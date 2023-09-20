The Local Confectionary
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Handcrafted pizza. Homemade ice cream. Locally made goods.
Location
325 E Main St, Wilmore, KY 40390
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mi Pequeña Hacienda -Brannon Crossing
No Reviews
110 Cynthia Dr Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurant
The Barn at High Point - 1215 High Point Drive
No Reviews
1215 High Point Drive Nicholasville, KY 40356
View restaurant
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurant