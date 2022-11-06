The Local imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burgers
Salad

The Local

21 Reviews

9099 E Mississippi Ave

Denver, CO 80247

Popular Items

PHILLY CHEESE-STEAK
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

SOUP & SALAD

CHICKEN TACO SALAD

$15.00

mixed greens, chicken, pico, cheddar jack cheese, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle ranch

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

MIXED FRESH GREENS, CHOICE OF HOMEMADE CITRUS VINIAGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLEU CHEESE

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS & CRUDITE PLATE

$11.00

3PC - CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

5PC - CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

CHEESY NACHOS

$6.00

PRETZEL BITES

$8.00

LOADED FRIES - CHEESE/BACON

$8.00

LOADED TOTS - CHEESE/BACON

$8.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.50

HANDHELDS

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

MUSHROOM-SWISS BURGER

$14.00

PATTY MELT

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESE-STEAK

$13.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

B.L.T.

$6.00

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.00

2 SLIDERS

$10.00

4 SLIDERS

$16.00

YAGER MELT

$13.00

A - LA - CARTE

FRIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

MIXED FRESH GREENS, CHOICE OF HOMEMADE CITRUS VINIAGRETTE, RANCH, OR BLEU CHEESE

BEEF PATTY

$6.00

PHILLY BEEF

$6.00

FRIED EGG

$1.00

QUESO - MELTED

$3.00

BACON

$3.00

SAUSAGE

$3.00

SIDE OF CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE SALSA

$1.00

SIDE PICO

$1.00

CHEESE SLICE

$1.00

KIDS

KID'S TENDERS & FRIES

$7.00

KID'S QUESADILLA

$6.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KID'S GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

KID'S FRIES

$4.00

KIDS SIZE PORTION OF FRENCH FRIES

KID'S TOTS

$4.00

KID'S SNACK PLATE

$5.00

KID'S SLIDERS

$6.00

DESSERT

1 SCOOP VANILLA

$3.50

2 SCOOP VANILLA

$5.00

CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

POPSICLE

$2.50

COOKIE

$3.00

COOKIE SANDWICH

$8.00

FUDGE

$6.00

SAUCES

RANCH

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

BUFFALO

$0.50

CHIPOTLE RANCH

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

BUFFALO RANCH

$0.50

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.50

RUSSIAN DRESSING

$0.50

CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

MAYO

$0.50

BREAKFAST

Steak Burrito

$10.00

Lil' Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

Crunchy French Toast

$8.00

french baguette egg battered, crushed corn flakes, fresh strawberry, whipped cream

Veggie Hash

$8.00

two eggs, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, homefries

Sausage Gravy & Croissants

$10.00

All-American Breakfast

$9.00

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

butter croissant, two eggs scrambled, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, homefries

Eggs & Toast

$3.00

B. L. T.

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Croissant

$3.00

buttered croissant with jelly

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Texas Toast

$1.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

TEQUILA

COIN TOSS

$10.00

reposado tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime & orange, agave

HONEY BEE

$8.00

reposado tequila, local honey, fresh lemon, bitters

LOCAL MARGARITA

$5.00

100% agave silver tequila, triple sec, fresh lemon & lime, agave

PICANTE PALOMA

$8.00

silver tequila, jalapeno, habanero tincture, grapefruit, club soda

SPICY MARGARITA

$8.00

reposado tequila, habanero tincture, jalapeno, fresh lemon & lime, triple sec, pineapple

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$8.00

hornitos silver tequila, leopold orange, fresh strawberry, lemon lime sour, sugar rim

LOCAL MARG PITCHER

$20.00

SKINNY MARGARITA

$9.00

BERRY MARGARITA

$8.00

RUM

MOJITO

$7.00

classic mojito, white rum, homemade simple syrup, fresh lime, mint

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$8.00

white rum, fresh strawberries, fresh lime, mint

BERRY MOJITO

$8.00

COCONUT MOJITO

$8.00

STORMY

$7.00

black magic rum, ginger beer, fresh lime

SHARK BAIT

$8.00

DAQUIRI

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

VODKA

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

the local bloody mary with the real dill bloody mix & mythology jungle cat vodka

MULE

$6.00

(Original Moscow Mule) Mythology vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, licor 43, dark chocolate

