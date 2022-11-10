The Liquor Store

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast

Biscuit Beignets

Biscuit Beignets

$6.75

fried biscuit dough, powdered sugar, cinnamon, and dulce de leche sauce

Classic Breakfast Plate

Classic Breakfast Plate

$14.00

2 eggs any style, hash browns or home fries, toast or biscuit, and your choice of breakfast meat.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$18.00

6 oz ribeye steak, 2 eggs any style, hash browns or home fries, and toast or biscuit.

Biscuit Sandwich

Biscuit Sandwich

$7.50

One scratch-made biscuit, egg any style, cheddar cheese, and your choice of breakfast meat.

Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits And Gravy

$13.50

shitake mushroom cream gravy served over 2 open- faced biscuits, 2 eggs any style, and your choice of breakfast meat.

Pancake Stack

Pancake Stack

$14.00

two griddle pancakes served with 100% maple syrup, 2 eggs any style, and your choice of breakfast meat.

Breakfast Taco

Breakfast Taco

$13.50

3 soft shell tortillas, scrambled eggs, your choice of breakfast meat, spinach, red onions, side of home fries, and pico de gallo.

Sweet Potato Hash

Sweet Potato Hash

$12.00

Sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, spinach, topped with sofrito, 2 eggs any style, and your choice of breakfast meat.

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$8.00

Greek yogurt topped with in-house made granola, honey, and fresh fruit

Breakfast Sides

2 Bacon

2 Bacon

$4.00
2 Biscuits

2 Biscuits

$4.25

2 made from scratch biscuits

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 eggs any style

Pork Sausage

Pork Sausage

$4.00

2 pork sausage patties

Ham

$4.00

Side of 2 pieces of ham

Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

2 turkey sausage patties

Veggie Sausage

Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Side of 2 veggie sausage patties

Toast

Toast

$2.75

Your choice of 2 pieces of white or wheat toasts

Chicken

Chicken

$4.00

Side of chicken topped with our mojo sauce.

Cuban Pork

Cuban Pork

$4.00

Side of Cuban pork topped with mojo sauce

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Single hashbrown

Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Side of home fries

Short Stack

Short Stack

$5.50

2 fluffy pancakes served with 100% Maple syrup and butter

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Cup of seasonal fresh fruit

Side of Gravy

Side of Gravy

$3.25

Side of Shiitake mushroom gravy

Single Biscuit

Single Biscuit

$3.00

1 fluffy biscuit

Single Egg

Single Egg

$1.25

Single egg prepared any style

Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single fluffy pancake served with 100% Maple syrup and butter

Apps

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$5.00

Fresh tri-color corn chips and queso made from rich cheese combined with flavorful diced peppers and seasonings

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Thick cut pickles served with house-made comeback sauce.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Brussel sprouts, citrus vinaigrette, toasted almonds, topped with apricots

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Fries and cheese sauce, topped with blue cheese and scallions

Sandwiches

The Cuban

The Cuban

$16.00

House-made cuban bread, pork, ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard

Miami Cowboy

Miami Cowboy

$14.50

Our take on the Philly cheese steak sandwich. Served green and red bell peppers, mushroom umami aioli, and american cheese. All served in our in-house baked Cuban bread.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Impossible Foods patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and cheddar cheese

The Burger

The Burger

$13.00

Premium ground chuck and brisket patty, cheddar or swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Sourced locally from Charlie's Meat Market

Chipotle Pepper Jack Burger

Chipotle Pepper Jack Burger

$13.00

Premium ground chuck and brisket patty served with chipotle aioli, crunchy onion/jalapeño topping, pepper jack cheese, and pickles.

The Blue

The Blue

$14.50

Premium ground chuck and brisket patty, apple wood smoked blue cheese, caramelized onions, and 2 strips of bacon.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$14.25

Premium ground chuck and brisket patty, cheddar, american cheese, bacon, and egg.

Who's Your Patty?

Who's Your Patty?

$14.50

Premium ground chuck and brisket patty served on texas toasts, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, charred scallion aioli.

The Knife + Fork Club

The Knife + Fork Club

$13.50

Roasted chicken, bacon, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

classic chicken salad sandwich with mayo, celery, and lemon pepper. served with fruit cup

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, swiss, and american cheese.

Sides

Plantain wedges

Plantain wedges

$3.50

3 sweet fried plantains

Scoop of avocado

Scoop of avocado

$2.75

Scoop of mashed fresh avocado

Beans & Rice

Beans & Rice

$5.00

Bowl of black beans and rice

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Side of french fries

Plates

Cuban Platter

$13.00

Yellow rice, black beans, fried plantain wedges, and vegetable of the day.

Street Tacos

$12.50

3 tacos with your choice of cuban pork or chicken, queso fresco, cabbage/jicama slaw. topped with pico and mojo sauce.

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.75

an ultra-light cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Banana Pudding

$5.75

layers of creamy pudding, bananas, and nilla wafers.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.00

classic bourbon pecan pie made with real kentucky bourbon and georgia pecans.

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.00

raspberry infused into the cheesecake batter, topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$6.50

two moist layers of chocolate cake with dense, crunchy peanut butter filling. covered in chocolate ganache and topped with real reese's peanut butter cups.

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.25

Your choice of orange, grapefruit, cranberry, or pineapple juice

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.25

Vodka, Bloody Mary mix, topped with lime and an olive

Michelada

Michelada

$7.00

Beer, lime juice, assorted sauces and spices, and chili peppers

Frosé

Frosé

$8.50
Frozen Piña Colada

Frozen Piña Colada

$9.00

Beer

Crosstown Siren

Crosstown Siren

$6.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50
High Cotton Mexican Lager

High Cotton Mexican Lager

$6.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50

Gotta Get Up

$6.00
Crosstown Siren

Crosstown Siren

$6.00
High Cotton Mexican Lager

High Cotton Mexican Lager

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Classic black cup of coffee

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Classic iced tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

Juices & Other Drinks

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Cup of orange juice

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Your choice of Coca-cola products

Wiseacre Cold Brew

Wiseacre Cold Brew

$5.00

Can of Wiseacre Cold Brew

Retail

Coffee Mug

$15.00

T-Shirts

$24.00

Sticker Sheet

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Always a Good Time!

Location

2655 Broad Avenue, Memphis, TN 38112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

