$16.99

Lightly tempura battered Mahi Mahi, cole slaw, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Crab Cake Basket

Crab Cake Basket

$20.99

Two Chesapeake Bay blue crab cakes, french fries, cole slaw, roasted tomato mustard, lemon.

Kids

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$6.99

All white meat chicken

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.99

All-beef Hebrew National, toasted bun

Kids Perch

Kids Perch

$6.99

Breaded yellow lake perch

Kids Mahi

$6.99

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.99

Pina Colada Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99Out of stock

Sides

Coleslaw

$1.00

Side Pimento cheese

$3.00

2oz. of Zingerman's aged cheddar pimento cheese

Applesauce

$1.00

Pretzel Sauce Refill Cheese 4oz

$3.00

Pretzel Sauce Refill Mustard 4oz

$1.00

N/A Beverages

Pop

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemoncoco

$3.50

Apple Juice Box

$2.00
Open Sparkling Water

Open Sparkling Water

$3.50
Open Still Water

Open Still Water

$3.50

Redbull

$4.00

Orange juice

$3.50

Draft Beer

Draft Bud Light

$4.00

Draft Oberon

$6.00

Draft Old Nation M43

$6.00

Draft Leinie Summer Shandy

$5.00

Draft Blue Moon

$5.00

Draft Corona Premier

$5.00

Draft Boss Tweed

$7.00

Sample of Blue Moon

Sample of Oberon

Sample of Old Nation

Sample of Summer Shandy

Bud Light Chaser

$2.00

sample

Blueberry Cider

$5.00

Bottled & Canned Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00
Mic Ultra

Mic Ultra

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Two Hearted Ale

Two Hearted Ale

$5.00
Bellaire Brown

Bellaire Brown

$5.00

Local's Light

$5.00
O'Douls

O'Douls

$4.00
Octorock Cider

Octorock Cider

$4.00
White Claw

White Claw

$4.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Coors light

$4.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$5.00

All Day IPA

$5.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$6.00

Copper Craft Citron 7

$9.00

Absolute

$6.00

Gypsy

$6.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Patron

$14.00

Hornitos Repasado

$7.00

Azteca

$6.00

Avion

$11.00

Jameson

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

McCallan 12 750

$13.00

Dewar's

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Screwball PB

$6.00

Cruzan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$6.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$6.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel 7

$8.00

Mt. Gay Silver 7

$6.00

Myers's

$7.00

Pilar Dark 7

$12.00

Afrohead 7 Year Aged Dark 1oz

$6.00

Afrohead 7 Year Aged Dark 2oz

$9.00

Appleton Estate Reserve Blend 8 Year 1oz

$5.00

Appleton Estate Reserve Blend 8 Year 2oz

$8.00

Bacardi Maestro de Ron 1oz

$5.00

Bacardi Maestro de Ron 2oz

$8.00

Bacardi Ron 8 Anos 1oz

$6.00

Bacardi Ron 8 Anos 2oz

$9.00

Angostura 5 Year 1oz

$8.00

Rhum Barbancourt Reserve Speciale 8 1oz

$5.00

Rhum Barbancourt Reserve Speciale 8 2oz

$8.00

Brugal Doblemente Anejado 1888 1oz

$4.00

Brugal Doblemente Anejado 1888 2oz

$6.00

Brugal Anejo Superior 1oz

$8.00

Brugal Anejo Superior 2oz

$12.00

Bumbu XO 1oz

$9.00

Bumbu XO 2oz

$14.00

Centenario 20yr Fundacion 1oz

$13.00

Centenario 20yr Fundacion 2oz

$19.00

Chairman's Reserve 1oz

$6.00

Chairman's Reserve 2oz

$9.00

Clement 10 year 1oz

$16.00

Clement 10 year 2oz

$24.00

Clement Cane Bleue 6yr Grand Reserve 1oz

$12.00

Clement Cane Bleue 6yr Grand Reserve 2oz

$18.00

Clement XO 1oz

$13.00

Clement XO 2oz

$19.00

Coppercraft Distillery 1oz

$6.00

Coppercraft Distillery 2oz

$9.00

Cruzan Single Barrel 1oz

$6.00

Cruzan Single Barrel 2oz

$9.00

Diplomatico Mantuano 8 Year 1oz

$5.00

Diplomatico Mantuano 8 Year 2oz

$8.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exculsiva 1oz

$8.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exculsiva 2oz

$12.00

Dos Maderas Superior Reserve 1oz

$7.00

Dos Maderas Superior Reserve 2oz

$11.00

El Dorado 15 yr 1oz

$14.00

El Dorado 15 yr 2oz

$21.00

Espirito Cavaleiro Cachaca 1oz

$6.00

Espirito Cavaleiro Cachaca 2oz

$9.00

Flor de Cana 12 year 1oz

$8.00

Flor de Cana 12 year 2oz

$12.00

Flor de Cana 7 year Gran Reserva 1oz

$5.00

Flor de Cana 7 year Gran Reserva 2oz

$8.00

Florida Old Reserve Rum 1oz

$6.00

Florida Old Reserve Rum 2oz

$9.00

Gosling's Black Seal 1oz

$5.00

Gosling's Black Seal 2oz

$8.00

Gosling's Family Reserve Old Rum 1oz

$12.00

Gosling's Family Reserve Old Rum 2oz

$18.00

Grander 12 year 1oz

$8.00

Grander 12 year 2oz

$12.00

Hamilton 151 Overproof 1oz

$6.00

Hamilton 151 Overproof 2oz

$9.00

Hamilton Jamaican pot still 1oz

$6.00

Hamilton Jamaican pot still 2oz

$9.00

Havana Club 1oz

$4.00

Havana Club 2oz

$7.00

Kirk & Sweeney 12 year 1oz

$7.00

Kirk & Sweeney 12 year 2oz

$11.00

Leblon Cachaca 1oz

$6.00

Leblon Cachaca 2oz

$9.00

Lemon Hart & Son Original 1803 1oz

$5.00

Lemon Hart & Son Original 1804 2oz

$8.00

High Five Spirits Mackinac Island Rum 1oz

$7.00

High Five Spirits Mackinac Island Rum 2oz

$11.00

Mammoth Bourbon Barrel 1oz

$5.00

Mammoth Bourbon Barrel 2oz

$8.00

Matusalem Gran Reserva 14 1oz

$7.00

Matusalem Gran Reserva 15 2oz

$11.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel 1oz

$5.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel 2oz

$8.00

Mount Gay Eclipse L 1oz

$4.00

Mount Gay Eclipse L 2oz

$6.00

Mount Gay XO Cask Rum 1oz

$10.00

Mount Gay XO Cask Rum 2oz

$15.00

Angostura 5 Year 2oz

$12.00

Mount Gay Pot Still 1oz

$26.00

Mount Gay Pot Still 2oz

$40.00

Myer's Platinum White 1oz

$4.00

Myer's Platinum White 2oz

$6.00

Papa's Pilar Blonde 3yr 1oz

$6.00

Myers Original Dark 1oz

$4.00

Myers Original Dark 2oz

$6.00

Navazos Palazzi 1oz

$27.00

Navazos Palazzi 2oz

$40.00

New Holland Freshwater Amber 1oz

$5.00

New Holland Freshwater Amber 2oz

$8.00

Old Monk deluxe xxx 1oz

$4.00

Old Monk deluxe xxx 2oz

$6.00

Pampero Reserva Exclusiva 1oz

$6.00

Pampero Reserva Exclusiva 2oz

$9.00

Papa's Pilar Blonde 3yr 2oz

$9.00

Papa's Pilar Dark 1oz

$8.00

Papa's Pilar Dark 2oz

$12.00

Papa's Pilar Sherry Cask 1oz

$10.00

Papa's Pilar Sherry Cask 2oz

$15.00

Plantation 5 Year 1oz

$5.00

Plantation 5 Year 2oz

$8.00

Plantation Overproof 1oz

$5.00

Plantation Overproof 2oz

$8.00

Plantation Original Dark 1oz

$4.00

Plantation Original Dark 2oz

$6.00

Plantation XO 1oz

$7.00

Plantation XO 2oz

$11.00

Prichard's Private Stock 1oz

$21.00

Prichard's Private Stock 2oz

$32.00

Pusser's British Navy Rum 1oz

$4.00

Pusser's British Navy Rum 2oz

$6.00

Pyrat Rum XO Reserve 1oz

$5.00

Pyrat Rum XO Reserve 2oz

$8.00

Rhum J.M. 1oz

$13.00

Rhum J.M. 2oz

$19.00

Rogue Spirits White Rum 1oz

$5.00

Rogue Spirits White Rum 2oz

$8.00

RUM FLIGHT

$15.00

Sailor Jerry 1oz

$4.00

Sailor Jerry 2oz

$6.00

S. Hagar Beach Bar Cane Rum 1oz

$5.00

S. Hagar Beach Bar Cane Rum 2oz

$8.00

Sugar Island Spiced Rum 1oz

$4.00

Sugar Island Spiced Rum 2oz

$6.00

Vizcaya Cuban Rum 12 1oz

$5.00

Vizcaya Cuban Rum 12 2oz

$8.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof 1oz

$4.00

Wray & Nephew Overproof 2oz

$6.00

Ypioca Brasilizar Reserva Especial 1oz

$4.00

Ypioca Brasilizar Reserva Especial 2oz

$6.00

Ron Zacapa Solera Gran Reserva 1oz

$9.00

Ron Zacapa Solera Gran Reserva 2oz

$14.00

Zaya Gran Reserva 1oz

$6.00

Zaya Gran Reserva 2oz

$9.00

Grand Traverse Silver Reserve 1oz

$8.00

Grand Traverse Silver Reserve 2oz

$12.00

Hamilton 86 Demerara 1oz

$8.00

Hamilton 86 Demerara 2oz

$12.00

Long Road Orginial Rum 1 oz

$8.00

Long Road Original Rum 2 oz

$12.00

Arrow Apricot brandy

$5.00

Arrow Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Arrow Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Arrow Creme de Almond

$5.00

Arrow Creme De Cacao

$5.00

Arrow Creme de Menthe

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Bols Amaretto

$5.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Dekuyper Banana 7

$5.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao 7

$5.00

Dekuyper Peachtree Schnapps

$5.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$5.00

E&J Brandy

$5.00

Grand Marnier 7

$12.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

St. Elder Elderflower

$5.00

Margaritas

Draft Margarita

$9.99

Landing Top Shelf Margarita

$14.99

Patron Margarita

$15.99

Hornitos Margarita

$10.99

Skinny House Margarita

$10.99

Skinny Patron Margarita

$15.99

Strawberry Margarita

$9.99

N/A Margarita

$5.00

Hibiscus TS Margarita

$13.00

Margarita Tower

$135.00

Spicy house marg

$9.99

Spicy landing marg

$14.99

Skinny landing margarita

$14.99

Raspberry Draft Margarita

$9.99

Top Shelf Raspberry Marg

$16.99

Landing Cocktails

Tess's Strawberry Lemonade

$9.99

Freedom Lemonade

$6.99

Freedom Lemonade w/ Tumbler

$16.99

Add a tumbler

$9.99

N/A Freedom Lemonade w/ Tumbler

$14.99

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.99

N/A Mojito

$5.99

N/A Lime & Cucumber Cooler

$5.99

Pirate Punch

$5.99

Strawberry mojito

$9.99

NA freedom lemonade

$3.99

Tumbler long island

$20.00

Tumbler top shelf long island

$25.00

Tumbler freedom lemonade

$20.00

Ferry Juice

$9.99

South Arm Classic

$9.99

Wine

Btl Chardonnay Laroche

Btl Chardonnay Laroche

$32.00

This wine's fruit flavors, oak, and bright acidity are seamlessly integrated. The finish has a toasty quality. -California

Btl Chardonnay Ramey

Btl Chardonnay Ramey

$48.00

12oz can of Chardonnay (size of two glasses!)

Btl. Chard. Hyde De Vil

$60.00
Btl Famega White Blend

Btl Famega White Blend

$24.00

Vibrant and fresh with bright acidity. Delicate stone fruit, green apple, pear, and minerals. -California

Btl Crossings Sauv Blanc

Btl Crossings Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Clean and delicate nose, with aromas of acacia flowers and pear. A crisp, defined fruity style. -Baroda, Michigan

Btl Pinot Grigio Bollini

$32.00Out of stock

Intense varietal aromas with a fragrant bouquet and delicately focused white fruit flavors. Crisp and clean in the mouth, with superb acid balance. -Italy

Btl Albarino Neboa

Btl Albarino Neboa

$28.00

Lively plum flavors. Oak highlights the mid-palate and finishes with vanilla and toasty notes. -California

Btl Rose Peyrassol

Btl Rose Peyrassol

$32.00

A palate of cherry and cranberry is balanced by subtle oak. A beautifully balanced wine with vibrant acidity. -California

Btl LVE Sparkling Rose

Btl LVE Sparkling Rose

$40.00

Lovely blackberry aroma and flavor and nice dry lingering finish. -Leelanau, Michigan

Btl Sparkling Jeio Split

$8.00

Btl Sparkling Roederer

$60.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon RouteStock

$36.00

Btl Pinot Noir Pike Road

$32.00

Btl Pinot Noir Martinelli

$56.00

Corkage fee

$25.00

Btl Zinfandel Armida

$32.00

Btl Wildflower Valdiguie

$32.00

Btl Cabernet/Merlot Blend Chappellet

$42.00

Pinot Grigio Dablon Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Hyde Chardonnay

$80.00

Cetena Chardonnay

$130.00

Bergstrom Chardonnay

$120.00

Eisele Sauvignon Blanc

$120.00Out of stock

Cristal Champagne

$400.00

Merry Edwards Pino Noir

$70.00

Caterwaul Cabernet

$70.00

Caterwaul Cemetary Cabernet

$140.00

Pavie Bordeaux

$550.00

Lightning Bolt Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Harlan Cabernet Sauvignon

$1,400.00

Domaine Burgandy

$2,000.00

Royal Aszu

$100.00

To-Go-Beer & party pack

Party Pack

$70.00

TOGO 12 Corona

$20.00

ToGO 6 Bud Light

$12.00

ToGO 6 Budweiser

$12.00

ToGo 6 Corona

$12.00

ToGo 6 Corona Light

$12.00

ToGo 6 Miller LIte

$12.00

ToGo 6 Bellaire Brown

$15.00

ToGo 6 All Day IPA

$15.00

ToGo 6 Two Hearted

$15.00

ToGo 6 Mic Ultra

$12.00

ToGo 6 Whiteclaw

$12.00

ToGo 6 Octorock Cider

$12.00

ToGo 6 O'Douls

$12.00

To go Coors Light

$12.00

32oz Howler

Howler of Bud Light (includes Howler)

Howler of Bud Light (includes Howler)

$16.00

Howler fill of Bud Light (howler not included)

$8.00
Howler of Oberon (includes howler)

Howler of Oberon (includes howler)

$18.00

Howler fill of Oberon (howler not included)

$10.00

Howler of Landing Summer Ale (includes howler)

$18.00

Howler of Summer Shandy (includes howler)

$18.00
Howler of M43 (includes howler)

Howler of M43 (includes howler)

$20.00

Howler fill of M43 (howler not included)

$12.00

Howler of Bellaire Brown (includes howler)

$18.00

Howler fill of Bellaire Brown (howler not included)

$10.00

64oz Growler

Oberon (growler not included)

$20.00

Bud Light (growler not included)

$16.00

M43 (growler not included)

$24.00

Shots

Bazooka Gum Shot

$8.00

Butter Crown Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple Shot

$6.00

Cement Mixer Shot

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$6.00

Dirty Girl Scout Shot

$6.00

Grasshopper Shot

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$6.00

Heck Yeah Shot

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Shot

$7.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$7.00

Superman

$6.00

PB & J Shot

$6.00

Tshirts & Sweatshirts

Surf Hoodie

$35.00

Lobster Hoodie

$40.00

Zip up hoodie

$40.00

Crew or Hooded Sweatshirt

$30.00

Tshirt

$20.00

L/S T Shirt

$28.00

Tshirt Dress

$30.00

Swim Shirt

$28.00

Sale Tshirt

$10.00

Sale Sweatshirt

$20.00

Kids

Kids Sweatshirt

$25.00

Kids Tshirt

$15.00

Baby Onesie

$15.00

Baby sweatshirt

$20.00

Swim Shirt

$22.00

Souveniers

Beach Towel

$25.00

Blanket

$25.00

Button/Pin

$2.00

Coozie

$10.00

Croc Charm

$3.00

Keychain

$6.00

Magnet

$2.00

Postcard

$2.00

Sticker

$3.00

Sunglass Strap

$2.00

Notecards

$25.00

Prints

$35.00

Bracelet

$15.00

Necklace

$25.00

Metal Sign

$30.00

Sticker Sheet

$12.00

Cups/Mugs/Glassware

Travel Mug

$25.00

Coffee Mugs

$10.00

Slim Can Coozies

$25.00

Silicone Cups

$15.00

ClearTumbler w/straw

$12.00

Tiki Cup

$12.00

Pint Glass

$12.00

Coconut Mug

$10.00

Shot Glass

$8.00

Bucket

$4.00

Other

Bag of Ice

$3.00

Hot Sauce

$10.00

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

mask

$1.00

Flip Flops

$5.00

Fishing Lures

$10.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Silver water bottle

$12.00

Mai Tai cocktail mixer

$12.00

Mini Brands

$5.00

Syrup

$20.00

Hats

Kids Hats

$15.00

Hats

$22.00

Bucket Hat

$27.00

Nike Hat

$40.00

Tye Dye Hat

$27.00

Flamingo Shirts

Flamingo Tshirt or Tank

$22.00

Flamingo Sweatshirt

$32.00

Flamingo Kids Tshirt

$15.00

Employee Items

Employee T-Shirt

$8.00

Employee Tank Top

$12.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$14.00

Employee Hat

$10.00

Swim Shirt

Basic swim shirt

$25.00

Fancy Swim Shirt

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hi, we are open for pick-up orders. Place it here or call us! Come to the bar area to pick up or call when you arrive and we will run it out to you! We can't wait to see you!

Website

Location

10231 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Directions

Gallery
The Landing Restaurant image
The Landing Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Argonne House
orange star3.5 • 15
11929 Boyne City Road Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Bridge Street Tap Room - 202 Bridge St
orange starNo Reviews
202 Bridge St Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Nomi Sushi - 217 Bridge St
orange starNo Reviews
217 Bridge St Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
The Cantina
orange star4.7 • 254
101 Van Pelt pl Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Foundry Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 491
101 Main St Ste B East Jordan, MI 49727
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sante
orange star4.7 • 1,446
1 Water St Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlevoix

The Cantina
orange star4.7 • 254
101 Van Pelt pl Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlevoix
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston