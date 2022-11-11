The Last Word imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Last Word TLW Ann Arbor

review star

No reviews yet

102 S 1st St

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Osborn - 4 Pack
Old West Side - 375mL
Los Lobos - 4 Pack

Cocktails To Go

Mulling Around Town - 375mL

Mulling Around Town - 375mL

$38.00

Seasonal Boulevardier. Mulling Spice-Infused Bourbon, Punt E Mes Sweet Vermouth, Campari.

Old West Side - 375mL

Old West Side - 375mL

$38.00

House Select Bourbon, Smoked Ginger Liqueur, Sweet Vermouth.

Rum Punch Man - 375ml

Rum Punch Man - 375ml

$28.00

A favorite returns! This easy drinking, crowd-pleasing cocktail combines Appleton Estate Jamaican Rum with Norden Aquavit, ruby port, black tea and chai spices. Soft vanilla, cinnamon, cardamom and clove flavors highlight a comforting drink mellowed through lactose filtering. Pick up a bottle and relax. You’ve earned it.

Hotel Sazerac - 375mL

Hotel Sazerac - 375mL

$38.00

Often called "America's First Cocktail", we based this version on the original bottled recipe from 1900 produced by Thomas H Handy & Co. (later renamed the Sazerac Company after prohibition) and served in upscale hotels nationwide. We've added our own twist by incorporating our house made lemon oil directly into the drink - no garnish needed! Only 3 simple steps for full enjoyment: store in the freezer, pour, and smile! **** PICKUP 2/16 4-7pm*****

Variety - 4 Pack

Variety - 4 Pack

$32.00

NEW! ALL 4 COCKTAILS! 12 oz size, 10% ABV. Variety is the spice of life. All four cocktails in one convenient pack: The Osborn, You're My Boy Blue, Los Lobos, and Andy's Only.

The Osborn - 4 Pack

The Osborn - 4 Pack

$32.00

This is the cocktail that put us on the map. Gin, fresh pineapple, fresh lime, fresh jalapeno, and ginger beer. NEW! 12 oz cans, 10% ABV, and the ginger beer is now incorporated so all you have to do is crack and enjoy!

Los Lobos - 4 Pack

Los Lobos - 4 Pack

$32.00

Toma una bebida. Tequila, fresh lime, fresh pineapple, agave nectar, pink peppercorns. NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV

You're My Boy Blue... - 4 Pack

You're My Boy Blue... - 4 Pack

$32.00

…You’re my boy. Bourbon, St. Germain Elderflower, fresh lemon, muddled blueberries. NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV

Andy's Only - 4 Pack

Andy's Only - 4 Pack

$32.00

This easy drinking cocktail is made with vodka, blueberries, basil, ginger beer and lemon honey. It's bright, slightly effervescent and delicious. One of our earliest concoctions that so many patrons have never quite let slip out of memory. Your requests have brought it back for an encore. NEW! 12oz cans, 10% ABV

Manhattan - 375ml

Manhattan - 375ml

$38.00Out of stock

2019 Select Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Punt E Mes Vermouth, Bitters.

Dog Days - 4 Pack

Dog Days - 4 Pack

$32.00Out of stock

To the Greeks and Romans, the “dog days” occurred around the time Sirius appears to rise alongside the sun, in late July and early August. They believed the heat from the two stars combined is what made these days the hottest of the year. It's certainly been balmy enough the last few weeks to see why they thought that! To cool off and rehydrate, crack open this riff on the "Salty Dog" - fresh grapefruit juice and peel macerated with citric acid and sugar, dosed with a responsible pour of vodka and grapefruit liqueur and a touch of salt to help replenish those crucial electrolytes. Cheers!

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine. Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St). We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.

Website

Location

102 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Directions

Gallery
The Last Word image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Tomukun Korean BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,770
505 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Casey's Tavern - Casey's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
304 Depot Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Pizza House
orange starNo Reviews
618 Church Street Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Good Time Charley's
orange star3.6 • 691
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor

The Earle Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 3,931
121 W Washington St Ste 101 Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Haymaker Public House
orange star4.5 • 3,389
203 E WASHINGTON ST Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Scorchy's Burrito's - Cantina
orange star4.3 • 3,035
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
orange star4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Mani Osteria & Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,688
341 E Liberty St Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
BTB Burrito
orange star4.4 • 2,414
1140 S University Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ann Arbor
Ypsilanti
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston