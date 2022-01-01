Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Last Steep Bar & Grill 208 Elk Ave

review star

No reviews yet

208 Elk Ave

Crested Butte, CO 81224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Crispy wings

$15.00

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Nachos

$15.00

Chix Tenders Plate

$12.00

Jerk chicken quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Jerk chicken, cheddar cheese, salsa

Soup & Salad

Ranch CHX Salad

$15.00

Steep Salad

$13.00

House Salad SM

$4.00

House Salad LG

$8.00

Sandwiches

OG Burger

$13.00

Crispy Chix Sand

$15.00

Turkey Grilled Chz

$14.00

Jerk Chix Sand

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Egg Sandwich

$14.00

Ribs

$17.00

LOCAL BURGER

$10.00

Sides

Onion rings

$8.00

French fries

$6.00

Side Fruit

$8.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00Out of stock

Side Cole Slaw

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sweets

Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream Truck

$4.00

Kids menu

PB&J

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Burger

$7.00

Grilled cheese

$7.00

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Mini corn dogs

$8.00Out of stock

Cheese quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese quesadilla

Draft Beer

Telluride Kolsch

$6.00

90 Shilling

$6.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Breck Agave Wheat

$6.00Out of stock

Guiness

$7.00

Elev First Cast IPA

$6.00

Zuni Pale

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Bud

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00Out of stock

Coors

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Stella

$6.00

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Lagunitas NA

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00Out of stock

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blu

$8.00

Stoli Citrus

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Van

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Belvedere

$14.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBl Ketel One

$13.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Leopolds

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$10.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00Out of stock

Montanya Platino

$11.00

Montanya Oro

$12.00

Malibu

$9.00Out of stock

Kraken

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$11.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Corazon Reposado

$13.00

Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Hornitos Repo

$8.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Hornitos Silver

$7.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Resposado

$14.00

Komos Cristolino

$20.00

Komos Repo Rosa

$20.00

DBL Well Tequila

$10.00

DBL Corazon Reposado

$15.00

DBL Cuervo Silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

DBL Horniots Repo

$12.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Novak

$5.00

Laws

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Knob Creek

$14.00

DBL Makers 46

$14.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$14.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$14.00

DBL Woody Creek Rye

$16.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$11.00

J & B

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Oban

$15.00

DBL Well Scotch

$10.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$14.00

DBL Dewars

$11.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$13.00

DBL J & B

$11.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

DBL Glenlivet

$16.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$10.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

DBL Cointreau

$13.00

DBL Drambuie

$12.00

DBL Frangelico

$12.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$13.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Irish Mist

$12.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Limoncello

$12.00

DBL Licor 43

$12.00

Cocktails A-L

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Club Drink

$9.00

Cocarita

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Crested Butte Crush

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grape Infusion

$9.00Out of stock

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Island Delight

$10.00

John Daly

$10.00

Key Lime Marg

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Cocktails M-Z

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Purple Mountain

$10.00

Ruby Red

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Steep Your Face

$12.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Paloma

$10.00

Wine by the GLS

GL Evolution Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Stag Cab

$11.00

GL Les Mazet Rose

$10.00

GL Sandi Prosecco

$10.00

GL Matua Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GL Buehler Chard

$10.00

Wine by the BTL

Villa Sandi Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Matua Sauv Blanc BTL

$34.00

Buehler Chard BTL

$38.00

Les Mazet Rose BTL

$38.00

Evolution Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Stag Cab Sauv BTL

$42.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer BTL

$4.00

OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Roy Rodgers

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A local Legend.

Location

208 Elk Ave, Crested Butte, CO 81224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mikey's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 234
611 Third Street Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 78
202 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
SmokeShop BBQ - 212 Elk Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
212 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
The Slogar - Cluckingham Palace
orange star4.6 • 876
517 2nd st Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Jose at Elevation - Crested Butte
orange starNo Reviews
500 Gothic Road Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Highlands Alehouse
orange star4.3 • 175
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A Aspen, CO 81611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Crested Butte

Ryce Asian Bistro - Crested Butte, CO
orange star4.4 • 947
120 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
The Slogar - Cluckingham Palace
orange star4.6 • 876
517 2nd st Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Niky's Mini Donuts
orange star4.5 • 324
327 Elk Avenue Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Mikey's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 234
611 Third Street Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Public House - Crested Butte, Colorado
orange star4.4 • 78
202 Elk Ave Crested Butte, CO 81224
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Crested Butte
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston