The Lemon Wagon

review star

No reviews yet

4728 Highway 198 Suite 106

Caney City, TX 75148

Food

Wagon Parfait

Berry Parfait

$6.00+

Agave, Coconut flakes, Sugar Free Reddi Whip®, Granola, Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, French Vanilla Yogurt

Banana Cream Parfait

$6.00+

Agave, Coconut flakes, Sugar Free Reddi Whip®, High Key® wafers, Banana, French Vanilla Yogurt

Chocolate Parfait

$6.00+

Choc Zero® Milk Chocolate Bits, Coconut flakes, Hershey® sugar-free chocolate syrup, Sugar Free Reddi Whip®, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, French Vanilla Yogurt

Wagon Bowls

Classic Bowl

$9.00

Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut, Chia seeds, Almond Milk, Agave & Vitamin C

Paradise Bowl

$9.00

Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi, Granola, Coconut, Chia seeds, Almond Milk, Agave & Vitamin C

Choc O’ Nana Bowl

$9.00

Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Coconut, Almond Milk, Agave, Vitamin C & Hershey Sugar Free Syrup

Wagon Dragon Bowl

$9.00

Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Kiwi, Granola, Coconut, Agave, Almond Milk, Strawberry, Agave, Lemon & Vitamin C

Avocado Toasts

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

$7.00

Avocado with everything bagel seasoning served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and Italian seasoning served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit.

Ancho-Average Avocado Toast

$8.00

Avocado, tangy southwest spices, a hint of jalapeño, topped with ancho chile ranch served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit

The Classic

$7.00

Avocado, lemon, salt and pepper served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit....keep it simple.

Salads

The Chopped

$9.00

Medley of chopped greens, tomato, yellow and red bell pepper, carrots, onion, cucumber, celery, avocado, your choice of cheese, tossed in one of our signature dressings.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Feta cheese, tossed in our homemade balsamic dressing

Beet Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, beets, feta cheese, mandarin oranges and pine nuts tossed in our LW signature citrus vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with premium olive oil and balsamic glaze

LW Signature Sides

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$4.00+

Assortment of fresh fruit served with honey-lime dressing

Cucumber, Tomato & Onion Salad

$4.00+

A mixture of freshly sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and onions tossed with LW Italian dressing and fresh herbs

LW Signature Gazpacho

$4.00+

Sharables

Wagon Ranch Dip

$9.00+

The perfect homemade ranch dip served with assorted vegetables

Creamy Cucumber

$9.00+

Fresh herbs, sour cream and mayo, all blended with select spices making this an all time favorite...served with assorted vegetables

Queso Blanco

$9.00+

Creamy Manchengo cheese perfectly melted with our homemade salsa and topped with our fresh pico de Gallo served with crispy tortilla chips

Guacamole

$9.00+

classic guacamole served with crispy tortilla chips

Pico De Gallo

$9.00+

Chunky version of our signature salsa served with crispy tortilla chips

Fiesta Hummus

$9.00+

Tangy Southwestern hummus with a little kick!

Tuscan Hummus

$9.00+

hummus with Italian seasonings, olive tapenade and fresh garlic

Fire & Fruit Hummus

$9.00+

Exotic blend of spices and tangy fruit topped with jalapeños create a harmonious heat-n-sweet combo

Dressings

Wagon Cucumber Dressing

$0.50+

Cucumber, Sour cream, Mayonnaise, Scallions, Parsley, Poppy seeds, Sea salt, Pepper

Wagon Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Mayonnaise, Sour cream, Buttermilk, Dill weed, Parsley, Scallions, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Pepper, White Vinegar, Mustard, Paprika

Ancho-Chili Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

Mayonnaise, Sour cream, Buttermilk, Dill weed, Parsley, Scallions, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Pepper, White Vinegar, Mustard, Paprika

Creamy Balsamic Dressing

$0.50+

Balsamic Vinegar, Olive oil, Rosemary, Garlic, Honey, Parmesan, Mustard, Pepper, Sea salt

Citrus Vinagarette

$0.50+

Honey, Orange juice, Orange zest, White wine vinegar, Olive oil, Dijon mustard,sea salt, black pepper

Honey Lime

$0.50+

Honey, Minced garlic, Dijon mustard, Red wine vinegar, Olive oil, salt, pepper

Wagon Italian Dressing

$0.50+

Olive oil, White wine vinegar, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, Lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, Honey, salt,red pepper flakes, stevia

Poppy Seed

$0.50+

Wagon Sammie's

Wagon Club

$9.00

Whole Wheat Bread, Smoked Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Micro Greens, LW Signature Cream Cheese, Italian Dressing

Albacore Tuna

$7.00

LW Signature Albacore Tuna with Mayo, Romaine & Roma Tomato served on fresh Sourdough

Albacore Tuna Melt

$8.00

Lw Signature Albacore tuna with Mayo, Smoked Gouda served on grilled Sourdough

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Swiss Cheese, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Smoked Gouda & LW Signature Cream Cheese Spread, Oregano & finished off with our Wagon Italian Dressing

Turkey Melt

$8.00

Slow roasted Turkey Breast, smoked Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, Provolone & LW Signature Cream Cheese Spread served on Sourdough

Mr. Big

$9.00

Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, Italian Salami, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, LW Signature cream Cheese Spread, Oregano and finished off with our Calabrian Chili Aioli

BLTA

$7.00

Thick sliced Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on grilled Sourdough

BYOS

$9.00

includes your choice of protein/meat, bread, cheese, dressing or spread, all veggies except avocado and micro greens add .50 and Nueske's bacon add 1.00

Veggie Sammie

$8.00

Smoothies & Drinks

Katies Creations

Bunny Beets

$7.00

Orange, Pineapple, Carrot, Beet

Citrus Heaven

$7.00

Orange, Pineapple, Carrot, Beet

Farmers Market

$7.00

Apple, Granny Smith Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, Orange, Lemon

Rock the Beet

$7.00

Watermelon, Beet, Strawberry, Grape

Skinny Juice

$7.00

Carrot, Apple, Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger

Spin Wagon™

$7.00

Apple, Pear, Spinach, Ginger

Sweet Sungria™

$7.00

Watermelon, Grape, Apple, Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime

Tropi-Kale

$7.00

Pineapple, Pear, Kale, Ginger

Wagon Rx™

$7.00

Apple, Lemon, Ginger

Wagon Vibes™

$7.00

Apple, Strawberry, Orange

Katies Quenchers

Sunrise Quencher

$4.00

Orange, Electrolytes & Purified Water

LW Mint Condition™

$4.00

Watermelon, Lemon, Grape, Mint, Electrolytes & Purified Water

Lemon Lime Quencher

$4.00

Lime, Electrolytes & Purified Waters

Lemon Libation

Signature Wagon Lemonade

$4.00

Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water

Lemon Noir

$4.50

Lemon, Swerve, Charcoal & Purified Water

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.50

Pineapple, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water

Hawaiian Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water

H2O Melonade Lemonade

$4.50

Watermelon, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water

Pure Juice

Apple

$6.00

Carrot

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Orange

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Wagon Blender

Orange Blender

$5.00+

Orange, Vanilla Almond Milk, Vitamin C & Stevia

Pineapple Blender

$5.00+

Pineapple, Vanilla Almond Milk, Vitamin C & Stevia

Strawberry Blender

$5.00+

Strawberry, Vanilla Almond Milk, Vitamin C & Stevia

Wagon Booster

Sun Booster

$3.50

Orange & Turmeric

Beet Root Booster

$3.50

Beet, Orange & Ginger

Slim Booster

$3.50

Grapefruit, Ginger & Turmeric

Tropic Booster

$3.50

Pineapple, Lime & Ginger

Immunity Booster

$3.50

Wheat Grass, Pineapple & Orange

Wagon Smoothies

Nana-Berry Smoothie

$7.00+

Strawberries, Bananas, Collagen,Agave & Vanilla Almond Milk

Green-Eyed Smoothie

$7.00+

Apple Juice, Banana, Kiwi, Spinach, Kale, Vitamin C & Agave

Berry Groovy Smoothie

$7.00+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Collagen, Vitamin C, Agave & Vanilla Almond Milk

Cocomo Smoothie

$7.00+

Orange, Pineapple, Strawberries, Bananas, Coconut Flake, Vitamin C & Agave

Wagon Recovery Smoothie

$7.00+

Pineapple, Bananas, Vanilla Protein, Collagen, Vitamin C & Agave

Nut n’ Nana Smoothie

$7.00+

Bananas, PB Powder, Agave & Vanilla Almond Milk

Coco Loco Smoothie

$7.00+

Bananas, Strawberries, Cacao, Chocolate Monk Fruit, Hershey Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup & Vanilla Almond Milk

Build Your Own Smoothie

$7.00+

Wagon Water

Berry Refreshing

$3.00

Strawberry, Blueberry, Cucumber, Mint, Collagen & Purified Water

Cucumber Lime

$3.00

Cucumber, Lime, Collagen, & Purified Water

Sunny Blues

$3.00

Orange, Blueberries, Collagen, Purified water

Tiajuata™

$4.00

Cucumber, Lime, Jalapeño, Stevia, Tajin®, Collagen & Sparkling Water

Watermelime

$3.00

Watermelon, Lime, Mint, Collagen & Purified Water

Wagon Brews

Hot Vanilla Brew

$2.00+

Hot Vanilla Brew

Hot Mocha Brew

$2.00+

Hot Mocha Brew

Hot Mint Mocha Brew

$2.00+

Hot Mint Mocha Brew

Hot Caramel Brew

$2.00+

Hot Caramel Brew

Iced Vanilla Brew

$2.00+

Iced Mocha Brew

$2.00+

Iced Mocha Brew

Iced Mint Mocha Brew

$2.00+

Iced Mint Mocha Brew

Iced Caramel Brew

$2.00+

Iced Caramel Brew

Vanilla Wagonccino™

$4.00+

Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee

Mocha Wagonccino™

$4.00+

Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee

Mint Mocha Wagoncinno™

$4.00+

Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee

Caramel Wagoncinno™

$4.00+

Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee

Natural Processed Cold Brew

$3.50

100% Arabica bean exclusive LW Signature Cold Brew

Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.00

100% Arabica bean exclusive LW Signature Cold Brew with sugar-free french vanilla cream

