THE LAZY LION

review star

No reviews yet

4 North Road, Deerfield, NH 03037

Deerfield, NH 03037

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Build-A-Burger
Lazy Lion Burger

Appetizer

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet and Spicy, Lemon & Sea Salt or Spicy Korean Szechuan

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet and Spicy or Lemon & Sea Salt

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Served w/ Choice of Ranch or Chipotle Ranch Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Fried

$9.00

Breaded Sticks Served w/ House Marinara

Nachos

$15.00

House Made Tortilla Chips, Topped w/ a 3 Cheese Blend, Lettuce Chiffonade, Pico de Gallo, Black Olives & Jalapenos

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Tossed in Your Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet and Spicy or Lemon & Sea Salt

Pot Stickers

$10.00

Pork and Vegetable Dumplings Served w/ Ponzu Soy Dipping Sauce

Quesadilla

$9.00

12'" Flour Tortilla Filled w/ a 3 Cheese Blend & Black Bean Spread

Spinach Dip

$12.00

Baby Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, 3 Cheese Blend & Garlic. Served w/ House Made Pita Chips

Soups

Chili

$9.00

House Made Chili Topped w/ Cheese

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

Changes Daily, Please Call

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed w/ House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Chopped Chinese Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Purple Cabbage, Scallions & Sliced Almonds, Topped w/ Chow Mein Noodles & Toasted Sesame Dressing

Garden Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, & Ribbon Carrots, Served w/ Choice of Dressing

Greek Salad

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Tomatoes & Pepperoncini Tossed in House Made Greek Dressing

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Choice of Seasoned Chicken or Ground Beef, Corn, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Chili, Cheese Blend & Pico de Gallo

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Dried Cranberry, Walnuts, Feta, Red Onion, & Bacon Served w/ a Maple & Red Wine Vinaigrette

Paninis, Sandwiches, Burgers

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$14.00

Aged Bleu Cheese Crumble, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion

Build-A-Burger

$14.00

Plain Patty, Add Your Own Toppings

California Panini

$14.00

Turkey, Avocado Spread, Bacon & Pepper Jack Cheese

Classic American Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayo & American Cheese

Crispy Buffalo Chx Sandwich

$14.00

Topped w/ Cheddar, Coleslaw & Jalapenos

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken w /Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato & Pepper Jack Cheese

Farmhouse Burger

Out of stock

Everything But The Bagel Seasoning w/ Egg, Bacon, Lettuce, Kickin’ Chickin’ Sauce & Cheddar

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken w/ Bacon, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato & Pepper Jack Cheese

Ham Panini

$13.00

Ham, Swiss, Gouda, Tomato, Spinach & Dijon Mustard

J & M's Burger

$13.00

Lazy Lion Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Chipotle Mayo & Pepper Jack Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Thin Sliced Steak w/ Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms & Pepper Jack Cheese Served on a Hoagie Roll

Rachel

$14.00

Turkey, Coleslaw, Thousand Island Dressing & Swiss Cheese Served on Toasted Rye Bread

Reuben

$14.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing & Swiss Cheese Served on Rye Bread

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo Served on Toasted White Bread

Turkey Panini

$14.00

Turkey, Cranberry Chutney, Red Onion & Provolone Cheese

Entrees

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$19.00

Smothered w/ Pepper Gravy, Served Over Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Pan Seared w/ White Wine Lemon Sauce, Red Onions & Capers. Served Over Coconut Rice & Seasonal Vegetables

Cottage Pie

$18.00

Seasoned Beef, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peas & Carrots. Finished w/A Beef Demi Glace & Three Cheese Blend

Joshua's Famous Bowl

$17.00

Popcorn Chicken, Signature Mashed Potatoes, Corn & Gravy

Momma's Meatloaf

$18.00Out of stock

Smothered w/ House Made Gravy, Served w/ Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Ravioli

$19.00

Wild Mushroom and Butternut Squash Ravioli Finished w/ a Forrest Blend Cream Sauce

Salmon

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Filet, A Top Rice Pilaf & Vegetables. Finished w/ A Mustard Dill Cream Sauce

Steak Tips

$22.00

House Marinated Tips Served w/ Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Thai Sautee

$20.00

Choice of Chicken or Shrimp Tossed in a Peanut Based Red Sauce Served over Coconut Rice

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chx Fingers

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Sides

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Coco Rice

$2.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Green Beans

$2.00

Side Guac

$5.00

Side Mashed

$2.00

Side Rice Pilaf

$2.00

Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Side Veggies

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Full, Happy, and Almost Home!

THE LAZY LION image

