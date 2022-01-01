Restaurant header imageView gallery

Local Eatery MS 8 Preston St.





8 Preston St.

Sumrall, MS 39482

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Panko crusted,deep fried Wisconsin cheese, served with marinara.

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.99

Shredded chicken and pinapple tossed in buffalo sauce wrapped and fried. Served with Loco ranch.

Philly Roll

$8.99

Grilled, seared sirloin, sauteed onion and bell peppers fried in an egg roll with house made cheese dipping sauce.

Loco Shrimp

$11.99

Battered and fried shrimp tossed in a citrus glazed Mojo sauce.

Mississippi Mud Fries

$10.99

Thick cut home fries topped with slow cooked tender, juicy beef roast and gravy, cheese sauce and fresh jalepnos on the side.

Ahi Tuna

$11.99

6oz Ahi Tuna steak seared medium rare and served with soy ginger vinaigrette.

Local Nachos

$12.99

Fresh made Corn Tortilla chips with choice of Chicken, Steak, or Ground Beef. Comes with Queso, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Lettuce, and Grilled Onions & Peppers.

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Fresh made Corn Tortilla chips with Queso dip.

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$9.99

Four jumbo tenders seasoned perfectly and deep fried. Served with fries and slaw.

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Creole seasoned and fried golden brown. Served with fries and slaw.

Catfish Basket

$11.99

Cornmeal dusted American sourced catfish, fried crisp. Served with fries and slaw.

Po'Boys

Shrimp Po'Boy

$11.99

New Orleans style Po'Boy dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on crusty french bread and served with fries.

Roast Beef Po'Boy

$10.99

New Orleans style Po'Boy dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on crusty french bread and served with fries.

Catfish Po'Boy

$10.99

New Orleans style Po'Boy dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion on crusty french bread and served with fries.

Ribeye Poboy

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp

$11.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, red onions, tomato, cucumber, & croutons. Served with your choice of dreeing.

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken over a bed of crisp romain lettuce tossed in a classic ceasar dressing, crouton & parmesean.

Chicken Garden Salad

$12.99

Fried or grilled chicken on a bed of mixer greens, red onion, tomato, bacon, cucumber & croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Street Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Three corn or flour tortillas with blackened shrimp,lettuce, cajun ranch & pineapple salsa. Served with Roasted corn dip.

Mahi Tacos

$12.99

Three corn or flour tortillas with blackened mahi,lettuce, comeback slaw, pineapple salsa. Served with Roasted corn dip.

Tuna Tacos

$11.99

Three corn or flour tortillas with seared tuna,lettuce, comeback slaw, pineapple salsa and cajun ranch.Served with Roasted corn dip.

Steak Tacos

$10.99

Three corn or flour tortillas, grilled steak,lettuce, comeback slaw, pineapple salsa and cajun ranch. Served with Roasted corn dip.

Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Three corn or flour tortillas with southwest seasoned chicken, lettuce, comeback slaw, pineapple salsa, and cajun ranch. Served with Roasted corn dip.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buttermilk fried chicken, tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun with ranch aiolo, leaf lettuce and tomato. With fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Sauteed sirloin strips topped with grilled peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese, served on New Orleans style french bread with fries.

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled peppers and onions, melted provolone cheese, served on a New Orleans style bread with fries.

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Double 4oz patties with your choice of cheese, topped with bacon on a brioche bun. Served with homestyle fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Double 4 oz patties with sauteed muschrooms and onions topped with melted swiss cheese and garlic aoli. Served with homestyle fries.

The Local Smash Burger

$12.99

Double 4 oz patties on a brioche bun, topped any way you like! Choose your cheese and unlimited toppings.

Single Patty Smash Burger

$9.99

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.99

Entrees

Pork Ribeye

$16.99

10oz savory spice injected " Ribeye" style pork. Melts in your mouth!

Chicken 589er

$16.99

Grilled chicken breast under sauteed onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Finished with melted provolon, cheddar and bacon.

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

8oz ground beef patty topped with onions and mushrooms in a savory brown gravy.

Ribeye

$32.99

14oz Certified Angus Beef

Mahi

$19.99

6oz mahi blackened or grilled.

Baseball Sirlion

$22.99

8oz Certified Angus Beef sirloin

NY Strip

$30.99

14oz Certified Angus Beef

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Oven baked potato with butter, sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives.

Local Fries

$2.99

Thick cut, crispy fried potatoes.

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Three cheese elbow maccaroni

Creamed Spinach

$2.99

Classic steak house creamed spinach.

Seasoned Broccoli

$2.99

Cut broccoli seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Brussel Sprouts

$2.99

Oven roasted brussel sprouts, with garlic chili char.

Vegetable Trio

$2.99

Sauteed, seasoned squash, sweet onions and zucchini.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$2.99

Waffle cut fried sweet potatoes

Side salad

$2.99

Mashed potato & gravy

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un Sweet Tea

$2.99

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Kid's Meals

Kid Shrimp Basket

$7.99

Fried Shrimp Basket, served with fries and a drink.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tenders, served with fries and a drink.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids meal portion of our Local Mac & Cheese. Served with fries & a drink.

Desserts

Cheese cake

$4.99

Pecan cheese cake

$4.99

Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$16.99

Sauteed shrimp, crawfish, sausage, and mushrooms in a cajun cream sauce tossed with angel hair pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Add chicken breast on a bed of pasta, topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Soup

Loaded Potato

$3.99+

Tees

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00

Freshies

Solid Color Freshie

$9.00

Premium Print Freshie

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