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

vanilla bean infused vodka, licor 43, fresh lime, cream

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

LOVE POTION No. 9

$10.00

mythology jungle cat vodka, fresh lemon, organic elderberry, agave

METROPOLITAN

$8.00

mythology vodka, curacao, fresh lime, pomegranate

SOUR PATCH

$8.00

Adult Popsicle

$3.00

GIN

BERMUDA TRIANGLE

$9.00

gin, pineapple, italian aperitif, fresh lime orgeat, fabbri cherry

BRAMBLE

$9.00

mythology gin, leopold brothers blackberry liqueur, fresh lemon, smashed ice

JONESIES GIMLET

$7.00

family jones gin, housemade simple, fresh lime

GREY MULE

$7.00

WHISKEY

WORKER BEE

$8.00

tin cup whiskey, local honey syrup, fresh lemon

APPLE MULE

$8.50

PEANUT BUTTER DREAM

$9.00

screwball peanut butter whiskey, cream, chocolate

STRANAHAN'S BARREL AGED

$9.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$10.00

Helluva bourbon, raw egg white, fresh lemon, bitters

WISE GUY

$10.00

maker's mark bourbon, disaronno, cranberry, brandy cherry

SAZERAC

$8.00

MULES

MULE

$6.00

(Original Moscow Mule) Mythology vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime

GREY MULE

$7.00

LOCO MULE

$8.00

WORKER BEE

$8.00

tin cup whiskey, local honey syrup, fresh lemon

STORMY

$7.00

black magic rum, ginger beer, fresh lime

APPLE MULE

$8.50

PITCHERS

LOCAL MARG PITCHER

$20.00

STRAW MARG PITCHER

$24.00

MB MARG PITCHER

$25.00

MOJITO PITCHER

$28.00

STRAW MOJITO PITCHER

$31.00

MB MOJITO PITCHER

$32.00

WINTER DRINKS

MELTED LOVE

$9.00

hot chocolate, peanut butter whiskey, LOCAL honey, toasted marshmallow

SKI SCHOOL

$9.00

hot chocolate, peppermint schnapps, homemade whipped cream, chocolate drizzle

COFFEE HOT CHOCOLATE

$9.00

hot chocolate, salted caramel whiskey, coffee liqueur, espresso, toasted marshmallow, homemade caramel

