The Last Word TLW Ann Arbor

To the Greeks and Romans, the “dog days” occurred around the time Sirius appears to rise alongside the sun, in late July and early August. They believed the heat from the two stars combined is what made these days the hottest of the year. It's certainly been balmy enough the last few weeks to see why they thought that! To cool off and rehydrate, crack open this riff on the "Salty Dog" - fresh grapefruit juice and peel macerated with citric acid and sugar, dosed with a responsible pour of vodka and grapefruit liqueur and a touch of salt to help replenish those crucial electrolytes. Cheers!