Signature coffee

$2.00

Black Brew 12 oz

$2.00

Retail

Empire Bakery

Plain bagel with cc

$2.50

Everything bagel with cc

$2.50

Cinn Raisin bagel with cc

$2.50

Lg blueberry streusel

$3.50

Lg almond cc

$3.50

Lg cinn roll

$4.50

Sm cranberry scone

$2.50

CC cookie

$3.50

trail mix cookie

$3.50

M&M cookie

$3.50

LG Cran Scone

$3.50

Terrapin Farms

Dill Pickle Mustard

$8.00

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$8.00

Hot Pepper Berry Bacon Jam

$8.00

Champagne Garlic Honey Mustard

$8.00

Garlic Kraut Mustard

$8.00

Smokey Maple Bacon Mustard

$8.00

Hot Pepper Bacon Grill & Wing Squeeze

$9.95

Champagne Garlic Mustard

$8.00

Smokey Onion Mustard

$8.00

Nashville Hot Mustard

$8.00

Amber Ale Pineapple Jalapeno Jam

$8.00

Everything Aioli Garnishing Squeeze

$7.20

Wild One

Veggie Burger

$8.00

PB & J

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Pacific Pickle Works

Bread and Buddhas - Semi-sweet Bread & Butter Style Pickles

$9.65

Jalabeaños - Pickled Green Beans

$10.75

Mother's Puckers - Home-style Garlic Dill Pickles

$9.65

No Big Dill. Kosher Baby Dill Pickles

$9.65

Pandemic Pickles - Habanero Caraway Pickles

$9.65

Stokra - Pickled Okra

$10.75

34 Degrees

Chili Flake & Olive Oil Crisps

$5.50

Cracked Pepper Crisps

$5.50

Original Crisp

$5.50

Rosemary Crisps

$5.50

Toasted Onion Crisps

$5.50

Sweet Lemon Sweet Crisps

$5.50

Vanilla Sweet Crisps

$5.50

Martins Pretzel Bakery

Cheddar Cheese Pretzel Pieces

$3.99

Handmade Pretzels, Salted

$1.99

Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pieces

$3.99

Spicy Buffalo Wing Pretzel Pieces

$3.99

Toodaloo

Hot To Trot

$8.99

Slow Your Roll

$8.99

Smoke Show

$8.99

Nowt Poncy

Black & White Farfalline Pasta

$4.89

Fusilleti Spindles Pasta

$5.52

Linguine Arcobaleno

$4.89

Rainbow Farfalline Bows Pasta

$4.89

Nana Joes Granola

Big Wave Bar: Quinoa, Cranberry & Almond Butter

$4.00

Ocean Beach Bar: Almond Butter, Coffee & Cocoa Nibs

$4.00

Stoke Granola Bar: Cranberry, Apricot & Multiseed

$4.00

Swell Grain-Free Bar: Coconut, Pistachio & Cocoa Nibs

$4.00

Chili Cumin Almonds

$4.00

Orange Spiced Mixed Nuts

$4.00

Cluster Blend: Cashew Butter & Peach

$13.00

Sunset Blend: Pecan, Mulberry & Coconut

$13.00

Paleo Sunrise Series: Orange, Almond Butter & Pecan

$10.00

Paleo Sunrise Series: Hazelnut, Almond Butter & Pecan

$10.00

Paleo Sunrise Series: Dark Chocolate, Almond Butter & Pecan

$10.00

PS Seasoning

Big Buck Bloody Mix

$9.99

Brew City Jalapeno Beer Mustard

$7.99

Buzzed Hot Honey Ale Mustard

$7.99

M5 Corporation

Genovese Pesto Sauce

$6.50

LW Sig.

Small Chocolate Blueberries

$4.99

Large Chocolate Blueberries

$9.99

Large Chocolate Cherries

$4.99

Large Chocolate Cherries

$9.99

Natural Yogurt Raisins

$4.99

Natural Yogurt Raisins

$9.99

Large Tri-Color Mix

$9.99

Toffee Macadamia Nut Cookies

$7.99

Natural Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Caramels

$8.99

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt English Toffee

$7.99

Milk Chocolate Almond English Toffee

$7.99

Mashuganuts Cinnamon Spice Pecans

$4.99

Bourbon Maple Cocktail Nuts

$7.99

Bloody Mary Peanuts

$7.99

Margarita Peanuts

$7.99

Large Cajun Trail Mix

$5.99

Small Cajun Trail Mix

$2.99

Large Spa Trail Mix

$6.99

Small Spa Trail Mix

$3.99

Large Hot & Spicy Trail Mix

$5.99

Small Hot & Spicy Trail Mix

$2.99

Large Snappy Ginger Cookies

$6.99

Small Snappy Ginger Cookies

$3.50

3 - Piece Double Chocolate Biscotti

$1.50

Small Bag Double Chocolate Biscotti

$6.99

3 - Piece Lemon Almond Biscotti

$1.50

Small Bag Lemon Almond Biscotti

$6.99

Caramel Mocchiato Almonds

$4.99

Cheese Crisps

$4.99

Granola Bites

$4.99

12 ct Artisan Truffles

$28.99

4 ct Sea Salt Caramels

$12.99

12 ct Sea Salt Dark Chocolate

$28.99

4 ct Champagne & Wine Truffles

$12.99

Signature Coffee Grounds

$19.00

Extras

Water

$1.00

Sausage Landjaeger

$9.99

Nukes All Beef Summer Sausage

$8.95

Old Forest Sliced Salami

$7.00

Nukes Summer Sausage

$7.95

Topo Chico

$1.75
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Juicier than gossip

Location

4728 Highway 198 Suite 106, Caney City, TX 75148

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

