The Landing Restaurant
596 Reviews
$$
10231 Ferry Rd
Charlevoix, MI 49720
Popular Items
Appetizers
Nachos
Pulled pork, Fire-roasted tomatillo salsa, queso fresco, cotija cheese, lime sour cream, enchilada sauce, green onion, stone ground corn tortilla chips
Beach Fries
Old Bay seasoned, malt vinegar fry sauce
Bavarian Pretzel
With warm Beer Cheese & Old bay mustard aioli (serves 6-8) (it's big)
Fries
Skin-on Idaho russets
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle-cut sweet potatoes, Thai peanut sauce, smoked strawberry jam
Shrimp Cocktail
Product of USA, Key West cocktail sauce, Roasted Tomato mustard, served chilled or grilled
Crab cake
Poke Taco
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, toasted ciabatta croutons, creamy caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, asiago, & romano cheese
Summer Greens
Organic greens, roasted beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, goat cheese, radish, crispy quinoa, hemp hearts, green goddess dressing
Asian Chicken Cashew Bowl
Chilled rice noodles, teriyaki chicken breast, cucumber, carrots, radish, mixed greens, pad thai dressing, toasted cashews, green onion, toasted sesame seeds
Salad Sides
Add-Ons: Chicken - 6.99 / Crab Cake - 7.99 / Shrimp - 9.99 / Salmon - 9.99 / Scallops - 16.99 / Lobster - 17.99
Sandwiches
Dockmaster Burger
Griddled custom blend of chuck, brisket, & short rib, toasted bun, LTO
Pulled Pork
Pulled pork shoulder, gold bbq sauce, toasted potato bun, pickles, cole slaw
Perch Sandwich
Breaded Michigan yellow lake perch, toasted bun, tartar sauce, lemon, LTO
Salmon Sandwich
Baked wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, toasted ciabatta bun, tartar sauce, lemon, LTO
Lamb Burger
Oregano & garlic spiced, lamb and beef blend, pickled red onion, feta cheese, curry mayo, bibb lettuce, toasted ciabatta bun
Chicken Sausage
Fresh cilantro, cucumber, chili mayo, cilantro-lime slaw, buttered and toasted split-top bun.
Sweet Potato Burger
Made w/ red & white quinoa, whole grain rice, cannellini beans, fresh sweet potatoes, carrots, and roasted garlic, toasted bun, LTO, and homemade tzatziki sauce on the side
Crew Burger
Entrees
Perch Basket
Breaded and fried Michigan yellow lake perch, cole slaw, french fries, tarter sauce, lemon
Lobster Roll
Chilled fresh Maine lobster meat, lemon and herb mayo, bibb lettuce, buttered and toasted split-top bun, kettle chips
Mahi Mahi Basket
Lightly tempura battered Mahi Mahi, cole slaw, french fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Crab Cake Basket
Two Chesapeake Bay blue crab cakes, french fries, cole slaw, roasted tomato mustard, lemon.
Kids
Desserts
Sides
N/A Beverages
Draft Beer
Bottled & Canned Beer
Liquor
Grey Goose
Titos
Copper Craft Citron 7
Absolute
Gypsy
Hendrick's
Tanqueray
Beefeater
Patron
Hornitos Repasado
Azteca
Avion
Jameson
Crown Royal
Bulleit Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Maker's Mark
Jim Beam
Canadian Club
Fireball
McCallan 12 750
Dewar's
Glenlivet 12
Screwball PB
Cruzan
Bacardi
Captain
Malibu
Gosling's Black Seal
Mt. Gay Eclipse
Mt. Gay Black Barrel 7
Mt. Gay Silver 7
Myers's
Pilar Dark 7
Afrohead 7 Year Aged Dark 1oz
Afrohead 7 Year Aged Dark 2oz
Appleton Estate Reserve Blend 8 Year 1oz
Appleton Estate Reserve Blend 8 Year 2oz
Bacardi Maestro de Ron 1oz
Bacardi Maestro de Ron 2oz
Bacardi Ron 8 Anos 1oz
Bacardi Ron 8 Anos 2oz
Angostura 5 Year 1oz
Rhum Barbancourt Reserve Speciale 8 1oz
Rhum Barbancourt Reserve Speciale 8 2oz
Brugal Doblemente Anejado 1888 1oz
Brugal Doblemente Anejado 1888 2oz
Brugal Anejo Superior 1oz
Brugal Anejo Superior 2oz
Bumbu XO 1oz
Bumbu XO 2oz
Centenario 20yr Fundacion 1oz
Centenario 20yr Fundacion 2oz
Chairman's Reserve 1oz
Chairman's Reserve 2oz
Clement 10 year 1oz
Clement 10 year 2oz
Clement Cane Bleue 6yr Grand Reserve 1oz
Clement Cane Bleue 6yr Grand Reserve 2oz
Clement XO 1oz
Clement XO 2oz
Coppercraft Distillery 1oz
Coppercraft Distillery 2oz
Cruzan Single Barrel 1oz
Cruzan Single Barrel 2oz
Diplomatico Mantuano 8 Year 1oz
Diplomatico Mantuano 8 Year 2oz
Diplomatico Reserva Exculsiva 1oz
Diplomatico Reserva Exculsiva 2oz
Dos Maderas Superior Reserve 1oz
Dos Maderas Superior Reserve 2oz
El Dorado 15 yr 1oz
El Dorado 15 yr 2oz
Espirito Cavaleiro Cachaca 1oz
Espirito Cavaleiro Cachaca 2oz
Flor de Cana 12 year 1oz
Flor de Cana 12 year 2oz
Flor de Cana 7 year Gran Reserva 1oz
Flor de Cana 7 year Gran Reserva 2oz
Florida Old Reserve Rum 1oz
Florida Old Reserve Rum 2oz
Gosling's Black Seal 1oz
Gosling's Black Seal 2oz
Gosling's Family Reserve Old Rum 1oz
Gosling's Family Reserve Old Rum 2oz
Grander 12 year 1oz
Grander 12 year 2oz
Hamilton 151 Overproof 1oz
Hamilton 151 Overproof 2oz
Hamilton Jamaican pot still 1oz
Hamilton Jamaican pot still 2oz
Havana Club 1oz
Havana Club 2oz
Kirk & Sweeney 12 year 1oz
Kirk & Sweeney 12 year 2oz
Leblon Cachaca 1oz
Leblon Cachaca 2oz
Lemon Hart & Son Original 1803 1oz
Lemon Hart & Son Original 1804 2oz
High Five Spirits Mackinac Island Rum 1oz
High Five Spirits Mackinac Island Rum 2oz
Mammoth Bourbon Barrel 1oz
Mammoth Bourbon Barrel 2oz
Matusalem Gran Reserva 14 1oz
Matusalem Gran Reserva 15 2oz
Mount Gay Black Barrel 1oz
Mount Gay Black Barrel 2oz
Mount Gay Eclipse L 1oz
Mount Gay Eclipse L 2oz
Mount Gay XO Cask Rum 1oz
Mount Gay XO Cask Rum 2oz
Angostura 5 Year 2oz
Mount Gay Pot Still 1oz
Mount Gay Pot Still 2oz
Myer's Platinum White 1oz
Myer's Platinum White 2oz
Papa's Pilar Blonde 3yr 1oz
Myers Original Dark 1oz
Myers Original Dark 2oz
Navazos Palazzi 1oz
Navazos Palazzi 2oz
New Holland Freshwater Amber 1oz
New Holland Freshwater Amber 2oz
Old Monk deluxe xxx 1oz
Old Monk deluxe xxx 2oz
Pampero Reserva Exclusiva 1oz
Pampero Reserva Exclusiva 2oz
Papa's Pilar Blonde 3yr 2oz
Papa's Pilar Dark 1oz
Papa's Pilar Dark 2oz
Papa's Pilar Sherry Cask 1oz
Papa's Pilar Sherry Cask 2oz
Plantation 5 Year 1oz
Plantation 5 Year 2oz
Plantation Overproof 1oz
Plantation Overproof 2oz
Plantation Original Dark 1oz
Plantation Original Dark 2oz
Plantation XO 1oz
Plantation XO 2oz
Prichard's Private Stock 1oz
Prichard's Private Stock 2oz
Pusser's British Navy Rum 1oz
Pusser's British Navy Rum 2oz
Pyrat Rum XO Reserve 1oz
Pyrat Rum XO Reserve 2oz
Rhum J.M. 1oz
Rhum J.M. 2oz
Rogue Spirits White Rum 1oz
Rogue Spirits White Rum 2oz
RUM FLIGHT
Sailor Jerry 1oz
Sailor Jerry 2oz
S. Hagar Beach Bar Cane Rum 1oz
S. Hagar Beach Bar Cane Rum 2oz
Sugar Island Spiced Rum 1oz
Sugar Island Spiced Rum 2oz
Vizcaya Cuban Rum 12 1oz
Vizcaya Cuban Rum 12 2oz
Wray & Nephew Overproof 1oz
Wray & Nephew Overproof 2oz
Ypioca Brasilizar Reserva Especial 1oz
Ypioca Brasilizar Reserva Especial 2oz
Ron Zacapa Solera Gran Reserva 1oz
Ron Zacapa Solera Gran Reserva 2oz
Zaya Gran Reserva 1oz
Zaya Gran Reserva 2oz
Grand Traverse Silver Reserve 1oz
Grand Traverse Silver Reserve 2oz
Hamilton 86 Demerara 1oz
Hamilton 86 Demerara 2oz
Long Road Orginial Rum 1 oz
Long Road Original Rum 2 oz
Arrow Apricot brandy
Arrow Blackberry Brandy
Arrow Butterscotch Schnapps
Arrow Creme de Almond
Arrow Creme De Cacao
Arrow Creme de Menthe
Bailey's
Bols Amaretto
Cointreau
Dekuyper Banana 7
Dekuyper Blue Curacao 7
Dekuyper Peachtree Schnapps
Dekuyper Triple Sec
E&J Brandy
Grand Marnier 7
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Rumchata
Sour Apple
St. Elder Elderflower
Margaritas
Draft Margarita
Landing Top Shelf Margarita
