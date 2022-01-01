Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Little Corporal Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

499 Hill Street

Green Lake, WI 54941

Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Swiss Sandwich

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon , and swiss cheese on a Sheboygan Roll.

Denver Sandwich

$5.00

Scrambled Eggs, ham, green pepper, onion, and cheddar cheese on a Sheboygan Roll.

Veggie Sandwich

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, green pepper, onion, and mushroom on a Sheboygan Roll.

Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Scrambled eggs and your choice of cheddar, swiss, or american cheese on a Sheboygan Roll.

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.00

English muffin, topped with Canadian Bacon, poached cage-free eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Homemade Crab Cakes on English muffin, topped with poached cage-free eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Southwest Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Chorizo sausage on English muffin, topped with corn and black beans, poached cage-free eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Lobster Eggs Benedict

Maine Lobster on English muffin, topped with poached cage-free eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Filet Mignon Eggs Benedict

USDA top choice filet mignon medallions on English muffin, topped with poached cage-free eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns.

Omelets

Veggie Omelet

$8.00

Cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms. Served with Hash Browns. (option to make it a 3-egg omelet for $1.00)

Denver Omelet

$10.00

Cage-free eggs, cheddar cheese, onions, green peppers, and applewood smoked ham. Served with Hash Browns. (option to make it a 3-egg omelet for $1.00)

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$8.00

Cage-free eggs, your choice of cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. Served with Hash Browns. (option to make it a 3-egg omelet for $1.00)

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

Cage-free eggs, hash browns, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Denver Skillet

$12.00

Cage-free eggs, hash browns, ham, green pepper, onion, & cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Skillet

$12.00

Cage-free eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, and ham

All-In Skillet

$12.00

Cage-free eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, and ham, topped with chili and cheese

French Toast + Pancakes

Sweet Cream Pancakes

$6.00

Sweet Cream pancakes topped with whipped salted butter + syrup

Pecan Pancakes

$8.00

Sweet Cream pecan pralines pancakes topped with whipped salted butter, caramel

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.00

Sweet Cream fresh blueberries pancakes topped with whipped salted butter, syrup

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.00

Sweet Cream strawberry pancakes topped with whipped salted butter, and syrup

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.00

Blueberry Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

Texas toast stuffed with sweetened whipped cream cheese and blueberries served French Toast style

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

Texas toast stuffed with sweetened whipped cream cheese and strawberries served French Toast style

Breakfast Classics

One Egg with Toast

Your choice of style of egg with toast

Two Eggs with Toast

Your choice of style of two eggs with toast

Country Fried Steak

Hand-breaded, pounded out cube steak with country gravy and hashbrowns

Biscuits + Gravy

$8.00

Southern Style Biscuits smothered in Pork Sausage Gravy, cage-free egg and hash browns

Breakfast Sides

Toast

Hashbrowns

Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Starters

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried crispy and served with buttermilk ranch

Crab Cakes

Two handmade lump crab cakes.

Chicken Tenders

Hand-breaded white meat tenders

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla with monterrey jack, asadero, cheddar cheeses.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

Ground chuck short rib brisket burger on a brioche bun with cheddar cheese, local lettuce + tomato + onion + mayo. Served with french fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Ground chuck short rib brisket burger on a brioche bun with mushrooms, swiss cheese, local lettuce + tomato + onion + mayo. Served with french fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Ground chuck short rib brisket burger on a brioche bun with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, local lettuce + tomato + onion + mayo. Served with french fries.

Hangover Burger

Ground chuck short rib brisket burger on a brioche bun with bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, spicy aioli

Crab Cake Burger

Ground chuck short rib brisket burger on a brioche bun with a crab cake local lettuce + tomato + onion + mayo. Served with french fries.

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Sprouted wheat berry bread, Applewood smoked thick cut bacon, local lettuce + tomato, and mayo. Served with french fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tender chicken breast fried to perfection on a brioche bun with local lettuce + tomato, and mayo. Served with french fries.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Sliced Ribeye on a hoagie roll with provolone, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Lobster Roll

Lobster, lightly tossed in a lemon aioli with chives, on a brioche bun

Grilled Cheese

Your choice of cheese on Wheatberry toast.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$12.00

Handmade crab cake on a brioche bun with lettuce + tomato + onion and remoulade

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots & choice of dressing

BLT Salad

Mixed greens with tomatoes and crumbled bacon with dill ranch dressing

Cobb Salad

Chopped salad greens, tomato, crisp bacon crumbles, chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, with a red wine Dijon vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

Seasoned ground beef, onion, red pepper, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and crushed nacho chips

Soups

WI Cheese Soup

Blended Wisconsin cheeses

Chili

Con carne style

Tomato Basil

Farm-fresh tomato and basil with a touch of sweet cream

Fries

Cheesy Fries

$6.00

Smothered in cheddar cheese

Gravy Fries

$6.00

Smothered in brown country style gravy

Fresh Pastries

Cream Cheese Danish

Apple Danish

Cherry Danish

Chocolate Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

Cranberry-Orange Muffin

Apple Fritter

Maple Bar

Old-Fashioned Cake Doughnut

Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

Apple Pie

Peach Pie

Key Lime Pie

Fountain Drinks

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

21oz Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

20oz Diet Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Dole Lemonade

$2.00

20oz Dole Strawberry Lemonade

$2.00

500ml Nicolet Spring Water

$1.00

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.00

20oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$3.00

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ocean Spray Apple Juice

$3.00

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape

$3.00

Ocean Spray Orange Juice

$3.00

Ocean Spray Ruby Red Grapefruit

$3.00

Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha

$4.00

Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla

$4.00

Iced Tea unsweet

$3.00

Iced Tea Sweet

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.00

Coffee

12oz Coffee

$2.75

16oz Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

Regular

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Green

$3.00

Apple Cider

12 oz

$3.00

ICE CREAM

KID DISH

$3.25

KID CONE

$4.00

TWO SCOOP DISH

$4.25

TWO SCOOP WAFFLE CONE

$5.50

QUAD SCOOP DISH

$5.75

QUAD SCOOP WAFFLE CONE

$7.00

T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$22.00

Wristbands

Wristband

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Feeding our friends at Green Lake for generations!

Location

499 Hill Street, Green Lake, WI 54941

Directions

