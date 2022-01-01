Local Eatery MS 8 Preston St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8 Preston St., Sumrall, MS 39482
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tabella Italian Restaurant - 3720 Hardy St 23A
No Reviews
3720 Hardy St 23A Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurant