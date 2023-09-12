SMALL PLATES

Edamame

$6.59

Green soy beans served hot in the pod and seasoned with sea salt.

Fried Marinated Tofu

$6.59

Firm tofu fried and marinated in a traditional soy-based inari marinade.

Japanese Fried Chicken

$8.99

Also known as Karaage: garlic, ginger and soy marinated dark meat chicken with a crispy light breading. Served with a side of yuzu mayonnaise.

Chicken Gyoza

$7.99

Pan-fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with yuzu kosho and a soy dipping sauce.

Pork Belly Rice

$7.99

Chopped seared pork belly on steamed rice with a sweet onion drizzle.

Kimchi Fries

$7.59

Crispy waffle fries loaded with kimchi, and topped with a spicy-yuzu drizzle, kewpie, and spring onion.

Nori Fries

$5.99
Curry Cheese Fries

$7.99

Crispy seasoned waffle fries smothered in Japanese curry with carrots and potatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese and ao nori.

Pork Belly Buns (2)

$8.99

Two buns per order. Soy-glazed thick cut pork belly sandwiched between soft steamed buns with Japanese-style pickles, kewpie and spring onion.

RAMEN

Signature Tonkotsu

$14.99

Our most popular ramen: pork bone broth that is delightfully full-bodied and silky smooth. Topped with sliced pork belly, wood ear mushroom, marinated bomboo, and spring onion.

Chicken Ramen

$14.99

100% Chicken: flavorful chicken bone broth topped with wood ear mushroom, marinated bamboo, spring onion, and served with panko-breaded chicken breast.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.99

Clear chicken and fish broth seasoned with our own blend on soy sauce. Topped with naruto fish cakes, bamboo, and braised pork belly.

Shio Ramen

$13.59

Our lightest broth: sea salt seasoned chicken and fish broth topped with wakame seaweed, bamboo, braised pork belly and fish powder.

Miso Ramen

$13.99

Flavor-packed with a blended miso paste, served with braised pork belly, buttered corn, aji tamago and spring onion.

Red Dragon Ramen

$16.59

Hands down, our spiciest ramen! Chicken bone broth thickened with egg and topped with sliced pork belly and minced chili pork. Please choose your preference of one, two or three levels of spiciness.

Tam Tam Ramen

$14.99

Pork bone broth with minced chili pork and sliced pork belly. This is a spicy alternative to our Tonkotsu Ramen.

Vegetarian Miso Ramen

$14.99

Hand-crafted vegan broth seasoned with our blended miso paste. Topped with buttered corn, wakame seaweed and marinated tofu.

Vegan Miso Ramen

$14.99

All the delights of our Vegetarian Miso ramen but instead of the egg and buttered corn, we substitute marinated bamboo and sweet corn.

Junk Ramen

$11.99

Soupless ramen noodles with all sorts of fun topping. Chopped pork belly, fried egg, shredded cabbage, mozzarella cheese, yuzu mayonnaise and crispy noodles make this a fun new way to eat ramen.

Kids' Ramen

$9.59

For picky younger ramen fans: ramen noodles with your choice of soup and two toppings.

Red Dragon Mazemen

$10.59

Soupless, spicy noodle dish topped with a sunny-side up egg, chili pork, sesame seeds, ao nori, and spring onion.

SALADS & RICE BOWLS

Fukuryu Salad

$6.99+Out of stock

Romaine, napa, and baby kale tossed in our sesame-ginger dressing - with sweet corn, cherry tomatoes and crispy ramen.

JFC Rice Bowl

$12.99

Fukuryu's ever popular breaded garlic, ginger and soy sauce marinated chicken on rice with shredded cabbage and plenty of yuzu mayonnaise.

Tempura Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.59

Crispy tempura shrimp drizzled with a spizy yuzu citrus sauce & unagi sauce, on top of shredded cabbage, beni shoga, steamed white rice.

Japanese Curry w/ Chicken

$13.99

Delicious mild Japanese curry with potatoes and carrots, on top of steamed rice. Served with panko-breaded chicken breast.

Japanese Curry w/ Tofu

$13.99

Delicious mild Japanese curry with potatoes and carrots, on top of steamed rice. Served with fried marinated tofu.

SIDES & EXTRAS

Side of Yuzu Kosho

$0.75

Side of our house made jalapeño relish with yuzu juice.

Side of Yuzu Mayo

$0.75

Side of our house made tangy yuzu mayonnaise.

Side of Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Side of our house made yuzu-infused soy dipping sauce.

Side of Chili Paste

$1.00

Side of our house made chili paste.

Ramen Noodles

$2.50

Side of our signature wheat ramen noodles.

Gluten-Free Noodles

$3.00

Side of gluten-free Shirataki sweet-potato based noodles.

Extra Half Egg

$1.00

Extra side of soy-marinated half egg.

Extra Pork Belly

$3.99

Extra side of sliced braised pork belly (2 pieces).

Extra Panko Chicken

$4.99

Extra side of panko-breaded white meat chicken.

Extra Tempura Shrimp

$3.99

Extra side of tempura shrimp (2 pieces).

Extra Fried Tofu

$6.59

Extra side of fried marinated tofu.

Side of Soup

$4.99

Extra side of soup - choose your soup type!

Side of Curry

$5.99

Extra side of our house made mild Japanese curry.

White Rice

$2.59

Side of steamed white rice.

BEVERAGES

Smart Water (22oz)

$3.59

22oz of very smart water.

Perrier (16.9oz)

$3.59

Fancy French water. Oui Oui.

Coca Cola (16.9oz)

$3.00

16.9oz bottle of Coca Cola.

Diet Coke (16.9oz)

$3.00

16.9oz bottle of Diet Coke.

Sprite (16.9oz)

$3.00

16.9oz bottle of Sprite.

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Coke & Boylan products - pick your flavor!

Iced Green Tea

$3.59

Brewed from a blend of sencha and matcha teas. Unsweetened.

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.59

Steeped from hibiscus leaves, and sweetened with a ginger simple syrup.

Yuzu Ginger Lemonade

$3.59

Fresh lemons with ginger and yuzu juice. Sweetened with cane sugar.

Ramune Japanese Marble Soda

$3.99

The original Japanese marble soda - pick your flavor!

Ramune Flight

$11.99

A flight of four of your favorite Japanese Marble sodas - pick your flavors!

DRAFT COCKTAILS

Saké Sangria

$7.99

Steeped overnight with hibiscus, cara cara oranges, and yuzu - this saké-based bubbly cocktail is a Fukuryu fan favorite.

Nihon Gin & Juice

$7.99

A Japanese take on a classic: a refreshing cocktail of yuzu-ginger lemonade and local distillery Watershed's Four Peel Gin.

Shiso Mojito

$7.99

A Japanese shiso and lime infused carbonated draft cocktail crafted using premium Bacardi White Rum.

Tokyo Mule

$7.99

SAKÉ

Sakéten: Premium Flight

Mix & Match four of your favorites for 20% off!

Hakutsuru Draft Saké

$6.59

A light, fresh, and smooth taste. This dry sake is best paired with flavorful dishes. (180mL/ABV 14%)

Hakutsuru Superior: Junmai Ginjo

$10.99

A light, dry sake: Supperior is brewed with meticulous care using high quality rice and water from a natural spring in Nada. Silky and smooth, this is best paired with salty or soy sauce-seasoned dishes. (300mL/ABV 14.5%)

Nigori: Crème de Saké

$9.99

An unfiltered sake with a high rice content, this bold and sweet crème-like sake is best paired with spicy dishes. (300mL/ABV 15%)

Mio: Sparkling Saké

$10.99

Refreshing, fruity, and a unique sweet aroma. This sweet bubbly appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new saké for a new age. (300mL/ABV 5%)

Kikusui: Funaguchi Gold

$10.99

Saké in its purest form: this unpasteurized, rich, and full-flavored sake pairs best with any ramen or spicy dish. (200mL/ABV 19%)

BEER

Hitachino Nest

$8.99

Premium Japanese beer produced by Kiuchi Brewery at the Nukada Brew house in Naka-city, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. Choose from a variety of flavors: hefeweizen, IPAs, stouts, sours, and malts!

Asahi (355mL)

$6.99

A highly attenuated lager without the heavier malt flavors of competitors' products, with a crisp, dry taste reminiscent of some northern German beers.

Asahi (633mL)

$11.99

A highly attenuated lager without the heavier malt flavors of competitors' products, with a crisp, dry taste reminiscent of some northern German beers.

Kirin Ichiban (12oz)

$6.99

A premium Japanese beer brewed from 100% malt using the First Press method. Ichiban, meaning 'first' and 'best' in Japanese, is a distinctively smooth, and full-bodied beer from start to finish. It is the perfect accompaniment to a meal, be it Wagyu beef or spicy stir-fries.

Kirin Ichiban (22oz)

$11.99

A premium Japanese beer brewed from 100% malt using the First Press method. Ichiban, meaning 'first' and 'best' in Japanese, is a distinctively smooth, and full-bodied beer from start to finish. It is the perfect accompaniment to a meal, be it Wagyu beef or spicy stir-fries.