The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW 14751 Pearl Rd

7 Reviews

$

14751 Pearl Rd

strongsville, OH 44136

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Wings
Boneless Wings
Southwest Rolls (3)

Sharables

Bacon Tater Tot Kegs (5)

$8.25

Puff Battered Shrimp (8)

$8.99

Buffalo Tater Tot Kegs (5)

$8.25

Chicken Tenders (4)

$8.75

Fried Pickle Spears (6)

$8.50

Mozzarella Half Moons (3)

$8.50

Philly Egg Rolls (3)

$8.75

Southwest Rolls (3)

$8.75

Pretzels

$9.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Pizza Rolls

$8.49

Loco Loaded Nachos

$8.00+

Fried Cheese Raviolis (8)

$8.50

Mini Buffalo Chicken Empanadas (4)

$9.00

Buffalo Battered Cauliflower (12)

$8.50

Gouda Mac Bites (10)

$8.50

Taco Rolls (3)

$8.75

Potato Skins (4)

$8.50

Salads

Side Salad

$4.49

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese LUNCH

$7.00

Italian Sausage Sub LUNCH

$7.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap LUNCH

$7.00

Southwest Salad LUNCH

$7.00

Chicken Philly LUNCH

$7.00

Wings & Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Traditional Wings

$12.99+

All Beef 1/4 Hot Dogs

Diner Dog

$8.49

Chicago Dog

$8.49

The American Dog

$8.49

The Plain Jane Dog

$7.49

The Westsider Dog

$8.49

The Downtown Dog

$8.49

Jalapeno Popper Dog

$8.49

The Philly Dog

$8.49

Strongsville Slaw Dog

$8.49

Cleveland Polish Boy (Sausage)

$8.49

Burgers

Dawg Pound

$12.49

Strongsville Sunrise

$12.49

The All American

$11.99

The Local Burger

$12.49

The Mustang Burger

$13.49

The Rt. 42 Burger

$12.49

Cleveland Patty Melt

$12.49

Juicy PepperJack Smash Burger

$12.49

SteakHouse Burger

$12.49

The Hardin

$12.49

The Howe Rd.

$12.49

The Prospect

$12.49

Triple Cheese Classic Burger

$12.49

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$12.49

Local Homemade Pierogis

Potato & Cheese

$9.99

Potato, Bacon & Cheese

$9.99

Potato, Kielbasa & Cheese

$9.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$9.49

Reuben Corned Beef Quesadilla

$10.99

Local Subs & Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Philly CheeseSteak

$11.49

The Local Po Boy

$10.99

The Cali

$11.99

Local Hero

$11.99

Italian Sub

$11.99

Sides New

Onion Rings

$4.49

Tater Tots

$4.49

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Loaded Tots

$6.49

Loaded Waffle Fries

$6.49

Regular Fries

$4.49

Corned Beef Sandwiches and St. Patrick’s Day sides

1lb Corned Beef Sandwich With Chips

$14.00

1/2lb Corned Beef Sandwich With Chips

$10.00

1lb Reuben Sandwich With Chips

$15.99

1/2lb Reuben Sandwich With Chips

$11.49

Reuben Pierogis (3)

$8.50

Reuben Tater Tot Kegs (5)

$8.25

Polish Taco Tuesday

Polish Taco 3 for $10

$10.00

1 Polish Taco

$5.00

Polish Platter

$11.00

Deep Fried Pierogi Dessert

$7.00

Paczki jelly

$2.00

Paczki Bavarian

$2.00

Paczki Apricot

$2.00

Fish Lent Specials

3pc Fish Dinner

$13.99

Fish Sandwich Meal

$12.99

Shrimp tacos 3 for $8

$8.00

Shrimp Tacos $3

$3.00

Browns Game Specials

Dawg Pound Burgers and Fries

$10.00

Brownie Basket 5 Wings and Fries

$7.00

Any 1/4lb All Beef Dog & Fries

$7.00

Bud/Bud Light Buckets (5)

$14.00

48oz Bud Light Pitchers

$7.00

Bitonio Bomb

$5.00

Delpit Doubles

$8.00

Bourbon Chicken & Rice

Bourbon Chicken & Rice

$9.00

Mixed Cocktails

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$5.00

Coconut Cruiser

$6.00

Cuervo Sunrise

$6.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Rum Punch

$5.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$6.00

TITO'S ON THE BEACH

$6.00

Dark and Stormy

$6.00

Woo Woo

$6.00

It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere

$8.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE (Copy)

$5.00

Shots

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$5.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$5.00

Tito’s Grenade

$5.00

Mexican Tea

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

White Tea

$5.00

Red Tea

$5.00

Berry Blast Shot

$4.50

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

Blueberry Pancake Shot

$5.00

PB&J Shot

$5.00

Tootsie Roll Shot

$4.50
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

14751 Pearl Rd, strongsville, OH 44136

Directions

The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW image
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW image
The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW image

