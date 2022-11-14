THE LAZY LION
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Full, Happy, and Almost Home!
Location
4 North Road, Deerfield, NH 03037, Deerfield, NH 03037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woods Grille - 284 1st New Hampshire Turnpike
No Reviews
284 1st New Hampshire Turnpike Northwood, NH 03261
View restaurant
More near Deerfield