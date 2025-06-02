The Let Go
13904 Ranch Road 12
Suite 1
Wimberley, TX 78676
FOOD MENU
Specials
Calamari$17.00OUT OF STOCK
boudin balls$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Steak and frittes$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Reuben with fries$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackened Chicken Pasta$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Gumbo$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Shrimp & Grits$18.00OUT OF STOCK
stuffing turkey leg$22.00OUT OF STOCK
mac turkey leg$22.00OUT OF STOCK
yaka meinOUT OF STOCK
Roast beef sandwich$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Fry guy$17.00OUT OF STOCK
jazz burger no friesOUT OF STOCK
hot sausage poboyOUT OF STOCK
BBQ Shrimp$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Muffalatta po boy$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Red Beans and Rice$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Beinget wings 6 six$11.00OUT OF STOCK
Beinget wings 12 twelve$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Blackened shrimp pasta$20.00OUT OF STOCK
red beans & rice with chicken$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Ham and cheese poboy with fries$16.00
3 cheese Grilled cheese with chips$14.00
Starters
Tuna Nachos
Fresh yellowfin, fried wontons, soy sauce, cucumber, serrano, avocado, cilantro, green onion, lime, & spicy mayo$13.00
Cheese Fries
Tillamook Cheddar, Bacon, Sour Cream, Green Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, & House Ranch$9.00
Wings
All served "naked" (no breading).
Whipped Feta Dip
House Made Lemon Hummus with Pita, Carrots, Cucumber, & Celery. Drizzle of Tzatziki$12.00
Walkin’ Bacon
4 pieces of bacon to walk around the square.$3.00
Onion Rings (4)$4.00
Onion Rings (6)$6.00
Onion Rings (8)$8.00
Salads
Mains
Double Double
Double Meat, Double American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Duke's Mayo on a potato bun.$12.00
Nashville Hot
Fried Chicken, House Slaw, Pickles, Hot Butter Sauce on a potato bun.$16.00
Philly
Chopped Ribeye with Provolone or Whiz. Options to add onions, peppers, & mushrooms.$18.00
French Dip$19.00
Grilled Chicken Pita
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Duke's Mayo on a potato bun.$16.00
Fish & Chips Basket
Beer Battered with Fries and tartar sauce. Please do not order to go. The breading will become soggy.$16.00
Shrimp Basket$17.00
NY Club Sandwich w\Fries$16.00
Veggie Club Sandwich w\fries$16.00
Beef Bahn Mi$17.00
Spring Bowl$12.00
Spring Bowl w/Chicken$17.00
Spring Bowl w/Shrimp$18.00
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Beyond Philly$16.00
Kids
Sides
Fries
Thin & Salty$3.00
Salt & Vinegar Chips
Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar$2.50
Coleslaw
Green Cabbage, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Duke's Mayo, Apple Cider Vinegar.$3.00
Onion Rings (4)$4.00
Hot Fries$4.00
Side Ranch$0.50
Side Blue Cheese$0.50
Side Nashville Sauce$0.50
Side Sticky Asian Sauce$0.50
Side Buffalo Sauce$0.50
Side Voodoo Sauce$0.50
side greek dressing$0.50
Adds
American Cheese$1.00
Avocado$2.00
Bacon$2.00
Bean Chili$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheddar$1.00
Cheese Sauce$1.00
Cilantro$0.50
Cucumber$0.50
Gluten Free Bun$3.00
Green Onion$0.50
Ham$3.00
Horseradish Sauce$0.50
Hot Sauce$0.50
Jalapeños$0.50
Ketchup
Lettuce$0.50
Mayo
Meat Chili$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Mustard
Onion$0.50
Peppers$0.50
Pickles$0.50
Provolone Cheese$1.00
Ranch$0.50
Red Onion$0.50
Serrano$0.50
Slaw$1.00
Sour Cream$0.50
Spicy Mayo$0.50
Tomato$0.50
Vegan Cheese$2.00
Extra \Add\Chicken Breast$5.00
Extra \Add\meat Patty$3.00
Extra\Add\Fake patty$3.00
NA BEV
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$2.50
Coke
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$2.50
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$2.50
Sunkist$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Shirley Temple$3.50
Dr Pepper$2.50
Sweet Tea$3.00
Orange Juice$3.00
Squirt$2.50
Richards$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Boxed Water$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Topo$3.50
Bottled Water$2.00
Topo 6.5 oz$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Soda water$2.00
Ginger ale$2.00
Redbull$4.00
Hot chocolate$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Coffee$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot tea$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Root Beer$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Coke Zero$2.50
Unsweet Tea$3.00
pineapple juice$3.00
lemonade$4.00
DRINK MENU
Liquor
Baileys$10.00
Grand Marnier$11.00
Campari$9.00
St Germain$10.00
DISARRONO$9.00
Jager$10.00
Kahlua$8.00
BnB$10.00
rumple$6.00
Bombay Sapphire$10.00
Still Austin Gin$9.00
Hendricks$11.00
Tangueray$11.00
Dripping Gin$8.00
Well / Ranch Gin$6.00
Well / Ron Rio$6.00
Capt Morgan$6.00
Malibu$7.00
Myers Dark$8.00
Sailor Jerry$7.00
Bacardi$7.00
Well/Dewars$8.00
Glenmorangie$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Macallan 12$26.00
Deanston$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Chivas 12$12.00
Casa Amigos Blanco$15.00
Casa Amigos Repo$17.00
Clase Azul$35.00
Codigo Blanco$14.00
Codigo Rosa$18.00
Del Maguey Vida$11.00
Don Julio$15.00
Espolon$9.00
Milagro$9.00
Patron$15.00
Well / Tequila$6.00
El Afan$11.00
1942$35.00
Mijenta$13.00
Desert Door$14.00
Lalo$14.00
Amaras Verde Mezcal$8.00
Milagro Reposado$11.00
Herradura Repo$12.00
Herradura Silver$10.00
Belvedere$13.00
Deep Eddy$7.00
Dripping Springs Vodka$10.00
Deep Eddy Lemon$7.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit$7.00
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$7.00
Grey Goose$11.00
Ketel One$9.00
Stoli$8.00
Tito's$7.00
Well / Ranch Vodka$6.00
Western Son$6.00
Deep Eddy Lime$7.00
Dripping Springs Vodka (Copy)$10.00
Absolute Citron$8.00
Bulleit Rye$11.00
Crown$10.00
Well / Evan Williams$6.00
Still Austin Whiskey$9.00
Garrison Brothers$22.00
Jack Daniels$8.00
Jameson$11.00
Jim Beam$7.00
Makers Mark$11.00
TX Blended$10.00
Woodford$13.00
Glenlivet$14.00OUT OF STOCK
9 Banded$9.00
Tin cup$8.00
Fireball$5.00
Crown reserve$14.00
Real Spirits$14.00
Wild turkey$9.00
Bulleit Bourbon$11.00
Basil Hayden$15.00
Blantons$23.00OUT OF STOCK
Buffalo Trace$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Milam & Greene$19.50
Angels Envy$15.00
Beer
Happy Meal Beer & Shot$4.00
Coors$5.00
Hop Water$4.00
Modelo$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Michelob Ultra$5.00
High Noon$9.00
Miller Lite$5.00
Lone Star tall$4.00
Shiner$5.00
Friends and Allies$3.00OUT OF STOCK
Non alcoholic beer$5.00
Eastciders$6.00
Lonestar short$3.00
McConauhaze$7.00
Guinness$7.00
Budlight$5.00
Dos Equis$6.00
Coors Light$5.00
Wine
Cocktails
Boulevardier$13.00
Bloody Mary$12.00
French 77$12.00
Hot Toddy$11.00
Sweet Tea Punch$13.00
Frozen Margarita$12.00
Rose Aperol Spritz$11.00
Cosmo$12.00
Long Island$12.00
Manhattan$13.00
Seasonal Rotating Frozen$12.00
Mexican Martini$12.00
Michelada$7.00
Middle Shelf Martini$11.00
Mocktail$5.00
Mule$8.00
Old Fashion$12.00
Regular Marg$12.00
Tequila Ranch Water$10.00
Top Shelf Long Island$18.00
Top Shelf Martini$15.00
Up Charge$3.00
Vodka Ranch Water$10.00
Well Martini$9.00
White Russian$10.00
Green Tea Shot$9.00
Paloma$10.00
Mimosa$11.00
Cranberry Vodka Gimlet$12.00
Cranberry Gin Gimlet$12.00
Patio Pounder$12.00
Breakfast Shot$8.00
Irish Car Bomb$12.00
Mojioto$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Mexican Candy$9.00
Hangover Bloody Mary$13.00
Vegas Bomb$11.00
Jager Bomb$10.00
captain america$12.00
Aloe Beautiful$12.00
Espresso martini$12.00
Strawberry Mojito$13.00
Mojito$12.00
Negroni$12.00
Mrs. Ropers
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chill outdoor bar with deliciously dirty sandwiches.
