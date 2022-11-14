Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

review star

No reviews yet

100 N. First Street

Cambridge, MA 02141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HERE'S SOME DETAILS -

READ ME!

READ ME!

Thank you for stopping by! To look at a menu, first choose the time you'd like pickup/delivery. NOTE: All orders are charged a 5% kitchen fee. State and Federal regulations prohibit restaurant staff from sharing tips with the hard-working team in the kitchen. In an effort to offer equitable pay to all our dedicated staff, we have placed a 5% fee to your check that will directly benefit our kitchen staff. Additional gratuity/tips are welcomed and 100% go to our back of house and front of house tip-eligible staff.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

featuring Geppetto, Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington

Website

Location

100 N. First Street, Cambridge, MA 02141

Directions

Gallery
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
635 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
State Park
orange star4.3 • 668
15 Hampshire Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Atwood's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,049
877 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Lily P's
orange starNo Reviews
50 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Senses Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
650 E Kendall Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Tatte Bakery - Main Street
orange star4.6 • 2,797
101 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Kendall
orange star4.5 • 2,109
605 W Kendall St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,087
270 3rd St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Kendall
orange star4.4 • 1,895
300 Third St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Shabu & Mein
orange star4.2 • 1,287
148 First Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston