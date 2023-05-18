The Lemon Wagon
4728 Highway 198 Suite 106
Caney City, TX 75148
Food
Wagon Parfait
Berry Parfait
Agave, Coconut flakes, Sugar Free Reddi Whip®, Granola, Blackberries, Blueberries, Strawberries, French Vanilla Yogurt
Banana Cream Parfait
Agave, Coconut flakes, Sugar Free Reddi Whip®, High Key® wafers, Banana, French Vanilla Yogurt
Chocolate Parfait
Choc Zero® Milk Chocolate Bits, Coconut flakes, Hershey® sugar-free chocolate syrup, Sugar Free Reddi Whip®, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, French Vanilla Yogurt
Wagon Bowls
Classic Bowl
Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut, Chia seeds, Almond Milk, Agave & Vitamin C
Paradise Bowl
Acai, Banana, Blueberries, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi, Granola, Coconut, Chia seeds, Almond Milk, Agave & Vitamin C
Choc O’ Nana Bowl
Acai, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Coconut, Almond Milk, Agave, Vitamin C & Hershey Sugar Free Syrup
Wagon Dragon Bowl
Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Kiwi, Granola, Coconut, Agave, Almond Milk, Strawberry, Agave, Lemon & Vitamin C
Avocado Toasts
Everything Bagel Avocado Toast
Avocado with everything bagel seasoning served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit
Caprese Avocado Toast
Avocado, mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, balsamic glaze and Italian seasoning served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit.
Ancho-Average Avocado Toast
Avocado, tangy southwest spices, a hint of jalapeño, topped with ancho chile ranch served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit
The Classic
Avocado, lemon, salt and pepper served on toasted sourdough with a side of seasonal fruit....keep it simple.
Salads
The Chopped
Medley of chopped greens, tomato, yellow and red bell pepper, carrots, onion, cucumber, celery, avocado, your choice of cheese, tossed in one of our signature dressings.
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onions, Pine Nuts and Feta cheese, tossed in our homemade balsamic dressing
Beet Salad
Spring mix, beets, feta cheese, mandarin oranges and pine nuts tossed in our LW signature citrus vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with premium olive oil and balsamic glaze
LW Signature Sides
Sharables
Wagon Ranch Dip
The perfect homemade ranch dip served with assorted vegetables
Creamy Cucumber
Fresh herbs, sour cream and mayo, all blended with select spices making this an all time favorite...served with assorted vegetables
Queso Blanco
Creamy Manchengo cheese perfectly melted with our homemade salsa and topped with our fresh pico de Gallo served with crispy tortilla chips
Guacamole
classic guacamole served with crispy tortilla chips
Pico De Gallo
Chunky version of our signature salsa served with crispy tortilla chips
Fiesta Hummus
Tangy Southwestern hummus with a little kick!
