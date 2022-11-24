Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

The Lights Juicery & Cafe

587 Reviews

$$

16631 Lancaster Hwy

Charlotte, NC 28277

savory

frittata española

$11.00

spanish style "tortilla de papa". egg and potato frittata

breakfast sandwich

$14.00

bacon, egg, comte, avocado, mushrooms, spicy mayo, & greens on a brioche bun

avo toast

$10.00

verdant sourdough toast, avocado, chili, basil

potato hash

$14.00

potatoes, sunchokes, brocolini, hot sauce, egg

oeufs au plat

$12.00

2 eggs, slab bacon, verdant sourdough toast

sweet

yogurt

$10.00

yogurt, granola, fresh fruit (gf) (v)

buckwheat waffle

$12.00

farm & sparrow buckwheat waffle, local figs & blackberries, whipped cream and maple syrup

oat porridge

$9.00

almond milk, almond butter, jam (gf.) (vv.)

almond butter + jam toast

$10.00

house almond butter on a slab of verdant brioche

plates

bread & butter

$4.00

verdant bread + local butter

olives & potato chips

$6.00

marinated manzanilla & arbequina olives with potato chips (vv) (gf)

cheese board

$12.00

charcuterie

$14.00

aged prosciutto with local brie (gf)

soup du jour

$7.00

local vegetable soup (gf) (vv)

radish, chickpea dip

$8.00

local radishes with a lemony chickpea dip. (vv) (gf)

tomato, mozzarella, + basil

$12.00

local heirloom tomatoes, siano mozzarella, olive oil (v) (gf)

quinoa & sweet potato

$16.00

previously the "eternal sunshine", quinoa, sweet potato, radish, hummus, greens, cashew curry (vv) (gf)

quinoa & beans

$17.00

previously called "moonrise kingdom" - wild qiuinoa, beans, okra, avocado, kale, tomatillo verde, pumpkin seeds (vv) (gf)

pesto rice

$18.00

pesto rice, poached egg, hot sauce, radish, kale* (gf) (v)

half chicken

$25.00Out of stock

thompson farms half chicken, roasted potato, salsa verde (gf)

add on's & sides

cured bacon

$4.00

side avocado

$3.00

side marinated kale

$3.00

side fruit

$6.00

tomatillo verde

$1.00

cashew curry

$1.00

caesar dressing

$1.00

house hot sauce

$1.00

side almond butter

$3.00

butter

$0.50

maple syrup

$0.50

jam

$2.00

one farm egg

$2.50

2 farm eggs

$5.00

3 farm eggs

$7.50

rancho gordo beans

$5.00

roasted potato

$7.00

sweet potato

$7.00

pastries

orange zest & currant scone

$4.00

banana choc chip muffin

$5.00

nut-free buckwheat chocolate chip muffin. (vv) (gf)

chocolate chip cookie

$4.00

olive oil cake

$7.00

dessert

salted chocolate brownie

$8.00

chocolate brownie (gf) (vv)

cold pressed-juice

orange juice

$6.00

grapefruit juice

$7.00

root juice

$9.00

orange, carrot, pineapple

green juice

$9.00

cucumber, apple, pear, spinach, kale, lemon

coffee

espresso - double shot

$3.50

drip coffee

$4.00

americano

$3.50

cold brew

$4.50

macchiato

$4.00

cortado

$4.00

cappuccino

$4.50

latte

$5.00

raw cacao mocha

$5.50

vanilla bean latte

$5.50

pumpkin spice latte

$5.50

tea

iced matcha

$5.50

ginger, lemon & honey

$5.00

chai latte

$5.00

matcha latte

$5.50

not coffee

hot chocolate

$4.50

spritz

ginger lemon spritz

$5.00

ghia spritz

$7.00

water

still small

$3.50

sparkling small

$3.50

still large

$6.50

sparkling large

$6.50

soda

mexican coca cola

$4.50

mexican sprite

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Lights Restaurant (Cafe & Wine Bar)

Website

Location

16631 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