Patron Margarita
Hornitos Margarita
Skinny House Margarita
Skinny Patron Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
N/A Margarita
Hibiscus TS Margarita
Margarita Tower
Spicy house marg
Spicy landing marg
Skinny landing margarita
Raspberry Draft Margarita
Top Shelf Raspberry Marg
Landing Cocktails
Tess's Strawberry Lemonade
Freedom Lemonade
Freedom Lemonade w/ Tumbler
Add a tumbler
N/A Freedom Lemonade w/ Tumbler
N/A Bloody Mary
N/A Mojito
N/A Lime & Cucumber Cooler
Pirate Punch
Strawberry mojito
NA freedom lemonade
Tumbler long island
Tumbler top shelf long island
Tumbler freedom lemonade
Ferry Juice
South Arm Classic
Wine
Btl Chardonnay Laroche
This wine's fruit flavors, oak, and bright acidity are seamlessly integrated. The finish has a toasty quality. -California
Btl Chardonnay Ramey
12oz can of Chardonnay (size of two glasses!)
Btl. Chard. Hyde De Vil
Btl Famega White Blend
Vibrant and fresh with bright acidity. Delicate stone fruit, green apple, pear, and minerals. -California
Btl Crossings Sauv Blanc
Clean and delicate nose, with aromas of acacia flowers and pear. A crisp, defined fruity style. -Baroda, Michigan
Btl Pinot Grigio Bollini
Intense varietal aromas with a fragrant bouquet and delicately focused white fruit flavors. Crisp and clean in the mouth, with superb acid balance. -Italy
Btl Albarino Neboa
Lively plum flavors. Oak highlights the mid-palate and finishes with vanilla and toasty notes. -California
Btl Rose Peyrassol
A palate of cherry and cranberry is balanced by subtle oak. A beautifully balanced wine with vibrant acidity. -California
Btl LVE Sparkling Rose
Lovely blackberry aroma and flavor and nice dry lingering finish. -Leelanau, Michigan
Btl Sparkling Jeio Split
Btl Sparkling Roederer
Btl Cabernet Sauvignon RouteStock
Btl Pinot Noir Pike Road
Btl Pinot Noir Martinelli
Corkage fee
Btl Zinfandel Armida
Btl Wildflower Valdiguie
Btl Cabernet/Merlot Blend Chappellet
Pinot Grigio Dablon Bottle
Pinot Grigio Bottle
Hyde Chardonnay
Cetena Chardonnay
Bergstrom Chardonnay
Eisele Sauvignon Blanc
Cristal Champagne
Merry Edwards Pino Noir
Caterwaul Cabernet
Caterwaul Cemetary Cabernet
Pavie Bordeaux
Lightning Bolt Cabernet Sauvignon
Harlan Cabernet Sauvignon
Domaine Burgandy
Royal Aszu
To-Go-Beer & party pack
Party Pack
TOGO 12 Corona
ToGO 6 Bud Light
ToGO 6 Budweiser
ToGo 6 Corona
ToGo 6 Corona Light
ToGo 6 Miller LIte
ToGo 6 Bellaire Brown
ToGo 6 All Day IPA
ToGo 6 Two Hearted
ToGo 6 Mic Ultra
ToGo 6 Whiteclaw
ToGo 6 Octorock Cider
ToGo 6 O'Douls
To go Coors Light
32oz Howler
Howler of Bud Light (includes Howler)
Howler fill of Bud Light (howler not included)
Howler of Oberon (includes howler)
Howler fill of Oberon (howler not included)
Howler of Landing Summer Ale (includes howler)
Howler of Summer Shandy (includes howler)
Howler of M43 (includes howler)
Howler fill of M43 (howler not included)
Howler of Bellaire Brown (includes howler)
Howler fill of Bellaire Brown (howler not included)
64oz Growler
Shots
Bazooka Gum Shot
Butter Crown Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Cement Mixer Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Dirty Girl Scout Shot
Grasshopper Shot
Green Tea Shot
Gummy Bear Shot
Heck Yeah Shot
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Shot
Red Headed Slut Shot
Superman
PB & J Shot
Tshirts & Sweatshirts
Souveniers
Cups/Mugs/Glassware
Other
Employee Items
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Hi, we are open for pick-up orders. Place it here or call us! Come to the bar area to pick up or call when you arrive and we will run it out to you! We can't wait to see you!
10231 Ferry Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720