CAMPFIRE

$9.00

LOCAL whiskey, LOCAL honey, graham

Draft Beer

Coors Banquet 16oz

$3.00

Coors Light 16oz

$3.00

Grimm Blood Orange 14oz

$5.50Out of stock

Dry Dock Apricot Blonde 14oz

$7.00

Breckenridge Shandy 16oz

$5.00

O'dell Sippin' 12oz

$4.50

Outer Range IPA 12oz

$8.00

VooDoo Ranger IPA 14oz

$5.00

Asher Amber 16oz

$7.00

Resolute Irish Red 16oz

$3.00

Left Hand PB 12oz

$7.00

Venga Mex Lager 16oz

$6.00

Den. IPA Incred Pedal 16oz

$6.00

Resolute My Pet Cow Stout 12oz

$7.00

Summit Cider 12oz

$8.00

Steamworks Kolsch 16oz

$6.00

Prost Marzen 16oz

$7.00

Beer Pitchers

Coors Pitcher

$10.00

Coors Lt Pitcher

$10.00

O'Dell Sippin' Pitcher

$15.00

Breckenridge Pitcher

$13.00

Outer Range IPA Pitcher

$26.00

Dry Dock Apricot Pitcher

$15.50

Left Hand Pitcher

$23.50

Venga Mexican Pitcher

$14.00

Resolute Pet Cow Pitcher

$25.00

Denver IPA Pitcher

$15.00

Irish Red Pitcher

$10.00

Asher Amber Pitcher

$19.00

Summit Peach Pitcher

$30.00

Steamworks Kolsch Pitcher

$16.00

VooDoo IPA Pitcher

$15.00

Prost Marzen Pitcher

$18.00

Canned Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Keystone Light

$2.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

White Claw

$5.00

NA BEER Well Being 12oz

$6.50

Truly

$5.00

Simply Spiked

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

VooDoo Atomic

$5.45

6 Packs

Blue Moon/6

$26.00

Budweiser/6

$18.00

Bud Lt/6

$18.00

Corona/6

$26.00

Corona Lt/6

$26.00

Modelo/6

$23.00

Mich Ultra/6

$22.00

Keystone Lt/6

$14.00

N/A BEER Wellbeing/6

$35.00

Moscato/6

$30.00

White Claw/6

$26.00

Truly/6

$26.00

High Noon\6

$38.00

Simply Spiked/6

$26.00

Glass Wine

House Cabernet -GLS

$4.00

House Chardonnay -GLS

$4.00

House Pinot Grigio -GLS

$4.00

Brut -GLS

$4.00

Gnarly Sauv. Blanc -GLS

$8.00

Line 39 PN -GLS

$8.00

Piccini Chianti -GLS

$8.00

Moscato

$6.00

Wine Drinks

BELLINI

$7.00

MIMOSA

$4.00

PEACHY BUBBLES

$7.00

brut, peach schnapps, orange

SANGRIA

$8.00

ITALIAN SPRITZ

$8.00

brut, italian aperitif, orange

Bottle Wine

Line 39 PN -BTL

$30.00

House Chardonnay -BTL

$24.00

Brut -BTL

$18.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc -BTL

$34.00

Savoie

$38.00

Chances R -BTL

$26.00

Piccini Chianti

$30.00Out of stock

House Cabernet -BTL

$24.00

LA MAROUTINE BORDEAUX

$36.00

Lyric -BTL

$70.00

3T Tempranillo

$36.00

House Pinot Grigio -BTL

$24.00

Vodka

(Well) Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$6.50

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Mythology Vodka

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Vanilla Vodka

$7.00

Woody Creek

$9.00

Well Vodka -DBL

$6.40

Belvedere -DBL

$16.00

Chopin-DBL

$12.80

Deep Eddy Tea -DBL

$10.50

Grey Goose -DBL

$14.50

Grey Goose Cherry -DBL

$14.50

Grey Goose Pear -DBL

$14.50

Ketel One -DBL

$12.75

Tito's -DBL

$11.25

Vanilla Vodka -DBL

$11.25

Woody Creek-DBL

$14.40

Whiskey

(Well)Whiskey

$4.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden - Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden - Rye

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jack Rye

$2.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers 46

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Mythology Hell Bear

$11.00

PB & W

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Strannahans Blue

$9.00

Stranahan's

$12.00

Templeton 6yr

$10.00

Tin Cup

$8.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$19.40

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Stranahans Blue

$9.00

Well Whiskey -DBL

$6.40

Basil Hayden -DBL

$14.50

Bulliet Bourbon -DBL

$12.75

Bulliet Rye -DBL

$12.75

Crown Royal -DBL

$11.25

Dickel Rye -DBL

$12.75

Jack Daniels -DBL

$9.50

Jack Fire -DBL

$9.50

Jack Honey -DBL

$9.50

Jameson -DBL

$11.25

Jim Beam -DBL

$9.50

Makers 46 -DBL

$16.00

Makers Mark -DBL

$11.25

Monkey Shoulder - DBL

$16.00

Mythology Hell Bear -DBL

$17.60

Southern Comfort -DBL

$8.00

Skrewbal-DBL

$12.00

Stranahan's -DBL

$15.25

Tin Cup -DBL

$12.75

Woodford-DBL

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10yr-DBL

$31.05

PBW -DBL

$11.50

Skrewball -DBL

$12.50

Tequila

Well Tequila (Silver)

$4.00

Well Tequila (Reposado)

$6.00

Chichicapa Mezcal

$15.00

Clase Azul Silver

$20.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Cuidado Mile High

$6.50

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

El Jim Silver

$6.00

Espolon Anejo

$9.00Out of stock

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Silver

$6.00Out of stock

Hussongs Anejo

$10.00

Hussongs Reposado

$9.00

Hussongs Silver

$8.00

Montelobos -MezCal

$9.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Piedra Azul Reposado

$3.00

Suerte - Anejo

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila Silver -DBL

$6.40

Clase Azul Silver -DBL

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado -DBL

$42.00

Cuidado Mile High -DBL

$10.00

Don Julio -DBL

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo - DBL

$22.00

Don Julio Rep -DBL

$20.80

El Jim Rep -DBL

$11.20

El Jim Silver -DBL

$9.60

Espolon Anejo -DBL

$14.40

Espolon Blanco -DBL

$12.80

Espolon Rep -DBL

$12.80

Hornitos Silver -DBL

$9.50Out of stock

Hussongs Blanco -DBL

$12.80

Hussongs Repo - DBL

$14.40

Montelobos -DBL

$14.40

Patron Silver -DBL

$16.00

Suerte Anejo -DBL

$9.50

Well Tequila Reposado -DBL

Well Tequila Reposado -DBL

$9.60

Chichicapa Mezcal - DBL

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Black Magic

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Flor De Cana 5

$8.00

Flor De Cana 12

$10.00

Diplomatico

$8.00

Bumbu Spiced

$10.00

Well Rum -DBL

$6.40

Bacardi -DBL

$9.50

Black Magic -DBL

$9.50

Captain Morgan -DBL

$11.25

Malibu- DBL

$11.20

Flor De Cana 5 - DBL

$12.80

Flor De Cana 12 - DBL

$18.00

Diplomatico-DBL

$12.75

Gin

(Well)Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Mythology Needle Pig

$8.00

Jackelope Gin

$9.00

Jackelope & Jenny

$9.00

Monkey 47

$12.00

Engine

$6.00

Well Gin -DBL

$9.60

Bombay Saphire -DBL

$12.75

Hendricks -DBL

$14.50

Tanqueray -DBL

$11.25

Needle Pig -DBL

$12.75

Jackelope Gin -DBL

$14.50

Jackelope & Jenny - DBL

$14.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Barsol Pisco

$10.00

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Irish Cream

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Leopold Absinthe

$13.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.50

Mr. Black

$9.00

Ouzo

$6.00

Rumchata

$6.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Vieux Pontarlier Absinthe

$15.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno -DBL

$12.75

Cointreau -DBL

$12.75

Frangelico -DBL

$12.75

Grand Marnier -DBL

$13.50

Jagermeister -DBL

$9.50

Kahlua -DBL

$11.25

Limoncello -DBL

$12.00

Licor 43 -DBL

$11.25

Irish Cream -DBL

$11.25

Well Amaretto -DBL

$8.00

Fireball -DBL

$9.50

Ouzo -DBL

$9.50

Rumchata -DBL

$9.50

Rumpleminz -DBL

$11.25

Sambuca -DBL

$11.25

Tuaca -DBL

$9.50

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Dewars

$7.00

Laphroig 10yr

$15.40

Johnnie Walker Black -DBL

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Red -DBL

$11.25

Monkey Shoulder -DBL

$16.00

Dewars -DBL

$11.25

Laphroig 10yr-DBL

$24.64

COLD DRINKS

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Barq's

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Club Soda

Coke

$2.50

Cooper's Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer (No refill)

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50

Tonic (No refill)

$2.50

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

HOT DRINKS

AMERICANO

$4.50

CAFE AMORE

$9.00

Courvoisier, Disaronno, brewed coffee, homemade whipped cream

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

DBL ESPRESSO

$4.00

FRENCH PRESS COFFEE

$4.00

FRENCH PRESS TEA

$5.00

HOT TODDY

$10.00

Maker's Mark bourbon, LOCAL honey, fresh lemon, clove, maple syrup

IRISH COFFEE

$8.00

Jameson whiskey, brown sugar, cream

LATTE

$5.00

MATCHA

$5.50

REMEDY

$10.00

Courvoisier, LOCAL honey, fresh lemon, lavender

SNGL ESPRESSO

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$1.00

Mocha

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

RETAIL

JAWS MOVIE

$10.00

LOCAL MEN'S T-SHIRT

$16.00

LOCAL WOMEN'S T-SHIRT

$16.00

LOCAL MESH HAT

$20.00

LOCAL SOLID HAT

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9099 E Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO 80247

Directions

Gallery
The Local image

