Bars & Lounges
The Last Word TLW Ann Arbor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Last Word, now open for Dine In and Carryout. Canned & Bottled cocktails, food, whiskey, beer and wine. Pick up is Wednesday through Saturday from 4-9 pm at LIVE (front window 102 S First St). We take the same care with our to-go cocktails as we do in-house. Everything is made freshly (keep it refrigerated!) and well balanced. Just pour over ice and enjoy.
Location
102 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor