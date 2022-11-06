- Home
The Local
21 Reviews
9099 E Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80247
SOUP & SALAD
APPETIZERS
HANDHELDS
A - LA - CARTE
KIDS
DESSERT
SAUCES
BREAKFAST
Steak Burrito
Lil' Breakfast Burrito
Crunchy French Toast
french baguette egg battered, crushed corn flakes, fresh strawberry, whipped cream
Veggie Hash
two eggs, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, homefries
Sausage Gravy & Croissants
All-American Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries
Eggs & Toast
B. L. T.
Grilled Cheese
Breakfast Burger
Croissant
buttered croissant with jelly
Side Bacon
Side Tots
Side Texas Toast
Side Sausage
TEQUILA
COIN TOSS
reposado tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime & orange, agave
HONEY BEE
reposado tequila, local honey, fresh lemon, bitters
LOCAL MARGARITA
100% agave silver tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon & lime, agave
PICANTE PALOMA
silver tequila, jalapeno, habanero tincture, grapefruit, club soda
SPICY MARGARITA
reposado tequila, habanero tincture, jalapeno, fresh lemon & lime, triple sec, pineapple
STRAWBERRY MARGARITA
hornitos silver tequila, leopold orange, fresh strawberry, lemon lime sour, sugar rim
LOCAL MARG PITCHER
SKINNY MARGARITA
BERRY MARGARITA
RUM
VODKA
BLOODY MARY
the local bloody mary with the real dill bloody mix & mythology jungle cat vodka
MULE
(Original Moscow Mule) Mythology vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime
ESPRESSO MARTINI
vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, licor 43, dark chocolate
KEY LIME PIE
vanilla bean infused vodka, licor 43, fresh lime, cream
LONG ISLAND
LOVE POTION No. 9
mythology jungle cat vodka, fresh lemon, organic elderberry, agave
METROPOLITAN
mythology vodka, curacao, fresh lime, pomegranate
SOUR PATCH
Adult Popsicle
GIN
WHISKEY
WORKER BEE
tin cup whiskey, local honey syrup, fresh lemon
APPLE MULE
PEANUT BUTTER DREAM
screwball peanut butter whiskey, cream, chocolate
STRANAHAN'S BARREL AGED
WHISKEY SOUR
Helluva bourbon, raw egg white, fresh lemon, bitters
WISE GUY
maker's mark bourbon, disaronno, cranberry, brandy cherry
SAZERAC
MULES
PITCHERS
WINTER DRINKS
MELTED LOVE
hot chocolate, peanut butter whiskey, LOCAL honey, toasted marshmallow
SKI SCHOOL
hot chocolate, peppermint schnapps, homemade whipped cream, chocolate drizzle
COFFEE HOT CHOCOLATE
hot chocolate, salted caramel whiskey, coffee liqueur, espresso, toasted marshmallow, homemade caramel
CAMPFIRE
LOCAL whiskey, LOCAL honey, graham
Draft Beer
Coors Banquet 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Grimm Blood Orange 14oz
Dry Dock Apricot Blonde 14oz
Breckenridge Shandy 16oz
O'dell Sippin' 12oz
Outer Range IPA 12oz
VooDoo Ranger IPA 14oz
Asher Amber 16oz
Resolute Irish Red 16oz
Left Hand PB 12oz
Venga Mex Lager 16oz
Den. IPA Incred Pedal 16oz
Resolute My Pet Cow Stout 12oz
Summit Cider 12oz
Steamworks Kolsch 16oz
Prost Marzen 16oz
Beer Pitchers
Coors Pitcher
Coors Lt Pitcher
O'Dell Sippin' Pitcher
Breckenridge Pitcher
Outer Range IPA Pitcher
Dry Dock Apricot Pitcher
Left Hand Pitcher
Venga Mexican Pitcher
Resolute Pet Cow Pitcher
Denver IPA Pitcher
Irish Red Pitcher
Asher Amber Pitcher
Summit Peach Pitcher
Steamworks Kolsch Pitcher
VooDoo IPA Pitcher
Prost Marzen Pitcher
Canned Beer
6 Packs
Glass Wine
Wine Drinks
Bottle Wine
Vodka
(Well) Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Cherry
Ketel One
Mythology Vodka
Tito's
Vanilla Vodka
Woody Creek
Well Vodka -DBL
Belvedere -DBL
Chopin-DBL
Deep Eddy Tea -DBL
Grey Goose -DBL
Grey Goose Cherry -DBL
Grey Goose Pear -DBL
Ketel One -DBL
Tito's -DBL
Vanilla Vodka -DBL
Woody Creek-DBL
Whiskey
(Well)Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden - Bourbon
Basil Hayden - Rye
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Dickel Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Rye
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Mythology Hell Bear
PB & W
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Strannahans Blue
Stranahan's
Templeton 6yr
Tin Cup
Whistle Pig 10yr
Woodford Reserve
Stranahans Blue
Well Whiskey -DBL
Basil Hayden -DBL
Bulliet Bourbon -DBL
Bulliet Rye -DBL
Crown Royal -DBL
Dickel Rye -DBL
Jack Daniels -DBL
Jack Fire -DBL
Jack Honey -DBL
Jameson -DBL
Jim Beam -DBL
Makers 46 -DBL
Makers Mark -DBL
Monkey Shoulder - DBL
Mythology Hell Bear -DBL
Southern Comfort -DBL
Skrewbal-DBL
Stranahan's -DBL
Tin Cup -DBL
Woodford-DBL
Whistle Pig 10yr-DBL
PBW -DBL
Skrewball -DBL
Tequila
Well Tequila (Silver)
Well Tequila (Reposado)
Chichicapa Mezcal
Clase Azul Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
Cuidado Mile High
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
El Jim Silver
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Hornitos Silver
Hussongs Anejo
Hussongs Reposado
Hussongs Silver
Montelobos -MezCal
Patron Silver
Piedra Azul Reposado
Suerte - Anejo
Herradura Silver
Well Tequila Silver -DBL
Clase Azul Silver -DBL
Clase Azul Reposado -DBL
Cuidado Mile High -DBL
Don Julio -DBL
Don Julio Anejo - DBL
Don Julio Rep -DBL
El Jim Rep -DBL
El Jim Silver -DBL
Espolon Anejo -DBL
Espolon Blanco -DBL
Espolon Rep -DBL
Hornitos Silver -DBL
Hussongs Blanco -DBL
Hussongs Repo - DBL
Montelobos -DBL
Patron Silver -DBL
Suerte Anejo -DBL
Well Tequila Reposado -DBL
Chichicapa Mezcal - DBL
Rum
Well Rum
Bacardi
Black Magic
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Flor De Cana 5
Flor De Cana 12
Diplomatico
Bumbu Spiced
Well Rum -DBL
Bacardi -DBL
Black Magic -DBL
Captain Morgan -DBL
Malibu- DBL
Flor De Cana 5 - DBL
Flor De Cana 12 - DBL
Diplomatico-DBL
Gin
(Well)Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Mythology Needle Pig
Jackelope Gin
Jackelope & Jenny
Monkey 47
Engine
Well Gin -DBL
Bombay Saphire -DBL
Hendricks -DBL
Tanqueray -DBL
Needle Pig -DBL
Jackelope Gin -DBL
Jackelope & Jenny - DBL
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Barsol Pisco
Christian Brothers
Cointreau
Courvoisier
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Irish Cream
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Leopold Absinthe
Licor 43
Limoncello
Mr. Black
Ouzo
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Sambuca
Tuaca
Vieux Pontarlier Absinthe
Well Amaretto
Peppermint Schnapps
Amaretto Di Saronno -DBL
Cointreau -DBL
Frangelico -DBL
Grand Marnier -DBL
Jagermeister -DBL
Kahlua -DBL
Limoncello -DBL
Licor 43 -DBL
Irish Cream -DBL
Well Amaretto -DBL
Fireball -DBL
Ouzo -DBL
Rumchata -DBL
Rumpleminz -DBL
Sambuca -DBL
Tuaca -DBL
Scotch
COLD DRINKS
Arnold Palmer
Barq's
Bottle Water
Chocolate Shake
Club Soda
Coke
Cooper's Tea
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Gosling's Ginger Beer (No refill)
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Root Beer Float
Sprite
Tonic (No refill)
Vanilla Shake
Virgin Mary
Sparkling Water
HOT DRINKS
AMERICANO
CAFE AMORE
Courvoisier, Disaronno, brewed coffee, homemade whipped cream
CAPPUCCINO
DBL ESPRESSO
FRENCH PRESS COFFEE
FRENCH PRESS TEA
HOT TODDY
Maker's Mark bourbon, LOCAL honey, fresh lemon, clove, maple syrup
IRISH COFFEE
Jameson whiskey, brown sugar, cream
LATTE
MATCHA
REMEDY
Courvoisier, LOCAL honey, fresh lemon, lavender
SNGL ESPRESSO
Hot Chocolate
Drip Coffee
Mocha
Caramel Latte
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80247