Tuscan Hummus
hummus with Italian seasonings, olive tapenade and fresh garlic
Fire & Fruit Hummus
Exotic blend of spices and tangy fruit topped with jalapeños create a harmonious heat-n-sweet combo
Dressings
Wagon Cucumber Dressing
Cucumber, Sour cream, Mayonnaise, Scallions, Parsley, Poppy seeds, Sea salt, Pepper
Wagon Ranch Dressing
Mayonnaise, Sour cream, Buttermilk, Dill weed, Parsley, Scallions, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Pepper, White Vinegar, Mustard, Paprika
Ancho-Chili Ranch Dressing
Mayonnaise, Sour cream, Buttermilk, Dill weed, Parsley, Scallions, Onion, Garlic, Sea Salt, Pepper, White Vinegar, Mustard, Paprika
Creamy Balsamic Dressing
Balsamic Vinegar, Olive oil, Rosemary, Garlic, Honey, Parmesan, Mustard, Pepper, Sea salt
Citrus Vinagarette
Honey, Orange juice, Orange zest, White wine vinegar, Olive oil, Dijon mustard,sea salt, black pepper
Honey Lime
Honey, Minced garlic, Dijon mustard, Red wine vinegar, Olive oil, salt, pepper
Wagon Italian Dressing
Olive oil, White wine vinegar, minced garlic, Italian seasoning, Lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, Honey, salt,red pepper flakes, stevia
Poppy Seed
Wagon Sammie's
Wagon Club
Whole Wheat Bread, Smoked Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Micro Greens, LW Signature Cream Cheese, Italian Dressing
Albacore Tuna
LW Signature Albacore Tuna with Mayo, Romaine & Roma Tomato served on fresh Sourdough
Albacore Tuna Melt
Lw Signature Albacore tuna with Mayo, Smoked Gouda served on grilled Sourdough
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Swiss Cheese, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Smoked Gouda & LW Signature Cream Cheese Spread, Oregano & finished off with our Wagon Italian Dressing
Turkey Melt
Slow roasted Turkey Breast, smoked Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, Provolone & LW Signature Cream Cheese Spread served on Sourdough
Mr. Big
Roast Beef, Smoked Turkey, Italian Salami, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, LW Signature cream Cheese Spread, Oregano and finished off with our Calabrian Chili Aioli
BLTA
Thick sliced Nueske's Bacon, Avocado, lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on grilled Sourdough
BYOS
includes your choice of protein/meat, bread, cheese, dressing or spread, all veggies except avocado and micro greens add .50 and Nueske's bacon add 1.00
Veggie Sammie
Smoothies & Drinks
Katies Creations
Bunny Beets
Orange, Pineapple, Carrot, Beet
Citrus Heaven
Orange, Pineapple, Carrot, Beet
Farmers Market
Apple, Granny Smith Apple, Cucumber, Spinach, Orange, Lemon
Rock the Beet
Watermelon, Beet, Strawberry, Grape
Skinny Juice
Carrot, Apple, Grapefruit, Lemon, Ginger
Spin Wagon™
Apple, Pear, Spinach, Ginger
Sweet Sungria™
Watermelon, Grape, Apple, Grapefruit, Lemon, Lime
Tropi-Kale
Pineapple, Pear, Kale, Ginger
Wagon Rx™
Apple, Lemon, Ginger
Wagon Vibes™
Apple, Strawberry, Orange
Katies Quenchers
Lemon Libation
Signature Wagon Lemonade
Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water
Lemon Noir
Lemon, Swerve, Charcoal & Purified Water
Pineapple Lemonade
Pineapple, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water
Hawaiian Lemonade
Strawberry, Pineapple, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water
H2O Melonade Lemonade
Watermelon, Lemon, Swerve & Purified Water
Wagon Blender
Wagon Booster
Wagon Smoothies
Nana-Berry Smoothie
Strawberries, Bananas, Collagen,Agave & Vanilla Almond Milk
Green-Eyed Smoothie
Apple Juice, Banana, Kiwi, Spinach, Kale, Vitamin C & Agave
Berry Groovy Smoothie
Strawberries, Blueberries, Collagen, Vitamin C, Agave & Vanilla Almond Milk
Cocomo Smoothie
Orange, Pineapple, Strawberries, Bananas, Coconut Flake, Vitamin C & Agave
Wagon Recovery Smoothie
Pineapple, Bananas, Vanilla Protein, Collagen, Vitamin C & Agave
Nut n’ Nana Smoothie
Bananas, PB Powder, Agave & Vanilla Almond Milk
Coco Loco Smoothie
Bananas, Strawberries, Cacao, Chocolate Monk Fruit, Hershey Sugar Free Chocolate Syrup & Vanilla Almond Milk
Build Your Own Smoothie
Wagon Water
Berry Refreshing
Strawberry, Blueberry, Cucumber, Mint, Collagen & Purified Water
Cucumber Lime
Cucumber, Lime, Collagen, & Purified Water
Sunny Blues
Orange, Blueberries, Collagen, Purified water
Tiajuata™
Cucumber, Lime, Jalapeño, Stevia, Tajin®, Collagen & Sparkling Water
Watermelime
Watermelon, Lime, Mint, Collagen & Purified Water
Wagon Brews
Hot Vanilla Brew
Hot Vanilla Brew
Hot Mocha Brew
Hot Mocha Brew
Hot Mint Mocha Brew
Hot Mint Mocha Brew
Hot Caramel Brew
Hot Caramel Brew
Iced Vanilla Brew
Iced Mocha Brew
Iced Mocha Brew
Iced Mint Mocha Brew
Iced Mint Mocha Brew
Iced Caramel Brew
Iced Caramel Brew
Vanilla Wagonccino™
Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee
Mocha Wagonccino™
Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee
Mint Mocha Wagoncinno™
Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee
Caramel Wagoncinno™
Sugar-free, cold brew, frozen blended coffee
Natural Processed Cold Brew
100% Arabica bean exclusive LW Signature Cold Brew
Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew
100% Arabica bean exclusive LW Signature Cold Brew with sugar-free french vanilla cream
Signature coffee
Black Brew 12 oz
Retail
Empire Bakery
Terrapin Farms
Dill Pickle Mustard
Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
Hot Pepper Berry Bacon Jam
Champagne Garlic Honey Mustard
Garlic Kraut Mustard
Smokey Maple Bacon Mustard
Hot Pepper Bacon Grill & Wing Squeeze
Champagne Garlic Mustard
Smokey Onion Mustard
Nashville Hot Mustard
Amber Ale Pineapple Jalapeno Jam
Everything Aioli Garnishing Squeeze
Pacific Pickle Works
34 Degrees
Martins Pretzel Bakery
Nowt Poncy
Nana Joes Granola
Big Wave Bar: Quinoa, Cranberry & Almond Butter
Ocean Beach Bar: Almond Butter, Coffee & Cocoa Nibs
Stoke Granola Bar: Cranberry, Apricot & Multiseed
Swell Grain-Free Bar: Coconut, Pistachio & Cocoa Nibs
Chili Cumin Almonds
Orange Spiced Mixed Nuts
Cluster Blend: Cashew Butter & Peach
Sunset Blend: Pecan, Mulberry & Coconut
Paleo Sunrise Series: Orange, Almond Butter & Pecan
Paleo Sunrise Series: Hazelnut, Almond Butter & Pecan
Paleo Sunrise Series: Dark Chocolate, Almond Butter & Pecan
PS Seasoning
M5 Corporation
LW Sig.
Small Chocolate Blueberries
Large Chocolate Blueberries
Large Chocolate Cherries
Large Chocolate Cherries
Natural Yogurt Raisins
Natural Yogurt Raisins
Large Tri-Color Mix
Toffee Macadamia Nut Cookies
Natural Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Caramels
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt English Toffee
Milk Chocolate Almond English Toffee
Mashuganuts Cinnamon Spice Pecans
Bourbon Maple Cocktail Nuts
Bloody Mary Peanuts
Margarita Peanuts
Large Cajun Trail Mix
Small Cajun Trail Mix
Large Spa Trail Mix
Small Spa Trail Mix
Large Hot & Spicy Trail Mix
Small Hot & Spicy Trail Mix
Large Snappy Ginger Cookies
Small Snappy Ginger Cookies
3 - Piece Double Chocolate Biscotti
Small Bag Double Chocolate Biscotti
3 - Piece Lemon Almond Biscotti
Small Bag Lemon Almond Biscotti
Caramel Mocchiato Almonds
Cheese Crisps
Granola Bites
12 ct Artisan Truffles
4 ct Sea Salt Caramels
12 ct Sea Salt Dark Chocolate
4 ct Champagne & Wine Truffles
Signature Coffee Grounds
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:30 pm
